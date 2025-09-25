Best Altcoins to Buy Now as CME Futures Volume Surges Past $38.5B

Institutional activity around XRP and Solana has soared, with CME futures crossing $38.5 billion in volume. As big players circle these names, traders are also looking toward new agile coins such as MAGACOIN FINANCE as one of the best altcoins to buy now for diversification.
CME Group confirmed that XRP futures have traded $16.2 billion since their May launch, while Solana futures crossed $22.3 billion since March. Together, volumes have already surpassed $38.5 billion.
The exchange also announced plans to roll out options on Solana and XRP futures starting October 13, 2025, pending regulatory review. This will give institutions and active traders fresh ways to manage exposure with expiries offered daily, monthly, and quarterly.
Market participants, including Cumberland and FalconX, say demand is rising as firms add crypto products beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. According to CME, Solana and XRP futures are now among the fastest-adopted crypto contracts in their history.
Wealth managers and ETF analysts are pointing to growing demand for regulated products tied to XRP. Nate Geraci highlighted that XRP futures open interest surpassed $1 billion in just over three months, the fastest pace seen at CME. That strength has fueled calls for a U.S. spot XRP ETF.
ETF applications from firms like Grayscale, Franklin, and 21Shares are now in review, with approval odds placed above 90% by prediction markets. BlackRock filing is also anticipated.
Crypto commentator Kenny Nguyen believes XRP should trade between $22 and $50 once the first wave of ETFs go live. With XRP priced at just under $3, that would mark a sharp re-rating. Bloomberg analysts add that flows similar to Bitcoin ETFs could push XRP to $26 or higher.
Such forecasts have energized the XRP community, with Attorney John Deaton and analysts pointing to Wall Street’s growing embrace of the token.
Solana is also gaining institutional favor. Nasdaq-listed Helius Medical recently bought 760,190 SOL worth $167 million at $231 per token. Pantera Capital disclosed over $1.1 billion in SOL holdings, calling it their top position.
Analyst Ali Martinez has also drawn comparisons to Solana’s 2021 rally, projecting a seven-fold rise toward $1,432 within months. His case rests on repeating market structures and renewed appetite from big funds.
Even after some retracements, Solana has outpaced top peers with a 637% yearly gain, briefly overtaking BNB as the third-largest crypto. Surveys show expectations remain split, with most traders calling for a break above $300 this cycle, though others see Solana above $1,000.
Regardless, heavy whale participation and institutional purchases have put Solana back in focus.
As XRP and Solana build headlines, attention is also shifting to newer names like MAGACOIN FINANCE. This altcoin is attracting whales and early buyers thanks to its lean supply model, security audits, and a steadily rising price curve.
Some observers suggest MAGACOIN could run even faster than larger names, with claims of 30x upside on the table.
XRP and Solana are commanding institutional flows, and MAGACOIN FINANCE is giving early buyers a new way to diversify with speed.
