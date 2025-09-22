TLDR Berkshire Hathaway stock closed at $740,400 on Sept. 19, up 0.54%. Buffett’s firm has fully exited its 17-year stake in Chinese EV maker BYD. The BYD investment rose over 20-fold before Berkshire sold all shares. Berkshire has increased its stake in Mitsui & Co. above 10%. Long-term focus remains central to Buffett’s global investment [...] The post Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ($BRK-A) Stock: Buffett Exits BYD as Focus Shifts to Japan appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Berkshire Hathaway stock closed at $740,400 on Sept. 19, up 0.54%. Buffett’s firm has fully exited its 17-year stake in Chinese EV maker BYD. The BYD investment rose over 20-fold before Berkshire sold all shares. Berkshire has increased its stake in Mitsui & Co. above 10%. Long-term focus remains central to Buffett’s global investment [...] The post Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ($BRK-A) Stock: Buffett Exits BYD as Focus Shifts to Japan appeared first on CoinCentral.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ($BRK-A) Stock: Buffett Exits BYD as Focus Shifts to Japan

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/22 22:54
Oasis
ROSE$0.02637-12.47%

TLDR

  • Berkshire Hathaway stock closed at $740,400 on Sept. 19, up 0.54%.

  • Buffett’s firm has fully exited its 17-year stake in Chinese EV maker BYD.

  • The BYD investment rose over 20-fold before Berkshire sold all shares.

  • Berkshire has increased its stake in Mitsui & Co. above 10%.

  • Long-term focus remains central to Buffett’s global investment strategy.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE: BRK-A) closed at $740,400 on September 19, 2025, up 0.54% for the session.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-A)

A recent filing confirmed the firm has fully exited BYD, marking the end of a 17-year investment that multiplied more than 20 times in value. Berkshire’s energy subsidiary listed the BYD stake’s value at zero as of March, down from $415 million at the end of last year.

Buffett’s company initially invested $230 million in 2008, acquiring about 10% of the Chinese EV maker. Berkshire began trimming its holdings in 2022 after BYD’s valuation had surged to $9 billion. By June 2024, the stake was cut below 5%, freeing Berkshire from disclosure rules under Hong Kong regulations.

BYD Stake Delivers Historic Returns

The BYD bet was made at the urging of Charlie Munger, who described the company’s CEO, Wang Chuanfu, as a “miracle.” The shares skyrocketed 3,890% over Berkshire’s holding period, representing one of Buffett’s most profitable international investments. Though Buffett has not publicly detailed his decision to sell, he told CNBC in 2023 that while BYD is “extraordinary,” Berkshire could “find things to do with the money that I’ll feel better about.”

https://Twitter.com/bsindia/status/1970088322115490233

The exit coincides with Berkshire trimming other Asia-related holdings, such as Taiwan Semiconductor, reflecting Buffett’s cautious view of geopolitical risks in the region.

Expanding into Japan with Mitsui & Co.

While exiting BYD, Berkshire has expanded its position in Japan. The firm now owns over 10% of Mitsui & Co., reinforcing Buffett’s long-term commitment to Japanese trading houses. Analysts currently rate Mitsui as a “Hold,” with a one-year price target of $514.48, suggesting modest upside.

This investment shift highlights Buffett’s ongoing strategy of balancing U.S. and global holdings while maintaining exposure to companies with strong fundamentals and steady cash flow.

Buffett’s Long-term Philosophy

Buffett has long criticized short-termism in markets, discouraging quarterly earnings-per-share guidance. He argues this practice undermines sustainable growth by forcing companies to prioritize near-term results over long-term strategy. His recent remarks echo his 2018 Wall Street Journal op-ed, co-written with JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon, urging corporate leaders to focus on durable value creation.

Stock Performance Overview

Berkshire Hathaway has delivered steady returns for shareholders. Year-to-date, BRK-A is up 8.74%, slightly lagging the S&P 500’s 13.31% gain. Over a three-year span, BRK-A has risen 75.73%, outpacing the index’s 70.89%. Its five-year return of 126.01% also beats the S&P’s 100.77%. These figures reflect Berkshire’s ability to deliver long-term compounding despite market volatility.

Conclusion

Berkshire Hathaway’s complete BYD exit marks the end of a highly successful chapter, while the firm’s increased Mitsui stake signals a fresh phase in Asia. Buffett’s disciplined long-term approach continues to shape Berkshire’s portfolio strategy, balancing profitable exits with new opportunities in stable global markets.

 

The post Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ($BRK-A) Stock: Buffett Exits BYD as Focus Shifts to Japan appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01191-10.45%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.892-5.77%
Partager
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15768-4.23%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03262-6.26%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Partager
Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

The post Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto presales are garnering significant attention in 2025, primarily because they offer investors the opportunity to invest in projects early, often at very low prices. For anyone looking for the best presale to buy or new altcoins under $1, three names stand out right now: Moonshot MAGAX, Bitcoin Hyper, and Remittix. Each of these is …
1
1$0.010422-6.11%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26232-14.75%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.4112-5.86%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/23 00:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center

Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months