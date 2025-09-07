Belarus Aims to Reinforce Its ‘Digital Haven’ With Stronger Crypto Laws

2025/09/07
Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has renewed his push for comprehensive cryptocurrency regulation, calling for clear, transparent rules and oversight mechanisms to keep pace with the fast-evolving digital asset sector. Lukashenko’s Frustrations Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko has reportedly issued a renewed directive to fast-track comprehensive cryptocurrency regulations, emphasizing the need for transparent oversight and legal clarity […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/belarus-aims-to-reinforce-its-digital-haven-with-stronger-crypto-laws/

