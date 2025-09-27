Invest Web3 Forum 2025 in Dubai gathers $500B+ AUM investors. Powered by bepay money, it highlights cross-border payments, DeFi yields, and tokenized assets.Invest Web3 Forum 2025 in Dubai gathers $500B+ AUM investors. Powered by bepay money, it highlights cross-border payments, DeFi yields, and tokenized assets.

bepay money Powers Invest Web3 Forum’s 3rd Edition in Dubai, Bringing $500B+ AUM Representatives and 80+ Investors

Global cross-border payment platform and Giakaa Capital bring together family offices, asset managers, and Web3 innovators under the theme “Catalysing Web3 with Capital.”

DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 – The Invest Web3 Forum returns for its highly anticipated 3rd edition at Dubai Knowledge Park, powered by bepay money, the global cross-border payment platform. Under the theme “Catalysing Web3 with Capital”, the event convenes representatives managing over $500 billion in assets, 80+ institutional investors, and 2,000+ industry leaders from 50+ countries.

Following $500M+ in deal flow from previous editions, the forum has become a leading platform for institutional blockchain adoption. Dubai’s emergence as a global Web3 hub supported by progressive regulations and significant capital inflows makes it the ideal venue for this institutional gathering.

bepay money: Redefining Institutional Cross-Border Payments

As the powered-by partner, bepay money showcases its next-generation payment infrastructure, built for users, merchants, and institutions. The platform unifies fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets within a single super app delivering instant, FX-free cross-border settlements, integrated DeFi yield access, and institutional-grade compliance.

“Dubai’s position as a global financial hub makes it perfect for demonstrating how bepay money enables fast, compliant, and scalable cross-border transactions for funds, family offices, and exchanges,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “This forum provides an unparalleled platform to showcase our solutions to institutional investors, truly ‘Catalysing Web3 with Capital.'”

Key features of bepay money include:

  • Unified Global Payment Rails – Instant, FX-free transfers across fiat, stablecoins, and Crypto, enabling borderless payments and settlements.
  • Non-Custodial Super Wallet – Single interface for stablecoin + fiat transactions, DeFi yield, tokenized assets, and daily utility payments.
  • Merchant Commerce Stack – Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with instant settlement, AI-powered analytics, CRM, and 3D storefronts.
  • On/Off Ramp & Tokenized Assets – Seamless conversion between crypto and fiat, with access to gold, real estate, and other tokenized investments.
  • Compliance-Ready Infrastructure – Built-in KYC/AML, fraud detection, and integration with UAE, USA, India, EU, and global financial standards.

Event Highlights: “Catalysing Web3 with Capital”

  • Institutional Capital Forum – Strategic Web3 investment approaches for $500B+ AUM representatives
  • Main Stage Startup Pitch Showcase – Curated founders present to 80+ investors, with bepay money enabling instant cross-border execution
  • Innovation Theater by bepay money – Live demonstrations of enterprise-grade payment and treasury solutions
  • Executive Roundtable – Exclusive session on integrating digital assets into generational wealth strategies
  • Regulatory Leadership Forum – Policymakers and compliance experts on shaping global institutional frameworks
  • Deal Flow Accelerator – Structured 1:1 meetings connecting high-potential projects with capital allocators

Distinguished Participants

The forum attracts family offices, private equity firms, investment banks, hedge funds, pension funds, crypto exchanges, asset managers, UHNWIs, VCs, policymakers, and corporate innovation leaders, all driving institutional capital deployment into Web3.

Giakaa Capital: Innovation-Driven Investments for a Sustainable Future

As an organizer, Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm that builds end-to-end innovation ecosystems, supporting companies from seed stage to IPO. With an integrated model that combines strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise, Giakaa empowers entrepreneurs to scale globally. Its investment focus is Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

“Bringing the forum to Dubai reflects our mission to build innovation ecosystems connecting entrepreneurs with institutional capital,” stated Omika Dubey, Managing Partner at Giakaa Capital. “Combined with bepay money’s payment infrastructure, this creates unprecedented opportunities for meaningful Web3 investments.”

Registration & Networking

The forum will host 1,000+ professionals, including $500B+ AUM representatives, 80+ institutional investors, 100+ Web3 projects, and 50+ speakers and thought leaders.

Register now at: www.investweb3forum.com

With Dubai as the backdrop, Invest Web3 Forum 2025 sets the stage for the next wave of institutional adoption in digital assets and cross-border finance.

About bepay money
bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments with a super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for institutional investors, family offices,  enterprises, and individuals, the platform delivers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and regulatory-grade compliance, empowering seamless capital movement worldwide.

Visit: www.bepay.money

About Giakaa Capital
Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm backing companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model connects entrepreneurs with strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise. Our investment focus is on Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals. 

Visit: https://www.giakaacapital.com/ 

About Invest Web3 Forum

The Invest Web3 Forum is the premier conference series for institutional blockchain adoption and Web3 investments. Under “Catalysing Web3 with Capital,” the Dubai edition connects institutional investors managing billions in assets with blockchain innovators in the Middle East’s emerging Web3 hub.

Visit: https://www.investweb3forum.com/ 

Media Contact:

For bepay money: Adarsh, Founder’s Office, Email: [email protected]  

For Invest Web3 Forum: Omika Dubey, Managing Partner Email: [email protected] 

