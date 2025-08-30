Best Altcoins to Buy Right Now With Crypto ETFs Waiting for Approval

More than 90 crypto exchange-traded fund (ETF) applications are waiting for a decision, covering everything from XRP and Solana to meme coins like Bonk.

Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart says approvals for big names such as Solana, XRP, and Litecoin are almost certain this year.

Ethereum already proved what happens when the door opens – its spot ETFs pulled in $13.7B within a year, and whales have been rotating hundreds of millions of dollars from Bitcoin into Ether.

With Wall Street warming up, investors are hunting for the best altcoins that could ride the same wave of institutional adoption.

ETFs Are Reshaping the Market

ETFs are basically Wall Street’s way of serving crypto in a tidy, regulated package. Instead of fumbling with wallets and private keys, investors buy shares that track a token’s price.

It’s safer and cleaner for institutions.

The SEC already approved Bitcoin and Ethereum products, and Solana and XRP look next in line. Experts give them 90–95% odds of greenlighting this year.

But while everyone is staring at the giants, fresh presale projects are quietly building momentum.

If ETFs spark another inflow rush, these new crypto projects could be the ones catching the biggest lift.

1. Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) – Turning Bitcoin Into a High-Speed Playground

Bitcoin has always been seen as the ultimate store of value, but let’s be honest – waiting minutes for a transaction to clear isn’t exactly the future of money.

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is changing that by becoming the fastest Bitcoin Layer 2, built on the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM).

This isn’t a sidechain or a compromise, it’s a full-blown execution layer where payments, meme coins, DeFi, and dApps can finally thrive on Bitcoin’s foundation.

Here’s how it works: Bitcoin remains the secure monetary base, while Hyper handles the speed. Think sub-second transactions, near-zero gas fees, and seamless cross-chain compatibility from day one.

Assets and apps move fluidly across Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana, turning Bitcoin Hyper into the cultural hub it was always supposed to be.

The presale momentum backs this up. With $12.7M already raised and tokens priced at $0.012825, investors clearly believe Bitcoin deserves more than just a gold-plated savings account.

As ETFs normalize crypto for Wall Street, projects like Hyper showcase what happens when Bitcoin stops standing still and finally starts running.

2. TOKEN6900 ($T6900) – The Only Honest Altcoin on Earth

Every cycle has a meme coin that refuses to play by the rules, and this time it’s TOKEN6900 ($T6900).

Branded as the ‘anti-S&P500’ for terminally online traders, it throws utility, roadmaps, and fundamentals straight into the trash.

Instead, it thrives on collective meme-fueled delusion. Inspired by early 2000s internet culture and that eternal ‘69’ energy, it proudly offers nothing – and that’s exactly the point.

While Wall Street files 92 ETF applications trying to look serious, TOKEN6900 leans into the absurd. No fake promises, no AI buzzwords, no ‘future of finance’ speeches. Just memes, markets, and mental chaos in token form.

And yet, investors are buying in. The presale has just passed $3M, with tokens priced at $0.007125.

With 80% of supply up for grabs before launch and a $5M hard cap, it’s a fair launch that rewards early degenerates.

Meme coins often look silly, until they become cultural juggernauts. Dogecoin and Shiba Inu proved it before.

If ETFs make crypto mainstream, the appetite for pure meme assets like TOKEN6900 could spill over big. In a world full of pretending, this coin doesn’t.

3. Remittix ($RTX) – Crypto That Turns Your Wallet Into a Global Payment Slip

Remittix ($RTX) is a PayFi platform built for a world that doesn’t wait. Its mission is to let anyone – individuals or businesses – send crypto directly into any bank account worldwide, as easily as connecting your wallet.

No messy wiring. No FX surprises. Just instant transfers in over 30 fiat currencies, with recipients getting the full amount.

Meanwhile, users can pay using 40+ supported cryptocurrencies – fast, seamless, and cheap.

The presale is already gaining major traction. Tokens are priced at $0.1, and the project has raised over $22M.

The project’s Q3 2025 beta wallet launch is the next big milestone. Users will enjoy real-time FX conversion, same-day fiat transfers, and an interface that feels familiar yet powerful, bridging the comfort of traditional finance with the raw speed of crypto.

With ETFs expected to bring institutional money into crypto in a big way, Remittix is positioned to ride that wave as a practical, utility-driven presale.

It’s not just hype – it’s infrastructure for action, built for both retail users and the financial mainstream.

The Next Wave of Altcoins

With over 90 crypto ETF applications awaiting SEC decisions and strong odds for Solana and XRP approvals, altcoins are moving into the spotlight.

Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900, and Remittix each carve out unique niches – scalability, meme-driven culture, and global payments – that could thrive as institutional capital flows in.

For investors seeking the best altcoins to buy, momentum is building fast.

This article is for informational purposes only and not financial advice. Always do your own research (DYOR) before investing in crypto.