Best Altcoins To Buy This Month Now Bitcoin Has Held $112,000

Bitcoin has smashed through to $112,000 and held the line — a moment traders have been waiting to see. But when Bitcoin stabilizes at new highs, the real money starts to move into altcoins. The question now is simple: which are the best altcoins to buy this month before capital rotation kicks off in full force?

Three names stand out: BlockchainFX, Stellar, and Sui. Stellar and Sui bring credibility and innovation, but only one is generating the kind of momentum and early-stage upside that whales are chasing. With over $7.1 million already raised at a presale price of $0.023, BlockchainFX is drawing comparisons to the earliest days of Solana and Cardano — and investors who hesitate risk watching another 100x story play out without them.

BlockchainFX: The Breakout Presale Driving Early ROI

The clear leader among the best altcoins right now is BlockchainFX, a new crypto that has already raised $7.1 million from more than 8,500 investors. With its presale price now at $0.023 and a confirmed launch price of $0.05, early buyers are locking in gains before it even lists.

BlockchainFX isn’t just a token launch. It’s the backbone of a super app ecosystem that unifies crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities. The platform is already live, audited, and fully KYC-verified — a sharp contrast to many presales still selling promises. Trading activity is strong, with millions in daily volume and thousands of users engaged.

The incentives are fueling even greater demand. Stakers are earning daily passive rewards in both BFX and USDT, with payouts that can reach $25,000 USDT. Its viral referral program multiplies exposure: investors earn 10% in BFX every time their code is used, while new buyers get 30% extra tokens with the promo code BLOCK30.

With forecasts of 500x long-term growth potential, BlockchainFX is being framed as the best altcoin to buy this month — a project that combines adoption with guaranteed presale upside. Every stage increases the entry price, meaning the cheapest allocations are disappearing fast.

Stellar (XLM): Reliable, But Slower Growth

Stellar (XLM) has long been a mainstay in the digital asset market, known for its cross-border payments network and partnerships with financial institutions. Its utility in fast, low-cost international transfers makes it an important piece of blockchain infrastructure.

But when compared to new projects promising explosive upside, Stellar’s growth appears measured. While it may remain a top altcoin for institutional adoption, its large market cap makes a 50x or 100x surge far less likely. Investors may appreciate its reliability, but as Bitcoin breaks new highs, the search for asymmetric returns is pulling capital toward newer opportunities like BlockchainFX.

Sui (SUI): Scaling Solutions in a Crowded Field

Sui (SUI) has carved out a position in the Layer-1 space by focusing on scalability and speed. Its Move-based programming language and ability to handle high-throughput applications have attracted developers seeking performance beyond Ethereum’s constraints.

However, the Layer-1 field remains competitive, with projects like Solana and Aptos commanding greater visibility. While Sui offers technical advantages, it faces a steep climb in capturing enough developer traction to drive a major rally. Analysts acknowledge its potential but remain cautious on whether it can outperform better-funded rivals in this cycle.

Why BlockchainFX Stands Out Among the Best Altcoins

The altcoin market is crowded, but the dynamics are clear. Stellar offers reliability, Sui brings innovation — yet neither has the mix of early-stage affordability, live adoption, and passive rewards that BlockchainFX is already delivering.

With $7.1 million raised, a presale price of $0.023, and guaranteed upside to $0.05 at launch, BlockchainFX is positioned as the best altcoin to buy now that Bitcoin has held $112,000. The chance to use the BLOCK30 bonus code to secure 30% more tokens adds further urgency, but this advantage only lasts until the next stage pushes the price higher.

For investors who missed early runs on Solana or Cardano, BlockchainFX is the rare opportunity to get in before the breakout.

👉 Secure your allocation today at BlockchainFX.com before the presale moves to its next phase and the price increases.

Find Out More Information Here