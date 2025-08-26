Berachain approves RFRV Batch 22 proposal to enhance liquidity for WBTC/WETH and WBTC/USDT0

PANews reported on August 26th that Berachain announced the approval of the 22nd batch of RFRV governance proposals, focusing on strengthening the liquidity of two blue-chip trading pairs, WBTC/WETH and WBTC/USDT0. Infrared Finance also launched a new treasury managed by Charm, aiming to direct rewards to a stable trading pool.
This will provide users with tighter spreads and smoother trading paths, while also increasing the deposits of BTC and ETH on Berachain and further connecting BERA, stablecoins, and staked assets. The two vaults are integrated with the Infrared architecture and managed through Kodiak, forming a closed-loop ecosystem for LPs, validators, and BGT stakers.
