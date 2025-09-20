The post ‘Beauty In Black’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Crime Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler Perry had a good run with the second season of his series, Beauty and Black, landing on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a while, but now it’s been unseated by a new, pretty high-profile production. That would be Black Rabbit, not to be confused with another Netflix original drama, Black Doves. This one does not star Keira Knightley, but Jude Law and Jason Bateman, with Bateman having recently played the villain in one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Carry-On. Here’s the synopsis: “When the owner of the hottest restaurant in New York allows his troubled brother to return to the family business, he opens the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built.” The Bear, but with crime! I mean not really, but that’s how it sounds, at least. This is an eight episode, allegedly limited series with anywhere from 45 to 68(!) minute episodes, though these days I believe something is a limited series when I see it, as it’s becoming common for any well-performing one to land a second season eventually. Black Rabbit is reviewing…fine. It has a positive 65% from critics and a 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, which I’d say is about as average as you get on the platform. Worth watching, probably, at the very least. As for Beauty in Black, that show was already renewed for season 3. It should be out in 2026 some time, as there is not a long gap between those seasons. Despite being the #1 show in America, it has been entirely ignored by critics. It has a single review. One. It’s positive! 100% score, hooray! The rest of the list has Wednesday at #3, continuing to rack up views in the wake of the second half of… The post ‘Beauty In Black’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Crime Show appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler Perry had a good run with the second season of his series, Beauty and Black, landing on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a while, but now it’s been unseated by a new, pretty high-profile production. That would be Black Rabbit, not to be confused with another Netflix original drama, Black Doves. This one does not star Keira Knightley, but Jude Law and Jason Bateman, with Bateman having recently played the villain in one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Carry-On. Here’s the synopsis: “When the owner of the hottest restaurant in New York allows his troubled brother to return to the family business, he opens the door to old traumas and new dangers that threaten to bring down everything they’ve built.” The Bear, but with crime! I mean not really, but that’s how it sounds, at least. This is an eight episode, allegedly limited series with anywhere from 45 to 68(!) minute episodes, though these days I believe something is a limited series when I see it, as it’s becoming common for any well-performing one to land a second season eventually. Black Rabbit is reviewing…fine. It has a positive 65% from critics and a 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, which I’d say is about as average as you get on the platform. Worth watching, probably, at the very least. As for Beauty in Black, that show was already renewed for season 3. It should be out in 2026 some time, as there is not a long gap between those seasons. Despite being the #1 show in America, it has been entirely ignored by critics. It has a single review. One. It’s positive! 100% score, hooray! The rest of the list has Wednesday at #3, continuing to rack up views in the wake of the second half of…

‘Beauty In Black’ Dethroned In Netflix’s Top 10 List By A New Crime Show

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 01:55
1
1$0.007875-16.48%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03477-4.92%
Perry
PERRY$0.0013369-1.02%
GET
GET$0.007495-4.48%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.343-3.59%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%

Tyler Perry had a good run with the second season of his series, Beauty and Black, landing on top of Netflix’s Top 10 list for a while, but now it’s been unseated by a new, pretty high-profile production.

That would be Black Rabbit, not to be confused with another Netflix original drama, Black Doves. This one does not star Keira Knightley, but Jude Law and Jason Bateman, with Bateman having recently played the villain in one of Netflix’s most-watched movies ever, Carry-On. Here’s the synopsis:

The Bear, but with crime! I mean not really, but that’s how it sounds, at least. This is an eight episode, allegedly limited series with anywhere from 45 to 68(!) minute episodes, though these days I believe something is a limited series when I see it, as it’s becoming common for any well-performing one to land a second season eventually.

Black Rabbit is reviewing…fine. It has a positive 65% from critics and a 68% from fans on Rotten Tomatoes, which I’d say is about as average as you get on the platform. Worth watching, probably, at the very least.

As for Beauty in Black, that show was already renewed for season 3. It should be out in 2026 some time, as there is not a long gap between those seasons. Despite being the #1 show in America, it has been entirely ignored by critics. It has a single review. One. It’s positive! 100% score, hooray!

The rest of the list has Wednesday at #3, continuing to rack up views in the wake of the second half of season 2 airing. It’s put up huge numbers, even if it probably won’t match season 1. Season 3 will start filming early next year. Adolescence has reappeared on the list due to its loads of Emmy wins and people wanting to check it out after the fact. I think most of them are going to be pretty amazed. New seasons of licensed shows SWAT and Heartland are bringing up the rear here.

We are heading toward Stranger Things season 5 time later this fall with its weirdly broken-into-three-parts season that will begin in November and air two more parts during December holidays. But we still have a ways to go until then.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series and The Earthborn Trilogy.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/paultassi/2025/09/19/beauty-in-black-dethroned-in-netflixs-top-10-list-by-a-new-crime-show/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

The post VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Welcome to the US Crypto News Morning Briefing—your essential rundown of the most important developments in crypto for the day ahead. Grab a coffee because the firms shaping crypto’s future are not just building products, but also trying to reshape how capital flows. Crypto News of the Day: VanEck Maps Next Frontier of Crypto Venture Investing VanEck, a Wall Street player known for financial “firsts,” is pushing that legacy into Web3. The firsts include pioneering US gold funds and launching one of the earliest spot Bitcoin ETFs. Sponsored Sponsored “Financial instruments have always been a kind of tokenization. From seashells to traveler’s checks, from relational databases to today’s on-chain assets. You could even joke that VanEck’s first gold mutual funds were the original ‘tokenized gold,’” Juan C. Lopez, General Partner at VanEck Ventures, told BeInCrypto. That same instinct drives the firm’s venture bets. Lopez said VanEck goes beyond writing checks and brings the full weight of the firm. This extends from regulatory proximity to product experiments to founders building the next phase of crypto infrastructure. Asked about key investment priorities, Lopez highlighted stablecoins. “We care deeply about three questions: How do we accelerate stablecoin ubiquity? What will users want to do with them once highly distributed? And what net new assets can we construct now that we have sophisticated market infrastructure?” Lopez added. However, VanEck is not limiting itself to the hottest narrative, acknowledging that decentralized finance (DeFi) is having a renaissance. The VanEck executive also noted that success will depend on new approaches to identity and programmable compliance layered on public blockchains. Backing Legion With A New Model for ICOs Sponsored Sponsored That compliance-first angle explains VanEck Ventures’ recent co-lead of Legion’s $5 million seed round alongside Brevan Howard. Legion aims to reinvent token fundraising by making early-stage access…
Chainbase
C$0.25316-6.95%
KIND
KIND$0.006581+40.61%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001901-5.93%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:52
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

$Loud pre-sale, huge volume
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-5.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002572-4.84%
MEMES
MEMES$0.00005035+2.31%
Partager
PANews2025/05/30 09:53
Partager
Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

Metaplanet Inc. has formalized the subsidiary in Miami, Florida, naming it Metaplanet Income Corp.
Union
U$0.014207+1.90%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,398.06-1.78%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00648+5.02%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 23:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

VanEck Targets Stablecoins & Next-Gen ICOs

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.30)

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

U.S. Treasury Opens Consultation on Stablecoin Rules Under GENIUS Act