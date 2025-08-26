Berachain approves RFRV Batch 22 proposal to enhance liquidity for WBTC/WETH and WBTC/USDT0

PANews
2025/08/26 08:03
PANews reported on August 26th that Berachain announced the approval of the 22nd batch of RFRV governance proposals, focusing on strengthening the liquidity of two blue-chip trading pairs, WBTC/WETH and WBTC/USDT0. Infrared Finance also launched a new treasury managed by Charm, aiming to direct rewards to a stable trading pool.

This will provide users with tighter spreads and smoother trading paths, while also increasing the deposits of BTC and ETH on Berachain and further connecting BERA, stablecoins, and staked assets. The two vaults are integrated with the Infrared architecture and managed through Kodiak, forming a closed-loop ecosystem for LPs, validators, and BGT stakers.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
