Best Altcoins to Buy as Ethereum Breaks $4.5K, Signals Potential Alt Season

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 05:29
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006062+8.46%
READY
READY$0.0087-2.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016823+5.39%
Sign
SIGN$0.07909+0.32%
Wink
LIKE$0.011079+9.18%
AptosLaunch Token
ALT$0.002551-4.24%

















































As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/is-altcoin-season-heating-up-ethereum-break-4-5k/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0549-0.18%
Everscale
EVER$0.01277+0.86%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0914-6.54%
Partager
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Partager
Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

President Donald Trump, speaking from the White House Friday, said his administration is looking into filing RICO charges against George Soros or members of his family. Trump made the comments during a Fox News interview after being confronted by protesters at a Washington, D.C. restaurant earlier this week. “Protesters get paid for their profession from […]
Chainbase
C$0.23148-0.57%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03648+7.42%
FOX Token
FOX$0.03019-2.29%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/13 05:45
Partager
Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

tl;drContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Chainlink
LINK$25.12+2.74%
Partager
Medium2025/09/13 06:07
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Trump says he may file RICO charges against George Soros or his family for funding paid protests

Curious Cryptos’ Commentary 12th September 2025 — Regulation, DigiFT, & LINK

Claim Your Rewards Now: Spartans 10% CASHRAKE™ Gives Instant Cashback!

Xpeng recalls 47,490 P7+ sedans, affecting over 70% of owners due to steering defects