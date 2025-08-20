Before Ethereum Had Smart Contracts, It Had Believers — Lyno AI Finds Its Own Early Supporters

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/08/20 15:28
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.09-0.89%
CROSS
CROSS$0.22941-11.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-1.10%
VisionGame
VISION$0.0003399+0.38%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.005798-17.17%

Lyno AI resembles the very beginning of Ethereum, and it is attracting the followers of its new vision. Its AI-driven cross-chain arbitrage protocol design, in a decentralized fashion, has been arousing major investor interest. Such presale hype shows that it is believed to transform the nature of decentralized finance.

Why Lyno AI Captures Attention

Lyno AI supports more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain and Polygon. Its sophisticated machine learning determines inefficiencies in prices in real-time and trades through smart contracts and flash loans. The protocol is robust and transparent because it is audited by Cyberscope.

Early Supporters Drive Momentum

The early supporters of Ethereum facilitated its growing momentum even before smart contracts became household content. Likewise, the Early Bird presale of Lyno AI, where 296,040 tokens have sold out of 16 million, depicts investor confidence. This would be an increase in the immediate price of the token by 9.98%, taking the price to a new level of 0.055 within the next phase.

Exclusive Incentives Await Early Investors

During the presale, investors who invest more than 100 in Lyno AI tokens will be able to enter a giveaway pool with HP of 100K that will be divided equally among 10 randomly selected winners. This initiative rewards early commitment and strengthens community engagement. Payment can be made in ETH, USDT or USDC using wallets such as MetaMask.

Unmatched Security and Governance

An institutional level of security is applied to retail traders with Lyno AI that is composed of multi-signature wallets and zero-knowledge proofs. The owners of tokens enjoy voting rights on governance, protocol upgrade, and fee structure. A buyback-and-burn mechanism further enhances long-term token value.

Key Investor Benefits:

  • Exposure to AI opportunities in multi-blockchain arbitration.
  • Profit sharing up to 60 percent on staking rewards.
  • Decision making on protocols by the community.

 A Game-Changing Opportunity

Market participants emphasize Lyno AI as a powerful disruptor, with some estimating as much as 28,700 percent growth capacity. It is a market distinctive app in the DeFi for its potential to democratize high-level trading. The parallels created by the potential of Ethereum in its early days encourage investors to be the first to get on board, and hence rush to partake in the presale.

Conclusion: Seize the Moment with Lyno AI

Lyno AI is on the front line of arbitrage powered by AI, where advanced technologies are combined with community governance. Investors are advised to rush and pick tokens at 0.050 before the price pumps to 0.055. Lyno AI promises a stellar initial investment due to its solid support and audited security.

 For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website:https://lyno.ai/  

Buy Presale- https://lyno.ai/#presale 

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf 

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI 

Telegram:https://t.me/lyno_ai 

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway 

Contact Details:
LYNO AI
[email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Before Ethereum Had Smart Contracts, It Had Believers — Lyno AI Finds Its Own Early Supporters appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ozak AI token presale has now crossed the $2 million mark, with over 161 million $OZ tokens sold in Phase 4. The project is currently listed at a price of $0.005 and has been appealing to investors given the fact that it is estimated to grow to a price of $2.80. Backed by CertiK audits […] The post Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Triathon
GROW$0.0105+1.94%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01405-0.14%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/08/20 15:30
Partager
Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

For the first time, institutional and decentralized finance users can now swap between BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund, BUIDL, and Ethena’s USDtb stablecoin around the clock. The new capability, announced by Securitize on June 18, marks a step forward in…
U
U$0.0202-3.80%
Trustswap
SWAP$0.08447-2.82%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 15:48
Partager
Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

SOL on-chain market begins to recover
Solana
SOL$181.48+0.53%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1166-0.51%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002324+15.44%
Partager
PANews2025/03/06 10:39
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ozak AI Presale Surpasses $2M as Investors Eye 560x ROI From $0.005 to $2.80 Price Path

Ethena Labs and Securitize enable 24/7 swaps between USDtb and BlackRock’s BUIDL

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.3.6)

The Stablecoin War: USDC vs Decentralized Alternatives

PrismaX — active in the project with an eye on drops