The post Beijing boosts digital yuan for global trade with new operations center appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has launched a new operations center in Shanghai dedicated to advancing the digital yuan. The People’s Bank of China announced the opening on Sept. 25, describing it as a step to expand the digital yuan’s role in global finance. The center will focus on cross-border payments, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. According to Xinhua News Agency, the hub includes a cross-border payment platform, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform. The launch follows commitments outlined by central bank governor Pan Gongsheng in June, when he presented eight measures to strengthen the yuan’s international use. He positioned the effort within a “multipolar” monetary framework, in which several currencies support global trade and investment. Tian Xuan, president of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University, said the new center could enhance China’s standing in the international financial system and improve cross-border infrastructure with what he described as a “Chinese solution.” Reducing dollar reliance The move highlights Beijing’s ambition to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar and extend the yuan’s international reach. China is simultaneously exploring the role of yuan-backed stablecoins, despite having banned crypto trading and mining in 2021. In August, media reports surfaced that Chinese regulators were considering authorizing such stablecoins to support global use of the yuan. The discussion followed a July meeting in Shanghai by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which examined digital currency strategies. AnchorX, a Hong Kong-based fintech firm, introduced the first stablecoin tied to the offshore version of the yuan earlier this month. The token facilitates payments across countries linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the global infrastructure program stretching from Asia to Europe and the Middle East. Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/beijing-boosts-digital-yuan-for-global-trade-with-new-operations-center/The post Beijing boosts digital yuan for global trade with new operations center appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. China has launched a new operations center in Shanghai dedicated to advancing the digital yuan. The People’s Bank of China announced the opening on Sept. 25, describing it as a step to expand the digital yuan’s role in global finance. The center will focus on cross-border payments, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms. According to Xinhua News Agency, the hub includes a cross-border payment platform, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform. The launch follows commitments outlined by central bank governor Pan Gongsheng in June, when he presented eight measures to strengthen the yuan’s international use. He positioned the effort within a “multipolar” monetary framework, in which several currencies support global trade and investment. Tian Xuan, president of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University, said the new center could enhance China’s standing in the international financial system and improve cross-border infrastructure with what he described as a “Chinese solution.” Reducing dollar reliance The move highlights Beijing’s ambition to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar and extend the yuan’s international reach. China is simultaneously exploring the role of yuan-backed stablecoins, despite having banned crypto trading and mining in 2021. In August, media reports surfaced that Chinese regulators were considering authorizing such stablecoins to support global use of the yuan. The discussion followed a July meeting in Shanghai by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which examined digital currency strategies. AnchorX, a Hong Kong-based fintech firm, introduced the first stablecoin tied to the offshore version of the yuan earlier this month. The token facilitates payments across countries linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the global infrastructure program stretching from Asia to Europe and the Middle East. Latest Alpha Market Report Source: https://cryptoslate.com/beijing-boosts-digital-yuan-for-global-trade-with-new-operations-center/

Beijing boosts digital yuan for global trade with new operations center

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 05:04
Polytrade
TRADE$0.09544+2.72%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.013169-22.38%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01664+5.05%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07652+5.80%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23209+6.12%

China has launched a new operations center in Shanghai dedicated to advancing the digital yuan.

The People’s Bank of China announced the opening on Sept. 25, describing it as a step to expand the digital yuan’s role in global finance. The center will focus on cross-border payments, blockchain services, and digital asset platforms.

According to Xinhua News Agency, the hub includes a cross-border payment platform, a blockchain service platform, and a digital asset platform.

The launch follows commitments outlined by central bank governor Pan Gongsheng in June, when he presented eight measures to strengthen the yuan’s international use. He positioned the effort within a “multipolar” monetary framework, in which several currencies support global trade and investment.

Tian Xuan, president of the National Institute of Financial Research at Tsinghua University, said the new center could enhance China’s standing in the international financial system and improve cross-border infrastructure with what he described as a “Chinese solution.”

