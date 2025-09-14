Latin America’s crypto story is pragmatic: stablecoins for purchasing power, remittances at scale, fast-growing fintech rails, and uneven regulation country-to-country. If you’re taking a project into the region, you’ll want a PR partner that can localize narratives (Spanish and Portuguese), work credibly with regional outlets, and blend PR with influencers and community.

Below are eight agencies with crypto/web3 chops and/or clear LATAM relevance.

Agency

Services Offered

Media/Influencer Strength

Event & Local Support

Best Fit For

Outset PR

PR, media monitoring, narrative strategy

Strong: publishes LATAM Crypto Media Report, identifies real outlet influence

Yes — research + side events (e.g., Stablecoin Conf.)

Projects needing data-driven LATAM PR & credibility

Coinbound

PR, influencer/KOL campaigns, content

Strong influencer reach + tier-1 crypto media

Limited local event focus

Global projects needing broad coverage + influencer push

MarketAcross

PR, content distribution, full-stack campaigns

Strong with top crypto publications

Yes — supports multi-country roadshows

Large launches needing end-to-end PR + marketing

Ninja Promo

PR, digital marketing, social, paid media

Broad, multi-channel

Moderate local support

Startups needing integrated PR + performance marketing

AWISEE (Crypto Marketing LatAm)

PR, influencer/KOL marketing, SEO

Strong LATAM KOL & local channels

Yes — regional focus

Teams wanting local KOL-first entry into LatAm

Melrose PR

PR, storytelling, executive visibility

Strong editorial and long-form media

Event comms mainly global

Founders seeking thought leadership + credibility

GuerrillaBuzz

PR, SEO, organic growth, community

Focus on organic + SEO, less KOL-heavy

Not region-specific

Early-stage projects needing sustained organic reach

Crowdcreate

PR, influencer marketing, investor outreach

Strong: broad network of KOLs/investors

Yes — event amplification

Teams focused on influencer + investor engagement

1) Outset PR

Outset PR has built a reputation as one of the few crypto-native agencies with dedicated expertise in Latin America. The agency consistently monitors media performance worldwide, with a particular focus on LATAM. Its proprietary internal media monitoring system tracks traffic and influence shifts across outlets, helping clients avoid “black box” packages and instead target the publications that matter.

The agency’s research is not theoretical. In 2025, Outset PR presented its Q2 LATAM Crypto Media Report, mapping which outlets gained, lost, or held the bulk of influence. This data-driven approach provides a reliable foundation for media planning, shaping campaigns around verifiable trends.

Outset PR also underscores its presence in the market through active participation in high-profile events. At the Stablecoin Conference 2025 in Mexico City, the agency co-hosted a VIP gathering with BitGo, sharing insights directly with regional leaders, entrepreneurs, and builders.

Why consider: Data-driven LATAM focus; publishes original research on the region’s crypto media landscape—useful for planning pitches where a handful of outlets concentrate most of the real reach.

Best for: Teams that want PR grounded in local media dynamics (avoid “black-box” placements) and need Spanish/Portuguese regional strategy.

2) Coinbound

Why consider: Long-standing crypto PR shop with deep media/influencer relationships across major web3 publications and creators; strong at funding/news cycles and thought-leadership programs.

Best for: Global coverage with web3-native angles; projects that want integrated PR + influencer reach, then localized for LATAM.

3) MarketAcross

Why consider: “Full-stack” blockchain PR/marketing with a track record of campaign execution for large web3 brands; good fit when you need end-to-end support (from storytelling to amplification).

Best for: Larger launches or multi-country pushes where PR must pair with content distribution and event support (incl. LATAM stops).

4) Ninja Promo

Why consider: Broad crypto marketing + PR, including crisis comms, media planning, and performance add-ons; frequently listed among crypto PR/marketing leaders.

Best for: Startups/scale-ups wanting one team to run PR plus paid social/creative, with the ability to localize into Spanish/Portuguese.

5) AWISEE (Crypto Marketing LatAm)

Why consider: Explicit LATAM focus: influencer/KOL marketing, digital PR, SEO, and localized content; positions itself around Spanish/Portuguese market entry.

Best for: Projects that need KOL-led discovery in Mexico/Spanish-speaking LATAM and a separate Portuguese track for Brazil.

6) Melrose PR

Why consider: Web3-native communications firm with long-form storytelling and executive visibility; known in conference circuits and industry media.

Best for: Founders needing thought leadership, narrative development, and tier-one trade coverage that can then be localized for LATAM.

7) GuerrillaBuzz

Why consider: PR + SEO + organic community growth for blockchain startups; emphasis on non-paywalled visibility and content strategies that rank.

Best for: Early-stage teams that need sustained organic traction (search + community) to complement press in Spanish/Portuguese.

8) Crowdcreate

Why consider: Web3 PR plus one of the larger influencer/investor networks; packages that combine media, YouTube/Twitter creators, and event amplification—useful for region-specific pushes.

Best for: Campaigns that hinge on influencer distribution across Spanish/Portuguese channels and investor/KOL outreach ahead of listings or product drops.

How to pick the right partner (LatAm specifics)

Media concentration: LATAM crypto media reach is consolidating—opt for agencies that plan against actual traffic/influence, not vanity lists.

Regulatory nuance: Ask for playbooks by country (e.g., Brazil’s evolving rules vs. Mexico/Argentina).

Influencer/KOL lanes: LATAM discovery often runs through YouTube/Twitter/Telegram; confirm creator access by country and language.

Measurement: Request outlet-level reporting (UU, geo split, backlinks), sentiment, and assisted conversions—not just “as seen in.”

Events: If you’re timing around high-profile gatherings (e.g., stablecoin or exchange conferences), ask for side-event support + local media briefings.

Guaranteed placements: Be cautious with black-box packages. Ask how outlet lists are built and whether they match LATAM’s current traffic distribution and market momentum. Recent reporting shows consolidation—spray-and-pray lists waste budget.

Bottom line

For Latin America, effective crypto PR isn’t just “translate and pitch.” It’s narrative + native language + the right 6–10 outlets and creators—timed around product and liquidity moments. The agencies above each bring a different angle; the best fit depends on whether you need investor/KOL reach, executive visibility, or country-by-country adoption.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.