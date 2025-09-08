Benson Boone Remains A Force At Pop Radio

Benson Boone’s “Mystical Magical” rises to No. 7 on Billboard’s Pop Airplay chart while holding in the Adult Pop Airplay top 10 and returning to the Adult Contemporary list. PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 18: Benson Boone performs onstage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 18, 2025 in Paris, France. (Photo by Lyvans Boolaky/WireImage) WireImage

Benson Boone is still heavily promoting new album American Heart, though no new singles have been pushed from his sophomore full-length in a while. The pop superstar began hyping the title early in 2025 with “Sorry, I’m Here for Someone Else,” and second single “Mystical Magical” is still on the rise and enjoys a big week at pop radio in the United States, more than four months after first arriving.

“Mystical Magical” Climbs on the Pop Airplay Chart

“Mystical Magical” appears on all three of Billboard’s pop radio charts this frame. It climbs to a new all-time peak of No. 7 on the Pop Airplay ranking, the main top 40 list and the most competitive pop radio tally in America.

Benson Boone Holds in the Top 10

At the same time, “Mystical Magical” holds steady inside the top 10 on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. The single has thus far peaked at No. 10, and sits in that position once again, now 12 weeks into its lifespan.

“Mystical Magical” Returns to Another Chart

The same single also returns to the Adult Contemporary chart, where it is back at No. 29 — second-to-last place on the 30-spot roster. “Mystical Magical” has now spent just two weeks on the list, and peaked at No. 25, where it debuted.

Benson Boone Claims Three Radio Hits

Boone fills three spaces on the Adult Contemporary chart this frame. “Beautiful Things” holds at No. 2 after an impressive 78 weeks. “Sorry, I’m Here for Someone Else” closes out the highest tier, remaining at No. 10 as it hits half a year on the tally.

Two Benson Boone Tracks Inside the Top 10

Boone also manages two wins on the Adult Pop Airplay chart. “Mystical Magical” comes in at No. 10, sitting just one space beneath “Sorry, I’m Here for Someone Else,” which slips from No. 8 to No. 9.