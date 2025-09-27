Global Cross-Border Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Bring $1 Trillion+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Banks & Payment Institutions.Global Cross-Border Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Bring $1 Trillion+ AUM Representatives and 100+ Banks & Payment Institutions.

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/27 15:00
1
1$0.007939-7.75%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23508+3.20%
bepay money invest payments banking forum dubai 2025

DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 — bepay money, the next-generation cross-border payment platform, is set to announce its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 in Dubai, in partnership with Giakaa Capital.

Under the theme “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward,” the forum brings together representatives managing over $1 trillion in assets, alongside 100+ banks & payment institutions, 50+ industry speakers, 10+ main stage startup pitches, and 1,000+ professional attendees. The reward launch signals bepay money’s bold move to accelerate the adoption of digital assets across institutional and retail segments.

bepay money: Redefining Cross-Border Payments with Bitcoin Incentives

The $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program will be available to early users of bepay money’s global payment super app, offering incentives for transactions across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.

“Dubai’s position as a global financial hub makes it perfect for launching our $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program while demonstrating how bepay money enables fast, compliant cross-border transactions. This isn’t just about rewards; it’s about redefining cross-border finance for banks, institutions, and individuals alike,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “This forum provides an unparalleled platform to showcase our solutions to industry leaders, truly ‘Driving Financial Inclusion Forward.’”

Key features of bepay money

  • Unified Global Payment Rails – Instant, FX-free transfers across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets
  • Non-Custodial Super Wallet – Single interface for stablecoin + fiat transactions, DeFi yield, tokenized assets, and daily utility payments
  • Bank & Enterprise Commerce Stack – Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins with instant settlement, AI-powered analytics, CRM, and treasury solutions
  • On/Off Ramp & Tokenized Assets – Seamless conversion between crypto and fiat, with access to gold, real estate, and other tokenized investments
  • Compliance-Ready Infrastructure – Built-in KYC/AML, fraud detection, and integration with UAE, USA, India, EU, and global financial standards

Event Highlights: “Driving Financial Inclusion Forward”

  • Institutional Capital Forum – Strategies for integrating digital assets and next-gen payment solutions for $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives
  • Main Stage Startup Pitch Showcase – 10+ curated startups presenting to 100+ investors, with bepay money enabling instant cross-border execution
  • Innovation Theater by bepay money – Live demonstrations of enterprise-grade payment and treasury solutions
  • Executive Roundtable – Exclusive session on transforming payments and financial operations for banks and institutions
  • Regulatory Leadership Forum – Policymakers and compliance experts on shaping global payment and banking frameworks
  • Deal Flow Accelerator – Structured 1:1 meetings connecting high-potential projects with banks and capital allocators

Giakaa Capital: Building Innovation Ecosystems

Organized by Giakaa Capital, a hybrid venture capital firm building comprehensive innovation ecosystems that serve all stakeholders from startup funding to IPO. With an integrated model combining strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise, Giakaa empowers entrepreneurs to scale globally. Its investment focus is on Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

stated Omika Dubey, Managing Partner at Giakaa Capital.

Registration Open

The forum will host 1,000+ professionals, including $1 Trillion+ AUM representatives, 100+ banks & payment institutions, 50+ industry speakers, 10+ main stage startup pitches, and fintech innovators exploring the future of cross-border payments and banking.

Register now at: www.investpbforum.com

About bepay money

bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments with a super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for banks, enterprises, and institutions, the platform delivers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and regulatory-grade compliance, empowering seamless capital movement worldwide.
Visit: www.bepay.money

About Giakaa Capital

Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm backing companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model connects entrepreneurs with strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise. Its investment focus is Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

Visit: https://www.giakaacapital.com/

About Invest Payments & Banking Forum

The Invest Payments & Banking Forum 2025 is the premier conference connecting banks, fintech innovators, and institutional investors to explore emerging trends, regulatory developments, and technological innovations shaping the future of payments and banking.

Visit: https://www.investpbforum.com/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,246.58-0.27%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
LINEA
LINEA$0.02875+12.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07449+1.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.0172+4.05%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Partager
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010398-37.45%
Union
U$0.010253-5.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-6.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 15:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

ETF Expert Says Spot XRP ETF Launching This Week Will Test Investors, Here’s How