Best Altcoin To Buy Today? Analysts Say Rollblock Could Outperform Legacy Coins By 25x

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/13 00:30
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006173+8.33%
Major
MAJOR$0.16341+2.40%

podium main12 Rollblock 48648 1

The best altcoin to buy today might not be the ones you’ve heard about for years. Instead, analysts are turning heads toward the GambleFi newcomer Rollblock, a project designed to outrun every major token this cycle. 

Rollblock could rally up to 25x this year, making it the sharpest growth play for newcomers ready to ride the crypto bull run of 2025.

Rollblock (RBLK): Outrunning All Majors With Ease

Rollblock (RBLK) is flipping the script on what iGaming can be in Web3. 

In real-world casinos, the house always wins, but here the house is shared by the players through blockchain-powered profit distribution. This isn’t just playing for fun, it’s a living example of what cryptocurrency is doing beyond mere speculation. 

With a vast library of over 12,000 immersive games, live dealer tables, and sports betting, Rollblock is already creating daily demand that feeds into its tokenomics.

Rollblock 48648 3

The platform offers holders exposure to DeFi, GambleFi, and staking crypto in one place. 

Each week, a share of revenue is distributed directly to RBLK holders, and a buyback-and-burn model continuously reduces the supply. With $15 million in bets already placed, transparency is assured by smart contracts, licensing, and a SolidProof audit.

Key reasons investors are calling Rollblock one of the top crypto projects:

  • 30% of all revenue is used for token buybacks
  • 60% of bought-back tokens are permanently burned
  • 40% of revenue goes into staking rewards with up to 30% APY
  • Licensed and regulated under Anjouan Gaming
  • Accepts both fiat and crypto via Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Ethereum

Tokens are already over 84% sold at $0.068, raising more than $11.7 million. Early adopters have gained more than 500% as presale bonuses drive momentum into a frenzy, with the closing date reveal set for only 18 days time. 

A recent update shows the team positioning Rollblock as a “VIP pass” to the future of online play, underlining the urgency to buy while the price is still under 7 cents. 

Freddie Finance also broke down Rollblock in a YouTube video, calling its buyback mechanics a blueprint for sustainable crypto trading: https://youtu.be/qztj3p8uy_c?si=U1TVQ94C6Anvi6Vp 

This all goes to show that the project is no longer just a presale hype story, it’s already functioning, audited, and scaling fast.

Tokenomics Built To Run Faster

Rollblock’s tokenomics are why it can outrun the major cryptocurrencies. 

A hard cap of one billion tokens ensures there can be no inflation, while a unique revenue sharing scheme anchors the token value directly to adoption. 

Rollblock 48648 2

Coins are selling fast right now with major exchange listings scheduled for later this year, and with whales entering now, momentum is parabolic.

Comparison Table: Rollblock VS Bitcoin and Ethereum

TokenPriceMarket CapSupplyRevenue ShareGrowth Potential
Rollblock$0.068$11.7M raised1B hard capYes (30%)25x–50x
Bitcoin$113,779$2.26T21M max supplyNo2x–3x
Ethereum$4,390$530BInfinite supplyNo3x–5x

RBLK Is The Real Opportunity This Cycle

Bitcoin and Ethereum will likely remain pillars of the digital economy, but Rollblock has the high potential crypto profile to break out in 2025. It’s rare to see a project where utility, adoption, and deflationary tokenomics align this tightly. 

Rollblock offers the most upside of any new altcoins to watch this cycle. This is the chance to be part of the story before the shelves are empty.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Jinshi Data, the Hong Kong Stablecoin Ordinance will take effect on August 1. Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Monetary
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006067+4.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0901-6.24%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 16:50
Partager
Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

UK trade lobby groups are urging the inclusion of blockchain in the Tech Bridge agenda in collaboration with the U.S.
Union
U$0.0091-5.72%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.94+2.22%
Polytrade
TRADE$0.11331+3.22%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 00:46
Partager
Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

Polymarket, a decentralized prediction market platform, and Chainlink, an oracle network, have announced an integration of the Chainlink data standard into Polymarket’s resolution process. The partnership will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. According to the announcement, the two companies are set to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement […]
NEAR
NEAR$2.779+2.69%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01836-3.77%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 01:25
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Yu Weiwen: Hong Kong has set relatively strict standards for stablecoin issuers, and it is expected that only a few licenses will be issued in the first phase

Trump’s UK state visit could shape blockchain’s role in the US-UK Tech Bridge

Polymarket-Chainlink integration goes live on the Polygon mainnet

The 40,000 ETH short position of the “Whale with 100% Win Rate in Three Battles against ETH” has now made a floating profit of 21.56 million US dollars

Chainlink Cements 62% Dominance After Inking Major Polymarket Deal to Supercharge Prediction Market Accuracy