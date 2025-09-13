‘Beauty In Black’ Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained—Who Dies And Who Survives?

Beauty In Black. Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Beauty in Black, Tyler Perry’s successful Netflix drama, is back with another intense season. The first eight episodes of Season 2 landed on the streaming platform on Sept. 11. Read on for a full breakdown of the ending of Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1, including what happens to Kimmie, Rain, Angel, Charles and more.

Season 2 of Beauty in Black kicks off with Kimmie as the new matriarch of the affluent Bellaire empire. After marrying Horace Bellaire in the Season 1, Part 2 finale, she shocked the Bellaire family, whose shares were diluted by the marriage. Now, she’s not only stepmother to Horace’s children but also chief operating officer of the entire cosmetics company.

Kimmie’s new social status comes with moving into Horace’s mansion, which includes waiting staff, butlers, drivers, luxury vehicles, stables and lots of wealth. She settles into the estate with her best friend Rain and younger sister, Sylvie, though she remains skeptical about the entire arrangement.

Meanwhile, the Bellaire family, including Horace’s spoiled sons, Roy and Charles, his shady brother Norman and his bitter ex-wife, Olivia, anxiously assess what this means for their inheritance and illegal side gigs. On her first day as COO, Kimmie marches into the Beauty in Black headquarters, stepping on the toes of her daughter-in-law and beauty mogul, Mallory Bellaire.

After Mallory attempts to sweet-talk Kimmie to gain her favor, she quickly realizes that Kimmie isn’t someone who can be easily persuaded. “Mallory doesn’t do ‘nice’ for very long,” Crystle Stewart, who portrays Mallory, told Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s more of a tactic than a personality trait. Once she realizes Kimmie isn’t impressed or intimidated by her charm, that mask is going to slip fast.”

Is Angel Dead?

Beauty In Black. Xavier Smalls as Angel in episode 206 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

At the end of Season 1, Sylvie discovers a dead elderly man in the backseat of the car Kimmie stole. News reports later reveal the man died from missing his insulin dose, and he was related to notorious gangster Daniel Lakeland. After Kimmie confesses her involvement to Horace, he protects his new wife by instructing Jules to frame someone else. Horace mentions that a man was arrested for attempting to enter the vehicle and authorizes Jules to have that person killed.

It turns out Horace gave the order without realizing it was Angel. After Angel’s released by the corrupted authorities, he walks out to the bus stop. A spray of bullets hit everyone around him, and he decides to play dead. But he can’t let Jules or his men know that he’s alive, or they’ll go after his family, so he keeps a low profile at Horace’s (despite going on a shopping spree and visiting his baby mama). The last time we see Angel in Season 2, Part 1, he’s shopping and receives a call from Rain asking for his help.

Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1 Ending Explained

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Julian Horton as Roy, Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

What happens in Season 2, Episode 8 of Beauty in Black? Here’s a breakdown of the cliffhanger ending, including where the major characters stand before Season 2, Part 2

What Happens At The Beauty in Black Headquarters?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Taylor Polidore Williams as Kimmie, Bryan Tanaka as Officer Alex in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

In her new office at the Beauty in Black headquarters, Kimmie threatens to fire Roy, but he says she can’t fire him. Instead, she tells Roy that she has been spending hours with his father to learn exactly what she needs to make him her b*tch. He vows to make her life “a living hell,” but she counters and says that he’ll regret the day he ever crossed her.

The Bellaires are waiting for Kimmie in the conference room, but Olivia grows impatient. She marches into Kimmie’s office and reminds her that she’s the original b*tch, aka the foundation that keeps the entire family together. Kimmie laughs and says that Horace told her all about all of them. “So far, all of you have been just as predictable as my husband says.”

During the meeting, Horace is listening in while he’s in Italy undergoing experimental cancer treatment. Kimmie receives an update on the lawsuit against the company and requests to meet personally with all plaintiffs. She then outlines her five-year strategy to make the business debt-free by redirecting advertising dollars to online Black businesses and reducing interest rates for vendors. She also wants Varney to look into various LLCs that Olivia and Norman could be operating as fronts.

Kimmie summons Jules to her office, where she slaps him repeatedly until he addresses her as “Mrs. Bellaire.” She confronts him about running the club and trafficking women with Norman. Meanwhile, Jules says that he’s protected himself with incriminating information on everyone involved. When he threatens to make things “nasty” if she moves against him, Kimmie’s unfazed. She says the difference is now, she doesn’t care. Jules then mentions reopening Body’s investigation as leverage. Kimmie calls Jules’s wife right in front of him and invites herself over for dinner. Jules warns her not to go after his kids.

What Does Rain Do?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Bailey Tippen as Sylvie, Amber Reign Smith as Rain in episode 208 of Beauty In Black QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

At the end of Episode 7, Rain pushes a boy out of a window at the barn after walking in on him and Sylvie hooking up. Rain mistakenly thought Sylvie was being assaulted. She calls Alex for help and discovers the boy is actually Jules’ son. When Alex arrives, he finds Glen’s son has a pulse, though he’s in really bad shape.

How Does Beauty in Black Season 2 Part 1 End?

Beauty In Black. (L to R) Terrell Carter as Varney, Steven G. Norfleet as Charles in episode 208 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

After the board meeting, Charles returns to his house, following the attempted robbery in Episode 6. Several men from the club had broken in to steal his watches and other valuables, but Charles shot and killed all of them.

In the final scene of Season 2, Part 1, Varney arrives at Charles’ mansion, where he discovers Charles attempting to dismember bodies with a chainsaw. Horrified by the scene, Varney rushes from the garage back into the house. Varney demands to know what Charles is doing, but Charles insists he has no choice. He explains that it was the stripper from the club, Dustin, who tried to rob him.

Varney asks again what he was thinking, and Charles replies that he “had to” do it because he couldn’t have a felony. (Having a felony means that he’ll be cut out of his father’s will completely.) Charles doubles down and insists that murdering the men was the only option. Varney makes it clear he won’t be involved: “Charles, this is all you. I can’t do this.”

Beauty In Black. Collin Richard Allen as Dustin in episode 206 of Beauty In Black. QUANTRELL COLBERT/NETFLIX

Before the episode ends, we see masked men wearing all black approach the house. They break in and hold Charles and Varney at gunpoint, claiming to be police officers (though they clearly don’t look like legitimate law enforcement). Basically, Charles and Varney are in grave danger heading into the final batch of episodes in Part 2.

“It wouldn’t be Beauty in Black without a jaw-dropping cliff-hanger or two. All I can say is, ‘Expect the unexpected’ — the second season is full of twists that will keep you guessing until the very end. Get ready!” Perry teased to Tudum.

Does Horace Die In Beauty in Black Season 2?

As of the final episode of Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 1, Horace is still alive. The Bellarie patriarch is in Italy undergoing experimental cancer treatment. However, a conversation between Norma and Olivia in Part 2 suggests that Olivia may be tampering with Horace’s health and possibly with the facility where he’s receiving treatment. We already know that his ex-wife wants him dead, as she attempted to have him killed in a staged robbery back in Season 1.

Stay tuned to learn more details about Beauty in Black Season 2, Part 2, which will likely premiere on Netflix in early 2026.

