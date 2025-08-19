Best Altcoins to Buy This Week: Unilabs Overtakes Demand for Cardano (ADA) as SHIB Crashes

The search for the best altcoins to buy has never been more challenging, with multiple elements affecting the crypto markets and many different tokens taking up news space as experts try to figure out trading patterns and the future potential of SHIB coin and Cardano’s price movements. In all this confusion, one token that is taking up prominence is Unilabs Finance (UNIL). This is an AI-powered DeFi asset investment platform that delivers strong investment value to its investors.

The presale has already raised more than $13.6 million, putting UNIL firmly on the radar as one of the best crypto under $1. With an attractive 40% bonus offer on track right now, it is set to deliver strong returns.

SHIB Coin And Cardano Price Updates

Market activity for the week shows strong movements in some altcoins, while others are back to consolidation after last week’s bull run. The SHIB coin is trading at $0.0000125, down by over 8%, with a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, down by over 4%. SHIB coin’s trading volume, however, has gone up by 55% to $180.6 million.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Meanwhile, Cardano’s price is currently up by 11% over the weekly charts, and it is trading at $0.91. The blockchain platform currently has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, which is down by almost 4%, while its trading volume has increased by 5.5% to $2.36 billion.

Source: CoinMarketCap

With SHIB coin and Cardano prices failing to yield significant profits, their charts show how even popular, developmentally strong blockchain projects and popular meme coins are still under mixed market forces and are experiencing volatility. This is one of the reasons why interest in stable income investment options in emerging crypto projects like Unilabs is rising.

Why Unilabs Is Gaining Momentum

Unilabs Finance solves one of the biggest issues in crypto investment right now: making the investment process simple and accessible to the average retail investor. Valued at its current presale rate of $0.01 per token, UNIL enables users to invest in the crypto categories that match their risk profile, as well as to invest in multiple projects. In addition, it also offers multiple passive income options to ensure that investors get to earn in bearish markets.

Momentum is also building due to the easy access Unilabs offers to meme coin investments through its proprietary Early Access Scoring System. This system ranks projects based on a combination of factors, like team strength, real-world utility, tokenomics, and market sentiment. This dynamic scoring system simplifies decision-making by presenting clear, data-backed ratings for upcoming crypto projects.

This and other market analysis tools allow Unilabs to position itself as more than just another token; it’s a DeFi investment platform helping people invest with ease.

Why Investors Should Have Unilabs on Their Radar

Over $13.6 million raised with strong investor support

Successful CMC listing

A 40% bonus token offer is active right now

Over $30 Million in Assets under Management (AUM)

4 investment funds designed to cover crypto markets.

Unilabs: The Emerging Investment Powerhouse Project

Unlike other tokens relying on hype to grow, Unilabs has a mix of utility, use case potential, and community momentum. For investors trying to figure out the top altcoins to buy, Unilabs offers a combination of innovation and ease of use. By targeting the global trillion-dollar DeFi investment market, it is firmly placed as one of the upcoming big altcoins of 2025.

As the presale enters Stage 7 and early-stage investors see 100% gains on their investment, Unilabs is offering investors a chance to lock in a project with a tangible gain potential as well as strong utility potential to drive in value.

