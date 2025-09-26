bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Web3 Forum Dubai 2025

Global Cross-Border Payment Platform Partners with Giakaa Capital to Bring $500B+ AUM Representatives Under “Catalysing Web3 with Capital”

DUBAI, UAE – October 15, 2025 — bepay money, the next-generation cross-border payment platform, is set to announce its $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program for early users at the Invest Web3 Forum’s 3rd edition in Dubai, in partnership with Giakaa Capital.

Under the theme “Catalysing Web3 with Capital,” the forum brings together representatives managing over $500 billion in assets, alongside 80+ institutional investors, 2,000+ industry leaders, and 100+ Web3 projects. The reward launch signals bepay money’s bold move to accelerate global adoption of Web3 across both institutional and retail segments.

bepay money: Redefining Cross-Border Payments with Bitcoin Incentives

The $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program will be available to early users of bepay money’s global payment super app, offering incentives for transactions across fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets.

“Dubai’s position as a global financial hub makes it perfect for launching our $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program while demonstrating how bepay money enables fast, compliant cross-border transactions. This isn’t just about rewards, it’s about redefining cross-border finance for institutions and individuals alike,” said Nawal Kishor, Founder & CEO of bepay money. “This forum provides an unparalleled platform to showcase our solutions to institutional investors, truly ‘Catalysing Web3 with Capital.'”

Key features of bepay money include:

Unified Global Payment Rails – Instant, FX-free transfers across fiat, stablecoins, and Crypto, enabling borderless payments and settlements.

Non-Custodial Super Wallet – Single interface for stablecoin + fiat transactions, DeFi yield, tokenized assets, and daily utility payments.

Merchant Commerce Stack – Accept crypto, fiat, and stablecoins via QR/NFC with instant settlement, AI-powered analytics, CRM, and 3D storefronts.

On/Off Ramp & Tokenized Assets – Seamless conversion between crypto and fiat, with access to gold, real estate, and other tokenized investments.

Compliance-Ready Infrastructure – Built-in KYC/AML, fraud detection, and integration with UAE, USA, India, EU, and global financial standards.

Event Highlights: “Catalysing Web3 with Capital”

Institutional Capital Forum – Strategic Web3 investment approaches for $500B+ AUM representatives

Main Stage Startup Pitch Showcase – Curated founders present to 80+ investors, with bepay money enabling instant cross-border execution

Innovation Theater by bepay money – Live demonstrations of enterprise-grade payment and treasury solutions

Executive Roundtable – Exclusive session on integrating digital assets into generational wealth strategies

Regulatory Leadership Forum – Policymakers and compliance experts on shaping global institutional frameworks

Deal Flow Accelerator – Structured 1:1 meetings connecting high-potential projects with capital allocators

Giakaa Capital: Building Innovation Ecosystems

Organized by Giakaa Capital, a hybrid venture capital firm building comprehensive innovation ecosystems that serve all stakeholders from startup funding to IPO, corporate innovation, investor returns, economic growth, and university commercialization through their integrated platform. The firm specializes in investing in Digital Public Infrastructure solutions that leverage blockchain and AI technology to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

“The forum represents our commitment to building innovation ecosystems that connect entrepreneurs with institutional capital while advancing sustainable development through cutting-edge technology,” stated Omika Dubey, Managing Partner at Giakaa Capital.

Registration Open

The forum hosts 1,000+ professionals, including $500B+ AUM representatives, 80+ institutional investors, 100+ Web3 projects, and 50+ thought leaders.

Register now at: www.investweb3forum.com

With Dubai as the backdrop, Invest Web3 Forum 2025 sets the stage for the next wave of institutional adoption in digital assets and cross-border finance.

About bepay money

bepay money revolutionizes cross-border payments with a super app unifying fiat, stablecoins, and tokenized assets. Designed for institutional investors, family offices, enterprises, and individuals, the platform delivers instant settlements, DeFi yield access, and regulatory-grade compliance, empowering seamless capital movement worldwide.

Visit: www.bepay.money

About Giakaa Capital

Giakaa Capital is a hybrid venture capital firm backing companies from Seed to IPO. Its integrated model connects entrepreneurs with strategic capital, corporate partnerships, and operational expertise. Our investment focus is Digital Public Infrastructure solutions using Blockchain & AI technology aligned with Sustainable Development Goals.

Visit: https://www.giakaacapital.com/

About Invest Web3 Forum

The Invest Web3 Forum is the premier conference series for institutional blockchain adoption and Web3 investments. Under “Catalysing Web3 with Capital,” the Dubai edition connects institutional investors managing billions in assets with blockchain innovators in the Middle East’s emerging Web3 hub.

Visit: https://www.investweb3forum.com/

Media Contact:

For bepay money: Adarsh, Founder’s Office, Email: [email protected]

For Invest Web3 Forum: Omika Dubey, Managing Partner Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Web3 Forum Dubai 2025 appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.