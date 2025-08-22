Best Crypto Coins 2025: BlockDAG, PENGU, BONK & PEPE on the Move

The search for the best crypto coins is picking up speed as both new projects and meme favorites capture market attention. People are not only tracking established names but also watching fresh ecosystems gaining strength through presales, real-world use, or active communities. What makes this cycle stand out is how presale projects like BlockDAG are raising large amounts before launch, while meme coins such as PENGU, BONK, and PEPE continue to show that community energy alone can drive unexpected price runs.

This overview looks at BlockDAG, PENGU, BONK, and PEPE, reviewing their latest updates, price action, and what could shape their path ahead. For anyone considering where the next momentum might come from, these four are worth keeping on the radar.

1. BlockDAG: Building Hype With Presale Growth

BlockDAG is gaining attention as one of the best crypto coins thanks to its major presale success and its hybrid design. Instead of following a simple Proof-of-Work or Proof-of-Stake model, it blends DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph) with Proof-of-Work for added speed and security.

Accessibility also plays a big role in its growth. The X1 mobile miner app has already drawn over 2.5 million users, while more than 19,300 ASIC miners are now active within its network. Covering both mobile and hardware miners, BlockDAG (BDAG) is shaping one of the most inclusive ecosystems in the market.

So far, the presale has passed $379 million, ranking it among the biggest in recent memory. It is now in Batch 29, with BDAG priced at $0.0276. Early supporters from the first stages are already sitting on paper gains of more than 2,600%. Market analysts suggest BDAG could reach $1 once listed, which would be a 36× rise from the current price. These figures have kept attention high as the presale heads into its later rounds.

With its hybrid design, strong funding, and engaged community, BlockDAG is positioning itself as one of the most talked-about presales of 2025. For anyone reviewing the best crypto coins, BlockDAG earns a close look.

2. PENGU: Meme Favorite Holding Its Ground

PENGU has emerged as a surprising meme name on Solana, gaining attention after holding steady above a critical support range. It is priced close to $0.03394, with support near $0.030 and resistance between $0.042 and $0.046. Analysts point to a possible rally of about 25% if momentum continues and price moves higher. Although it recently dropped 8% in 24 hours, the coin has stayed above its base level, which has helped keep confidence among holders.

The coin has also gained listings on platforms like Libertex for CFD trading, adding to its retail visibility. At the same time, meme coin competition remains intense. While BONK whales have been selling portions of their holdings, PENGU has managed to hold its place as a key meme contender still drawing steady flows. With community backing strong and retail interest rising, PENGU stays in the discussion as one of the best crypto coins to follow this year.

3. BONK: Solana’s Meme Market Driver

BONK continues to rank among the most liquid meme names within the Solana network. It is currently priced around $0.000024, supported by a market cap of about $1.84 billion and daily volume over $280 million. The price has been moving between support near $0.000023 and resistance close to $0.000026. A push above $0.000025 may create space for a short-term rally, while falling under support could weigh on its value.

Despite recent pressure from selling, BONK remains backed by whales and enjoys wide use across Solana DeFi spaces such as Jupiter and NFT hubs like Magic Eden. Over the last year, it has risen nearly 28% even as monthly dips tested support, showing strength in a volatile market. Analysts say that if BONK manages to recover momentum and break through resistance, gains of 4× to 8× could be possible. For those checking the best crypto coins, BONK offers a mix of liquidity, meme presence, and ecosystem ties worth noting.

4. PEPE: Whale Moves and Market Signals

PEPE stands out as one of the most recognized meme coins and continues to spark debate through whale actions and price swings. In recent days, it fell about 7% in 24 hours, landing near $0.00001119 after whales sold more than 400 billion units. The sell-off forced a long squeeze that cut whale holdings from 1.09 trillion to 610 billion. Still, some analysts forecast a rally toward $0.00039 if stability returns, which would mark a huge 35× upside from current levels.

Supporting that view, exchange reserves of PEPE have dropped to a one-year low, suggesting holders are moving coins off exchanges and into long-term storage. Combined with ongoing whale focus and a loyal meme community, PEPE continues to be highlighted among the best crypto coins. Short-term moves are uncertain, but the long-term growth story has many traders and watchers keeping it in sight.

Final Takeaways

BlockDAG, PENGU, BONK, and PEPE are each standing out for different reasons, but together they show the variety of opportunities in today’s crypto space. BlockDAG has proven the strength of presales by raising large sums while keeping room for upside before listings. PENGU has held its place as a rising meme name on Solana with solid base levels and wider retail access.

BONK offers liquidity and ongoing whale demand, with Solana’s DeFi growth adding support. PEPE, on the other hand, brings both risk and reward, with analysts pointing to big potential if accumulation trends hold. Each coin brings something distinct, whether driven by design, momentum, or community. For anyone reviewing the market for the best crypto coins, these four remain key names to track closely right now.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
