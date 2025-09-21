BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first […] The post Best Altcoins for Infrastructure Growth as BitGo’s IPO Puts Crypto Custody in the Spotlight  appeared first on Coindoo.BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first […] The post Best Altcoins for Infrastructure Growth as BitGo’s IPO Puts Crypto Custody in the Spotlight  appeared first on Coindoo.

Best Altcoins for Infrastructure Growth as BitGo’s IPO Puts Crypto Custody in the Spotlight

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/21 01:09
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06608-0.84%

BitGo has just filed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker $BTGO, becoming the first dedicated crypto custodian to make that leap.

The Palo Alto firm is no lightweight either: it secured $90.3B in assets and reported $4.19B in revenue during the first half of 2025.

Those numbers matter because they show how far the industry has come in terms of trust, regulation, and mainstream acceptance. Custody is no longer just a niche service for whales, but a vital piece of crypto infrastructure.

That context sets the stage for new projects that want to shape the same space. Here are some of the best altcoins to watch, which are leaning directly into infrastructure, security, and institutional trust.

Why BitGo’s IPO Matters for the Market

BitGo’s decision to file for a U.S. IPO signals that regulators and investors are finally ready to treat crypto infrastructure as a serious business.

With Goldman Sachs and Citigroup underwriting the deal, the listing is a landmark moment that could open the door for other custodians, exchanges, and wallet providers.

Revenue growth has been strong, even if profits have dipped, showing institutions are driving adoption. This comes in a year where other big players like Etoro, Figure, and Circle have also tapped public markets.

The message is clear: the gates are open for crypto firms that can demonstrate security, scale, and institutional partnerships.

That spotlight on infrastructure explains why presale projects focused on custody, wallets, and payments are getting extra attention from investors today.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – The Fastest Bitcoin Layer 2 Ever Built

BitGo’s IPO proves that infrastructure is where the real money and trust flow in crypto. That’s exactly the space Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is carving out.

It’s a full-blown blockchain designed as the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2, built to finally scale the network beyond just being a store of value.

The project uses the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to deliver sub-second transaction speeds and near-zero gas fees.

how bitcoin hyper works. 

That means Bitcoin isn’t just for cold storage anymore – it can host meme coins, DeFi apps, DAOs, and cross-chain payments.

From day one, Bitcoin Hyper is built to move assets seamlessly across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and more. It’s the execution layer where payments, trading, and dApps actually happen, while Bitcoin remains the secure monetary base.

The presale price is $0.012945 per HYPER, with $17.1M already raised. Early buyers don’t just get tokens – they get access to staking, governance, and the future of Bitcoin’s utility.

Join the $HYPER presale today and claim your place in Bitcoin’s next chapter. 

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – A Utility Token Powering the Next Phase of Crypto Adoption

BitGo’s IPO highlights how important tokens tied to infrastructure can become, and Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is designed exactly for that role.

Best Wallet isn’t just a wallet app – it’s a full ecosystem where the token sits at the center.

Holding $BEST gives users access to reduced fees, governance rights, staking rewards, and exclusive entry into presales through the Upcoming Tokens feature.

Instead of dealing with risky third-party links or scams, $BEST holders can use their tokens to unlock secure presale participation directly.

best wallet token benefits. 

The token also aligns with institutional-grade security thanks to its Fireblocks MPC-CMP integration, giving investors confidence that $BEST is more than a meme – it’s a utility asset with real-world application.

Demand is already showing: almost $16M has been raised in presale, with each token priced at $0.025665.

In short, $BEST is about activating your assets. As the ecosystem grows, the token becomes the key to everything from early project access to community governance.

Buy $BEST now and join a fast-scaling ecosystem built for the future of crypto.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – The PayFi Token Connecting Crypto to Global Banking

Among other things, BitGo’s IPO reminds us that real growth happens when crypto meets institutional trust. Remittix ($RTX) is chasing that same narrative by focusing on a problem with massive scale: cross-border payments.

Instead of relying on banks with high FX charges and long delays, Remittix makes it possible to send crypto and have the recipient receive fiat directly into their bank account – fast, cheap, and transparent.

why use remittix. 

$RTX powers this network. Every transfer, fee, and ecosystem interaction runs on $RTX, making it the engine behind what the team calls the ‘PayFi revolution.’

Backed by a full CertiK audit, Remittix is already in beta testing, with payments supported in over 30 currencies. Transfers use local banking rails, so fiat often lands the same day. No hidden charges, just flat and predictable costs.

Momentum is strong: the presale has raised $26.1M, with RTX priced at $0.1080.

Get $RTX now and be part of the PayFi revolution that could redefine global payments.

The Infrastructure Era of Crypto

BitGo’s IPO is proof that crypto infrastructure has stepped into the spotlight. Custodians, wallets, and cross-border payment systems are no longer side players – they are the backbone of institutional trust.

That’s why Bitcoin Hyper, Best Wallet Token, and Remittix stand out, each solving core challenges around scalability, security, and usability.

Meme coins grab quick attention, but infrastructure tokens are the ones building lasting adoption.

Remember that this article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

The post Best Altcoins for Infrastructure Growth as BitGo’s IPO Puts Crypto Custody in the Spotlight  appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03476-0.05%
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.41%
Solana
SOL$238.2+0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.81%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.19-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure