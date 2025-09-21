Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $115,000 despite short-term selling pressure has given investors renewed confidence. Institutional demand through ETFs remains robust, reinforcing BTC’s role as the anchor of the market. Yet while Bitcoin consolidates, analysts are looking further across the crypto landscape for opportunities. Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Chainlink (LINK) are at [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Bitcoin Holds $115K — DOT, ADA and LINK Dominate Analyst Picks appeared first on Blockonomi.Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $115,000 despite short-term selling pressure has given investors renewed confidence. Institutional demand through ETFs remains robust, reinforcing BTC’s role as the anchor of the market. Yet while Bitcoin consolidates, analysts are looking further across the crypto landscape for opportunities. Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Chainlink (LINK) are at [...] The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Bitcoin Holds $115K — DOT, ADA and LINK Dominate Analyst Picks appeared first on Blockonomi.

Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Bitcoin Holds $115K — DOT, ADA and LINK Dominate Analyst Picks

Par : Blockonomi
2025/09/21 01:00
Bitcoin
BTC$115,729.03+0.18%
Chainlink
LINK$23.26-0.97%
Polkadot
DOT$4.364-1.06%
Cardano
ADA$0.8915-0.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00577-1.53%

Bitcoin’s ability to hold above $115,000 despite short-term selling pressure has given investors renewed confidence. Institutional demand through ETFs remains robust, reinforcing BTC’s role as the anchor of the market. Yet while Bitcoin consolidates, analysts are looking further across the crypto landscape for opportunities. Polkadot (DOT), Cardano (ADA), MAGACOIN FINANCE, and Chainlink (LINK) are at the top of many lists as the best altcoins to buy now, each with a unique catalyst driving interest.

Bitcoin Holds $115K With ETF Support

Bitcoin’s failure to cross above the $117,500 resistance on Monday attracted profit booking by short-term buyers, who have pulled the price below $115,000. Material Indicators co-founder Keith Alan said in a post on X that BTC has not topped out at $124,500 because of strong institutional demand, which is growing.

Spot BTC exchange-traded funds recorded $642.35 million in inflows on Friday, according to SoSoValue data. That propelled the weekly inflows to $2.34 billion. The inflows were not limited to BTC ETFs alone.

This shows that while Bitcoin faces resistance, institutions continue to accumulate, suggesting confidence in BTC’s long-term direction. For many, this stability is what makes it the cornerstone of portfolios, while altcoins provide higher-growth opportunities.

Polkadot (DOT): ETF Speculation Could Spark a Breakout

DOT is presently trading at $3.55 to $3.67 and is capable of an upward breakout toward $3.75–$3.85. The resistance, technical and otherwise, and sentiment aspects of the recent price action were spot on.

Recently, DOT has experienced a price dip of 4–5% and is trading around the levels of $4.16 to $4.22 on some exchanges. SEC decision on a Polkadot spot ETF could come by November 2025. If so, this could see a big move up in price and some institutional money coming in.

Analysts predict that the price of DOT could surge by almost 140% to a target of about $8.50 over the next year if adoption and other conditions hold.

Cardano (ADA): Technical Pattern Signals a Decisive Move

Cardano has formed a symmetrical triangle pattern, indicating indecision about the next directional move. The bulls will have to drive the Cardano price above the resistance line to gain the upper hand. If they can pull it off, the ADA/USDT pair could surge to $1.02. Sellers will try to halt the up move at $1.02, but if the bulls prevail, the pair could soar to $1.17 and then to $1.25.

This positive view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns down and breaks below the support line. The pair could then plunge to $0.78 and eventually to $0.68.

Chainlink (LINK): Oracle Expansion Strengthens Long-Term Investment Case

Polymarket is turning to Chainlink to clean up how it resolves bets. The world’s largest prediction market platform will use the on-chain data provider to automatically settle asset-price-related markets, cutting down on delays and tampering risks, the two companies announced Friday. The integration is live on Polygon and will initially focus on crypto asset prices while the firms explore potential applications for more subjective markets. That means markets based on asset prices will resolve based on data directly fed from Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network.

Polymarket currently relies on the optimistic oracle system UMA to determine the outcomes of its prediction markets. That has often led to controversy over governance attacks made to influence the outcomes of some markets.

Chainlink’s infrastructure combines timestamped price feeds, known as Data Streams, with automated settlement tools. That, the project said in a press release shared with CoinDesk, allows a market to settle as soon as the clock runs out.

Analyst Picks: Top Rising Altcoin on Investor’s Radar

Analysts are increasingly unanimous: DOT, ADA, and LINK are dominating the conversation as the best altcoins to buy now. Each has a distinct catalyst, whether it’s DOT’s ETF speculation, ADA’s technical breakout potential, or LINK’s growing role in decentralized markets.

Beyond these three, analysts are also pointing to emerging projects that could join the next wave of altcoin leaders. One of those is MAGACOIN FINANCE. While not as established as DOT, ADA, or LINK, it has been steadily building traction as an Ethereum-based altcoin with audited security and structured tokenomics. Analysts note that it has the cultural momentum and strong foundations that often precede long-term adoption.

By appearing alongside established analyst picks, MAGACOIN FINANCE is positioning itself as one of the up-and-coming altcoins to watch closely.

Conclusion: Altcoin Picks Gain Momentum as Bitcoin Consolidates

Bitcoin’s stability near $115,000 highlights the strength of institutional inflows, while DOT, ADA, and LINK dominate analyst shortlists for the top altcoins for 2025. Each offers a unique mix of adoption, technical signals, and narrative strength.

At the same time, attention is widening to include newer players like MAGACOIN FINANCE, showing how the market cycle often blends proven assets with rising contenders. For investors, the message is clear: while Bitcoin sets the tone, the best opportunities may lie in the altcoins dominating analyst picks right now.

To learn more about MAGACOIN FINANCE, visit:

Website: https://magacoinfinance.com
Twitter/X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance
Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance

The post Best Altcoins to Buy Now as Bitcoin Holds $115K — DOT, ADA and LINK Dominate Analyst Picks appeared first on Blockonomi.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03476-0.05%
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.41%
Solana
SOL$238.2+0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.81%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.19-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure