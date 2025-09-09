Best Cheap Crypto to Buy and Hold Alongside Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 09:18
CreatorBid
BID$0.0858+7.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10137-0.01%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.1382+6.12%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001696+5.08%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016868+2.79%
Ethereum
ETH$4,298.34-0.36%

With Ethereum (ETH) steady in 2025, focus is now on potential high-ROI disruptors reshaping decentralized finance (DeFi) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) being a leader. The new lending protocol has been performing wonderfully with its fast and cheap method of collateralized lending, with investors stunned at copious additions in the face of a changing crypto environment.

While Ethereum is still the leader in the smart contract market, Mutuum Finance’s innovative low-cost on-chain lending platform and growing ecosystem have investors waiting eagerly for what comes next. 

Ethereum Still at Substantial Levels As DeFi Highlight Intensifies

Ethereum (ETH) $4,308.85 oscillates between intraday lows of $4,269.20 and intraday highs of $4,430.67. The asset continues to have in its favor a smart contract platform with consistent institutional inflow and deep network usage. Analysts continue to say that staying above the $4,300 level is important if it is to keep this current trend going with a potential breakout above $4,500 to hit some more resistance levels sooner or later. Meanwhile, new decentralized finance platforms like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are already drawing even greater attention towards the market. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Ongoing

Mutuum Finance is already in presale stage 6 and currently selling the tokens at $0.035, which is 16.17% higher compared to the last stage. The market is heavily interested with more than 16120 invested investors and nearly $15.45 million already raised.

In a bid to enhance the platform’s security, there has also been the creation of a USDT Bug Bounty Program with and in partnership with CertiK and worth up to a sum of $50,000 USDT. The bugs fall under categories of critical, major, minor, and low according to the program.

Mutuum Finance asset collateralisation caps are essentially risk type inherent in the asset, i.e., supply, borrow, and collateral caps. The protocol is thereby hedging market risk by overcollateralising and also incentivising liquidators to liquidate undercollateralised positions. Borrow caps and deposit caps also cap risk exposure to risky or liquid assets and insolvency risk, respectively. Collateral usage cap on risky tokens can be very low, and the correlated assets will be collateral effective.

Community Development and Building

Mutuum Finance has initiated a $100,000 giveaway  and community base development of users. Ten owners will be awarded $10000 MUTM tokens for onboarding new users and investing in the project.

Statistics and Security Key

MUTM is a proportion of LTV and subjective collateral and lending and transfer liquidation limits to riskier employment and payment liquidators mechanism. Reserve factor is a proxy to be employed as a substitute for what actually matters in the form of providing what is referred to as a cushion against default and risky market and riskier assets are given higher reserves.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is  gaining sweet momentum as one of the best cryptos to invest in 2025, next to Ethereum (ETH). Stage 6 tokens are selling for $0.035, a 16.17% price appreciation from the previous stage, with over 16,120 holders and $15.45M raised. The project has a $50K CertiK bug bounty, a $100K community giveaway, and sound risk mitigations in place, including overcollateralization and reserve buffers. While Ethereum catches its breath at over $4,300 with sights set on $4,500+, the cheap and flat DeFi alternative is Mutuum Finance. Board stage 6 now in front of the next appreciation in price.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-cheap-crypto-to-buy-and-hold-alongside-ethereum-eth-in-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

Victims of the crypto scam were lured through messages and dating apps, then tricked into fake crypto investments.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.007--%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:40
Partager
PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

US President Trump made it clear that he would not seek a third term and was optimistic about Vance and Rubio's successors; BlackRock's tokenized fund BUIDL exceeded US$2.7 billion in size.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.591+0.31%
FUND
FUND$0.03+66.66%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01507+2.30%
Partager
PANews2025/05/05 17:00
Partager
Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the Trump administration of using stablecoins and gold to devalue its $37 trillion in outstanding debt. An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US is strategically using crypto and gold to devalue its debt to “urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.”“The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt — $35 trillion. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” Anton Kobyakov said at a press briefing on Monday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, as reported by RussiaDirect. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense — this time by pushing everyone into the ‘crypto cloud,’” Kobyakov said. Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.591+0.31%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000486+3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1012-0.41%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

PA Daily | PumpFun’s annual fee income exceeds Ethereum; Trump made it clear that he will not seek a third term

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Solana gains 5% as Forward Industries reveals $1.6 billion SOL treasury plan

Spot gold stands above $3,650