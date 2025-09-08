The post Best Cheap Crypto to Buy? Why This $0.035 Token Is Seen as the Next Solana (SOL) Moment appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

Is this $0.035 token the next Solana moment? That’s the question many traders are asking as Mutuum Finance (MUTM) gains momentum in its presale. With whales moving in and analysts highlighting structural features that mirror the early days of past success stories, some believe MUTM could be on the verge of delivering outsized returns.

Solana’s Breakout Example

To see why analysts draw this comparison, it helps to look back at Solana’s breakout in 2021. SOL climbed from under $5 to more than $260, rewarding early backers with life-changing gains. Its success came from combining low transaction costs, fast speeds, and strong developer adoption, but the critical factor was that investors who got in early were positioned to ride that explosive growth.

Today, market watchers see parallels between that story and what’s unfolding with Mutuum Finance. While Solana had the advantage of being early in the layer-1 race, MUTM is aiming to become a core player in decentralized lending, an area still ripe for disruption.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance is now in Phase 6 of its presale, with tokens priced at $0.035 before rising to $0.04 and ultimately launching at $0.06. This structured pricing model creates a built-in incentive for early buyers, as investors entering now are already positioned for near 100% returns by the time of listing, with the potential for even greater upside once post-launch demand and exchange trading activity come into play.

Momentum around the presale has been undeniable. The project has already raised over $15.4 million and onboarded more than 16,100 holders. Whale activity is intensifying as well — in the past 24 hours alone, over $85,000 has been invested, underscoring how larger players are building positions ahead of the listing. These inflows are not just retail-driven hype; they represent calculated moves by participants who recognize the opportunity to secure tokens at a fraction of their expected future value.

This mix of grassroots excitement and institutional-style allocations reflects the kind of early-stage traction that often precedes breakout growth stories. For many analysts, the dynamic mirrors what Solana experienced in its early years — strong presale participation, growing confidence from bigger investors, and a clear path toward adoption through real utility at launch. In Mutuum’s case, that utility is its beta lending platform, which will go live alongside the token, giving traders and lenders immediate ways to interact with the protocol.

By combining a low entry price, whale-backed momentum, and real functionality from day one, Mutuum Finance is creating the conditions for the kind of explosive entry that helped projects like Solana capture investor imagination in previous bull runs.

Why Analysts See Parallels

Several factors explain why analysts are putting MUTM in the same conversation as Solana’s early days.

First, utility at launch. Mutuum Finance plans to roll out its beta platform at the same time as the token listing, giving users immediate access to its lending and borrowing markets. Most presale tokens struggle to maintain hype because they release months before their product is ready. By contrast, MUTM will hit exchanges with real functionality from day one, a key ingredient in building sustainable adoption.

Second, the buy-and-distribute model adds consistent buying pressure. A portion of the platform’s fees will be used to purchase MUTM from the open market, with those tokens redistributed to mtToken stakers. This mechanism directly rewards active participants while reinforcing long-term value, something that gives MUTM an edge over projects that rely solely on hype-momentum.

Finally, security and credibility are already in place. The project has undergone a CertiK audit, scoring 95/100, and backed that up with a $50,000 bug bounty program. This provides assurance that the protocol has been thoroughly tested for vulnerabilities and that the team is committed to maintaining trust, qualities highly valued by both individual and institutional investors when considering new opportunities.

Best Cheap Crypto With Solana-Like Potential

Solana’s 2021 run showed how powerful early entry can be when a project combines strong fundamentals with market timing. Analysts now argue that Mutuum Finance (MUTM) has a similar setup: a low presale entry point at $0.035, a live beta platform at launch, a buy-and-distribute model to sustain demand, and the security of a CertiK audit.

With more than $15.4 million raised and whale participation in the presale, momentum around the project is clear. For those looking for the best cheap cryptocurrency to buy before the next bull run, Mutuum Finance is gaining recognition as a token with the potential to rival and possibly exceed Solana’s early breakout.