Reducing dollar reliance

The move highlights Beijing’s ambition to reduce its dependence on the U.S. dollar and extend the yuan’s international reach.

China is simultaneously exploring the role of yuan-backed stablecoins, despite having banned crypto trading and mining in 2021.

In August, media reports surfaced that Chinese regulators were considering authorizing such stablecoins to support global use of the yuan.

The discussion followed a July meeting in Shanghai by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission, which examined digital currency strategies.

AnchorX, a Hong Kong-based fintech firm, introduced the first stablecoin tied to the offshore version of the yuan earlier this month.

The token facilitates payments across countries linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative, the global infrastructure program stretching from Asia to Europe and the Middle East.

Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/beijing-boosts-digital-yuan-for-global-trade-with-new-operations-center/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

The post Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jerome Powell gave a speech justifying the Fed’s decision to push one rate cut today. Even though a cut took place as predicted, most leading cryptoassets began falling after a momentary price boost. Additionally, Powell directly addressed President Trump’s attempts to influence Fed policy, claiming that it didn’t impact today’s decisions. In previous speeches, he skirted around this elephant in the room. Sponsored Sponsored Powell’s FOMC Speech The FOMC just announced its decision to cut US interest rates, a highly-telegraphed move with substantial market implications. Jerome Powell, Chair of the Federal Reserve, gave a speech to help explain this moderate decision. In his speech, Powell discussed several negative economic factors in the US right now, including dour Jobs Reports and inflation concerns. These contribute to a degree of fiscal uncertainty which led Powell to stick with his conservative instincts, leaving tools available for future action. “At today’s meeting, the Committee decided to lower the target range…by a quarter percentage point… and to continue reducing the size of our balance sheet. Changes to government policies continue to evolve, and their impacts on the economy remain uncertain,” he claimed. Crypto’s Muted Response The Fed is in a delicate position, balancing the concerns of inflation and employment. This conservative approach may help explain why crypto markets did not react much to Powell’s speech: Bitcoin (BTC) Price Performance. Source: CoinGecko Sponsored Sponsored Bitcoin, alongside the other leading cryptoassets, exhibited similar movements during the rate cuts and Powell’s speech. Although there were brief price spikes immediately after the announcement, subsequent drops ate these gains. BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, ADA, and more all fell more than 1% since the Fed’s announcement. Breaking with Precedent However, Powell’s speech did differ from his previous statements in one key respect: he directly addressed claims that President Trump is attacking…
Threshold
T$0.01528+0.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.584+2.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,659.11+0.57%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 09:01
Partager
Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved Hashdex’s multi-asset crypto ETF on Sept.25, expanding investor access to Stellar (XLM). Yet the token is down more than 6% from a week ago and now trades near $0.36. Can Hashdex ETF lift the XLM price? Lets analyse. ETF Approval Expands Market Access Hashdex’s Nasdaq Crypto Index […] The post Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price? appeared first on CoinChapter.
Stellar
XLM$0.3618+3.31%
Union
U$0.01055+6.03%
Multichain
MULTI$0.03592+0.55%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 05:07
Partager
SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

TLDR SWIFT is testing blockchain-based transactions using Ethereum Layer 2 platform Linea. The pilot involves major banks including BNP Paribas and BNY Mellon. SWIFT aims to reduce costs and enhance transparency by combining payment instructions and settlement in one on-chain transaction. The pilot could challenge Ripple’s cross-border payment model by offering a blockchain-based solution for [...] The post SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solayer
LAYER$0.4239+3.33%
LINEA
LINEA$0.02793+11.85%
Major
MAJOR$0.12312+2.03%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/27 06:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crypto Shows Mixed Reaction To Rate Cuts and Powell’s Speech

Stellar Joins SEC-Approved Hashdex ETF—But Will it Lift XLM Price?

SWIFT Trials Blockchain Payments, Introducing Competition for Ripple

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Bitcoin Jumps on Fed Rate Cut Odds at 96% — Best Altcoins to Buy Before $120K BTC Breakout