Best AI Crypto as Novogratz Backs AI Agents: DeepSnitch AI Rockets to $182k

2025/09/05 02:10
Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, in a recent interview with Bloomberg, predicted that AI agents will soon become the biggest users of stablecoins. Many consider this an interesting perspective, but most importantly, it creates a shift in how many expect the crypto economy to change, with stablecoins not just serving humans but entire AI systems.

That backdrop makes the current market conversation around the best AI crypto to buy now even more urgent. Newer projects are emerging with better narratives for the coming wave of AI adoption. Among them, DeepSnitch AI is becoming one of the best AI presale tokens of 2025. Its focus on real-world trading utility and retail protection stands out in a market where many AI tokens still pitch abstract future promises.

Novogratz on AI and stablecoins 

In his interview, Mike Novogratz outlined a vision where AI agents move beyond simple chat interfaces into autonomous financial actors. He suggested that in just a few years, the most active stablecoin users won’t be people but AI agents. 

In essence, these agents will handle transactions on behalf of their human counterparts.

Imagine an AI that knows your grocery preferences, monitors your diet, and automatically executes purchases. They would do all this without requiring you to log into an app or swipe a card. Instead of sending traditional wire instructions or using consumer apps like Venmo, these agents would default to stablecoins.

This forecast is especially relevant as both the US and Europe are tightening regulatory frameworks for stablecoins. In Washington, lawmakers recently advanced the GENIUS Act to establish oversight for dollar-backed tokens. Meanwhile, in Europe, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde has urged caution around non-EU stablecoins operating within the bloc. 

But the bottom line is simple: if Novogratz is right, the increase in stablecoin transactions will be led by AI. For crypto investors, this adds weight to tokens that can bridge these two narratives. 

The best AI crypto buy after Galaxy Digital CEO’s prediction

DeepSnitch AI (DSNT) 

DeepSnitch AI is a presale token designed to give traders actionable intelligence through a suite of AI agents. These AI agents are built to track flows, detect risks, and filter scams in real time. Where other AI projects focus on infrastructure or abstract machine learning capabilities, DeepSnitch is about usability. It delivers signals and alerts that traders can actually apply in day-to-day decisions.

By leveling the information playing field, it ensures that small traders don’t always find themselves late to the trade after whales have already moved.

Three factors in particular strengthen DeepSnitch’s case as the best AI crypto to buy now. First, the utility contrast. Unlike most AI coins that pitch vague infrastructure stories, DeepSnitch focuses on tools that retail traders can actually use today. That makes it a far easier sell during a bull market where traders want immediate advantages, not theoretical roadmaps.

Second, the AI crypto sector is still heavily undervalued despite AI being projected to triple in market size by 2030. Nearly half of crypto holders believe AI tokens will outperform other categories in 2025. DeepSnitch, sitting in presale at an early-stage valuation, is perfectly positioned to ride this wave.

Finally, DeepSnitch’s AI integration with messaging platforms plugs directly into where traders already spend their time. With Telegram hosting over 1 billion active users and being the center of crypto trading chatter, this gives it an adoption runway that few other AI projects can claim.

Additionally, DSNT has an early entry point at $$0.01634, and over $182k has been raised in Stage 1 of its presale. So, it’s no surprise that many are calling it the best AI crypto to buy right now.

Pyth Network

Pyth Network has been one of the standout performers in recent weeks, climbing more than 38% in the past seven days. The project benefits from being deeply tied into the oracle space, supplying real-time data feeds for decentralized applications. Analysts forecast Pyth trading between $0.11 and $0.16 in 2025, with an average expected value of $0.123. That suggests an increase of less than 1% from current levels. 

This doesn’t necessarily dampen long-term interest, as Oracle infrastructure remains vital for the crypto ecosystem. However, compared to projects like DeepSnitch AI, Pyth looks more like a steady builder than a moonshot opportunity.

Near Protocol

Near Protocol has struggled more recently, decreasing by 2% over the past week. Its short-term technicals remain neutral, with the Relative Strength Index currently at 44, placing it in a balanced zone. Forecasts suggest NEAR could trade at $2.56 to $2.66 in the coming month, which would represent only a slight rebound from current levels.

As one of the more established layer-1 platforms, NEAR continues to develop its ecosystem, but its large-cap status makes triple-digit percentage gains less likely. For traders who want better profits in the AI narrative, projects like DSNT have a far stronger case.

Final verdict 

Mike Novogratz’s prediction of AI agents leading the stablecoin boom has only reinforced the importance of looking closely at AI-linked crypto projects. Established tokens like Pyth and NEAR may provide stability and incremental gains, but they lack the gain potential of early-stage entrants. DeepSnitch AI’s presale, with its mix of hype-ready branding and practical trading utility, captures both narratives.

With regulators setting the stage for stablecoin expansion, DeepSnitch AI is emerging as the kind of early token that could deliver 10x to 100x returns. For traders hunting the best AI crypto to buy now, it is hard to find a better story. 

Visit the official website to explore the presale.

FAQs

What is the best AI crypto to buy now?

DeepSnitch AI is widely seen as the best AI crypto to buy now because of its presale valuation and unique trader-focused utility.

Why is DeepSnitch AI different from other AI coins?

Unlike most AI coins that focus on infrastructure, DeepSnitch AI delivers actionable trading tools for retail users, giving it faster adoption potential.

Can DeepSnitch AI really deliver big returns?

Presale tokens like DeepSnitch AI carry a higher risk, but with AI and stablecoins trending, it has the kind of potential that popular coins like NEAR can’t match.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

