BlockchainFX presale rockets past $7.7M with 10,000+ buyers at $0.024, eyeing 500x–1000x upside. Little Pepe and Snorter trail as BFX dominates 2025 picks.BlockchainFX presale rockets past $7.7M with 10,000+ buyers at $0.024, eyeing 500x–1000x upside. Little Pepe and Snorter trail as BFX dominates 2025 picks.

Best Crypto Presale to Buy Now: BlockchainFX Blasts Past $7.7M While Little Pepe and Snorter Trail

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/24 00:49
Pepe
PEPE$0.00000959+0.62%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00542-1.09%
rocket46533-1

What if the token that could turn $500 into $50,000 was already in front of you—and the clock was ticking before the next price jump? That’s the setup with BlockchainFX (BFX), a presale that’s surged past $7.7 million with 10,000+ buyers in. Priced at just $0.024, each stage increase pushes the entry higher for latecomers, while early entrants lock in the lowest tier on what some call a potential 1,000x move.

Against that backdrop, Little Pepe and Snorter are still on the board—but they’re losing ground as BFX accelerates.

BFX

BlockchainFX: The Presale Everyone’s Piling Into

Every hot presale has a hook. For BlockchainFX, it’s speed and execution. In a matter of weeks, more than 10,000 participants have driven funding beyond $7.7M. The token sits at $0.024 today, and with each stage, existing allocations mark up before listing.

Here’s the difference: this isn’t a whitepaper fantasy. BlockchainFX already runs a live app processing serious daily volume across crypto, forex, equities, and commodities—built for both bull runs and choppy markets. That real-world usage underpins bold targets, with some analysts eyeing $5 over the long arc—fueling talk of 500x–1000x upside from early tiers.

Rewards sweeten the case: staking up to 90% APY, daily USDT payouts that can reach into the thousands, and a referral program paying 10% on referred buys plus leaderboard bonuses. Stack that with the BLOCK30 offer for +30% tokens, and it’s clear why larger wallets are circling ahead of retail.

Momentum at this clip rarely lingers. BlockchainFX isn’t waiting for sentiment—it’s shipping product and gathering capital. If you want traction and upside, this checks both boxes.

BFX banner

Little Pepe: Meme Muscle, Limited Depth

Little Pepe grabs attention with familiar meme branding and community-first energy. Built on an Ethereum Layer-2, it touts faster, cheaper transactions and has undergone audits, while raising $22M+ across phases.

The catch? Meme coins often struggle to convert viral moments into durable value. Branding can spark short bursts, but without strong utility or yield mechanics, long-term ROI is uncertain. Traders may find volatility; long-horizon investors seeking 100x+ face a tougher case versus a utility-heavy presale like BFX.

Snorter: Handy Niche, Narrow Funnel

Snorter (SNORT) leans into a Telegram-native trading terminal—sniping new launches, instant swaps, and copy-trading right from chat. For high-velocity degens, that’s useful, and the niche community appeal is real.

Scope, however, is the limiter. Tools geared to Telegram power users cap mainstream reach. It can win in its lane, but matching BlockchainFX on breadth—multi-market access, income streams, and adoption—is a tall order.

bfx

Why BlockchainFX Is the One Not to Miss

Every presale stage at BlockchainFX tells the same story: waiting costs money. At $0.024 today, the next step up means paying more for the same stack, while early entries see instant paper gains. With $7.7M raised and 10,000+ buyers already in—and long-term projections circling $5—the momentum is hard to argue with.

Little Pepe may catch meme-driven pops, and Snorter can thrive with Telegram natives, but neither matches BFX’s blend of scale, live adoption, and built-in earnings. For a shot at outsized multiples backed by an active product, BlockchainFX stands alone.

The BLOCK30 code won’t be around forever. Use it at BlockchainFX.com to secure +30% tokens before the stage rolls over. Miss this window, and you’ll be watching others turn modest entries into headline wins.

Find Out More Information Here

  • Website: https://blockchainfx.com/ 
  • X: https://x.com/BlockchainFXcom 
  • Telegram Chat: https://t.me/blockchainfx_chat

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$214.42-1.12%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,845.16-0.20%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.375+1.35%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004504+3.70%
XRP
XRP$2.8495+0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.13441+0.83%
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Partager
25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

The CfC St. Moritz digital asset conference has reached a big move with the announcement of the decision to provide the company with 25% of its treasury assets in the form of Bitcoin. This decision will allow the conference to become financially independent in the long term and is in accordance with the emerging trend […]
Movement
MOVE$0.1162+2.55%
FORM
FORM$1.1109-7.33%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12802+5.21%
Partager
Tronweekly2025/09/24 02:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership

Bitcoin Profit-Taking: Crucial Signals Unveil Late-Stage Bull Market