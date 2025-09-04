Best Altcoins To Buy As Ethereum Gas Fees Surge In 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 13:43
Waves
WAVES$1.1116+0.88%
Solana
SOL$206.89-0.78%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.309-0.87%
WLFI
WLFI$0.179-20.01%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012123-8.15%

The cryptocurrency market never sleeps, and traders are constantly on the lookout for the best altcoins to buy during market shifts. Recently, Ethereum (ETH) has once again taken centre stage after gas fees soared dramatically.

While such fee surges can temporarily slow activity on Ethereum, they often open up opportunities in the broader altcoin market — especially for projects offering faster, cheaper, and more scalable solutions. As a result, MAGACOIN FINANCE has now become traders’ favourite with its strong upside potential.

Ethereum Gas Fees Surge: What It Means for Altcoins

According to @MilkRoadDaily, Ethereum gas fees jumped from roughly 0.20 Gwei to 2.54 Gwei on September 1, 2025 — a staggering 1,170% increase. This surge coincided with the highly anticipated launch of the Trump-backed WLFI token, which was identified as the catalyst behind the spike.

Elevated gas fees mean that transactions on the Ethereum mainnet have become far more expensive, impacting both traders and DeFi users.

For traders, the sudden rise to 2.54 Gwei highlights just how congested Ethereum can become during peak demand. Under normal market conditions, Ethereum gas fees hover around 0.20 Gwei, but as new tokens like WLFI attract heavy on-chain activity, the network becomes costlier to use.

On-chain data also reveals that Ethereum’s trading volume skyrocketed as it now faces increased volatility due to ETF buzz around immediate Fib levels.

This trend underscores why investors are increasingly exploring Ethereum alternatives and Layer-2 solutions — a space where new altcoins with high potential are making waves.

Best Altcoins to Buy in 2025

The rise in Ethereum fees not only impacts ETH but also strengthens the case for holding diversified altcoins. When fees rise, DEX execution costs increase, pushing traders toward chains and projects where transactions are faster and cheaper.

Solana (SOL)

Solana is known for its lightning-fast speeds and extremely low transaction fees, making it one of the best Ethereum alternatives. As DeFi, NFTs, and gaming continue to expand, Solana remains a top altcoin to buy.

XRP (Ripple)

XRP is increasingly attractive to investors due to its focus on cross-border payments and strong institutional partnerships. With regulatory clarity improving, XRP is positioned as a reliable altcoin for long-term adoption and market growth.

Cardano (ADA)

Cardano’s research-driven approach and focus on blockchain sustainability set it apart. Its smart contract capabilities and expanding ecosystem make ADA one of the best altcoins to invest in during high-volume crypto trading cycles.

Why MAGACOIN FINANCE Is Emerging as a Top Altcoin to Watch

If Ethereum congestion persists, MAGACOIN FINANCE could benefit from traders seeking better efficiency and higher upside in emerging assets. For investors looking for best altcoins to invest in 2025, MAGACOIN FINANCE should be at the top of their list. Analysts believe that MAGACOIN FINANCE’s scarce tokenomics and early-stage price make it a robust choice among smart investors as they’re looking for 4000% gains by the end of this quarter.

Currently, the trading volumes spike across altcoins is expected to inject more liquidity into politically themed token MAGACOIN FINANCE. In fact, many traders are already calling it one of the top altcoins with high potential as Ethereum’s congestion highlights the need for alternative platforms.

Final Thoughts: Best Altcoins to Buy Now

The September 1 gas fee spike on Ethereum is a reminder of just how quickly market dynamics can shift. For traders, it’s not just about ETH — it’s about spotting the altcoins to invest in now that can benefit from these shifts.

Projects such as MAGACOIN FINANCE are notable for the reason that they mix up scalability, community power, and market timing. While Ethereum gas fees drop back to average levels and trading volumes stay high, investors are still looking for new chances.

The crypto market is undergoing significant changes and those who are willing to take advantage of this could consider the MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the best altcoins to buy. In fact, investors are MAGACOIN FINANCE to be one of the best crypto investments in 2025.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com

Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance

Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Simeon is a detail-driven editor who sharpens every piece with clarity and precision, ensuring clean, consistent, and professional content throughout.

Source: https://blockchainreporter.net/best-altcoins-to-buy-as-ethereum-gas-fees-surge-and-trading-volumes-spike/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

On-chain data shows the size of the average Bitcoin whale has dropped to the lowest level since 2018, a sign that may be bearish for BTC’s price. Average Bitcoin Whale Is Holding Just 488 BTC Now In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has discussed about the latest trend in the average supply held by Bitcoin whales. Glassnode defines “whales” as entities holding between 100 and 10,000 BTC. At the current exchange rate, the range’s lower bound converts to $11.2 million and upper one to $1.1 billion. Related Reading: Bitcoin In Trouble? Exchange Reserve Spikes To Highest In Months Thus, the only investors who would qualify for the cohort would be the big-money traders. These holders can carry some degree of influence in the market, so their behavior can be worth keeping an eye on. The behavior of the cohort as usually gauged from their total holdings, however, can provide a skewed picture about the sentiment among them, as the investors toward the larger end of the range have more of a weightage in it. One way to pinpoint the behavior of the average whale is by looking at the size of the holdings of the average member of the group. Below is the chart shared by Glassnode that shows the trend in this metric for Bitcoin over the last few years. As is visible in the graph, the average Bitcoin supply per whale peaked back in early 2022, but switched to a decline as the bear market took over the sector. This suggests the whales reduced their exposure to the cryptocurrency during this period. With 2023 starting a recovery run for BTC, the average whale started loading up again, albeit at a slower pace than in the previous cycle. This accumulation continued until mid-2024, at which point it once more witnessed a reversal. Interestingly, instead of backing the rallies that have occurred between then and now, the whales have only accelerated their selling alongside them. The late 2024 run, especially, saw these humongous investors shed their holdings at a rapid pace. Related Reading: Toncoin (TON) Heading For A 50% Price Move, Analyst Explains Why Today, the amount of Bitcoin supply held by the average whale sits at just 488 tokens, which is the lowest that it has been since December 2018, almost seven years ago. In another X post, the analytics firm has also talked about how Ethereum whales have been doing recently. In particular, Glassnode has shared the trend in the holdings of the “mega whales,” holders carrying more than 10,000 ETH ($44.6 million). As displayed in the above chart, the Ethereum mega whales participated in buying during the recent price surge, but their accumulation has now stopped with the 30-day change in their balance dropping to zero. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $111,900, up more than 1% over the past day. Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198254-1.88%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,472.18-0.11%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09918-0.97%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/04 13:00
Partager
Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

Attorney John Deaton claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple.
XRP
XRP$2.8205+0.25%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.0161-5.95%
ARMY
ARMY$0.01972-5.64%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 13:23
Partager
BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million

BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million

BYD, the top-selling electric vehicle manufacturer on earth, has reduced its 2025 end of year sales forecast from 5.5 million cars to 4.6 million, a 16% cut that directly blames China’s overcrowded EV market, according to the company’s statement. This new target comes right after a 30% plunge in quarterly profits last week, shaking investors […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/04 13:35
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Whales Cut Back: Average Holdings At Lowest Since 2018

Attorney claims the XRP Army influenced Judge Torres' decision on the lawsuit against Ripple

BYD cut its 2025 sales target from 5.5 million to 4.6 million

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How Thousands of Nodes Using Multi-Signatures Can Open Up the Future of BTC Restaking