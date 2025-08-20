Before Ethereum Had Smart Contracts, It Had Believers — Lyno AI Finds Its Own Early Supporters

Lyno AI resembles the very beginning of Ethereum, and it is attracting the followers of its new vision. Its AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage protocol design, in a decentralized fashion, has been arousing major investor interest. Such presale hype shows that it is believed to transform the nature of decentralized finance.

Why Lyno AI Captures Attention

Lyno AI supports more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain and Polygon. Its sophisticated machine learning determines inefficiencies in prices in real-time and trades through smart contracts and flash loans. The protocol is robust and transparent because it is audited by Cyberscope.

Early Supporters Drive Momentum

The early supporters of Ethereum facilitated its growing momentum even before smart contracts became household content. Likewise, the Early Bird presale of Lyno AI, where 296,040 tokens have sold out of 16 million, depicts investor confidence. This would be an increase in the immediate price of the token by 9.98%, taking the price to a new level of 0.055 within the next phase.

Exclusive Incentives Await Early Investors

During the presale, investors who invest more than 100 in Lyno AI tokens will be able to enter a giveaway pool with HP of 100K that will be divided equally among 10 randomly selected winners. This initiative rewards early commitment and strengthens community engagement. Payment can be made in ETH, USDT or USDC using wallets such as MetaMask.

Unmatched Security and Governance

An institutional level of security is applied to retail traders with Lyno AI that is composed of multi-signature wallets and zero-knowledge proofs. The owners of tokens enjoy voting rights on governance, protocol upgrade, and fee structure. A buyback-and-burn mechanism further enhances long-term token value.

Key Investor Benefits:

Exposure to AI opportunities in multi-blockchain arbitration.

Profit sharing up to 60 percent on staking rewards.

Decision making on protocols by the community.

A Game-Changing Opportunity

Market participants emphasize Lyno AI as a powerful disruptor, with some estimating as much as 28,700 percent growth capacity. It is a market distinctive app in the DeFi for its potential to democratize high-level trading. The parallels created by the potential of Ethereum in its early days encourage investors to be the first to get on board, and hence rush to partake in the presale.

Conclusion: Seize the Moment with Lyno AI

Lyno AI is on the front line of arbitrage powered by AI, where advanced technologies are combined with community governance. Investors are advised to rush and pick tokens at 0.050 before the price pumps to 0.055. Lyno AI promises a stellar initial investment due to its solid support and audited security.

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Before Ethereum Had Smart Contracts, It Had Believers — Lyno AI Finds Its Own Early Supporters appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.