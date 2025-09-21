In today’s market, finding the best crypto presale has become the number one strategy for investors chasing life changing returns. As top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum move sideways, the real gains are happening at the ground floor, where projects with strong fundamentals and explosive potential are still undervalued.  This year, one presale has separated […] The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Remittix; 15% USDT Rewards, Futuristic Wallet, $26 Million Raised & Over 32,000 Holders  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.In today’s market, finding the best crypto presale has become the number one strategy for investors chasing life changing returns. As top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum move sideways, the real gains are happening at the ground floor, where projects with strong fundamentals and explosive potential are still undervalued.  This year, one presale has separated […] The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Remittix; 15% USDT Rewards, Futuristic Wallet, $26 Million Raised & Over 32,000 Holders  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Remittix; 15% USDT Rewards, Futuristic Wallet, $26 Million Raised & Over 32,000 Holders

Par : LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/21 00:30
RealLink
REAL$0.06335+0.03%
Movement
MOVE$0.1278+0.39%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003461-5.89%
Wink
LIKE$0.008103-11.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00577-1.53%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02513-0.03%

In today’s market, finding the best crypto presale has become the number one strategy for investors chasing life changing returns. As top coins like Bitcoin and Ethereum move sideways, the real gains are happening at the ground floor, where projects with strong fundamentals and explosive potential are still undervalued. 

This year, one presale has separated itself from the rest, delivering results that are impossible to ignore. Investors are no longer interested in empty hype. They want security, real world use cases, and visible progress. Remittix checks all of those boxes and is quickly becoming the most talked about early stage crypto investment of 2025.

Why Presales Are Dominating This Market

In 2025, the trend is clear. Top investors and retail traders alike are moving into presales. The math is simple. Established coins might double or triple, but the chance for 50x or even 100x returns almost always comes from getting in before the listings. Buying at the lowest entry price means maximum upside when a project launches.

This shift has made presales the hottest corner of the market. Smart money looks for projects with strong fundamentals, audited technology, and a fast growing community. When those factors come together, the launch can be explosive. That is exactly the setup Remittix offers.

Remittix: The Standout Presale of 2025

Remittix is not just a part of this trend. It is setting the bar. With over $26 million raised and a community that has already crossed 32,000 holders, it has momentum no other presale can match. 

On top of that, Remittix ranks number one on Certik for pre launch projects, giving investors third party validation of its security and credibility.

This project is designed to disrupt the global payments market by connecting crypto with traditional banking. Remittix’s new wallet, now in beta and set for a Q3 launch, is shaping up to be the heart of the project. It’s designed to bring people into decentralized finance with a focus on simplicity, speed, and real-world usability.

Key reasons why Remittix is different:

  • Backed by real technology, not hype
  • Built for borderless payments with global reach
  • Real time FX conversion with full transparency
  • Already the biggest presale success of 2025
  • Ability to send crypto directly to bank accounts in seconds

For investors hunting the next big altcoin of 2025, Remittix stands out as the clear frontrunner.

Final Call to Action

Opportunities like this are rare and time sensitive. The Remittix presale is already in its closing stages, and momentum is building fast. To reward its community, the team is offering a 15% USDT referral bonus, letting investors earn instantly while helping the project grow.

This is more than just another token sale. It is a chance to get in on a financial revolution before the mainstream catches on. The clock is ticking. Those who move now will be positioned to ride one of the biggest breakouts of 2025.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway 

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: Remittix; 15% USDT Rewards, Futuristic Wallet, $26 Million Raised & Over 32,000 Holders  appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

The post 3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Analyses and data indicate that the crypto market is experiencing its most active altcoin season since early 2025, with many altcoins outperforming Bitcoin. However, behind this excitement lies a paradox. Most retail investors remain uneasy as their portfolios show little to no profit. This article outlines the main reasons behind this situation. Altcoin Market Cap Rises but Dominance Shrinks Sponsored TradingView data shows that the TOTAL3 market cap (excluding BTC and ETH) reached a new high of over $1.1 trillion in September. Yet the share of OTHERS (excluding the top 10) has declined since 2022, now standing at just 8%. OTHERS Dominance And TOTAL3 Capitalization. Source: TradingView. In past cycles, such as 2017 and 2021, TOTAL3 and OTHERS.D rose together. That trend reflected capital flowing not only into large-cap altcoins but also into mid-cap and low-cap ones. The current divergence shows that capital is concentrated in stablecoins and a handful of top-10 altcoins such as SOL, XRP, BNB, DOG, HYPE, and LINK. Smaller altcoins receive far less liquidity, making it hard for their prices to return to levels where investors previously bought. This creates a situation where only a few win while most face losses. Retail investors also tend to diversify across many coins instead of adding size to top altcoins. That explains why many portfolios remain stagnant despite a broader market rally. Sponsored “Position sizing is everything. Many people hold 25–30 tokens at once. A 100x on a token that makes up only 1% of your portfolio won’t meaningfully change your life. It’s better to make a few high-conviction bets than to overdiversify,” analyst The DeFi Investor said. Altcoin Index Surges but Investor Sentiment Remains Cautious The Altcoin Season Index from Blockchain Center now stands at 80 points. This indicates that over 80% of the top 50 altcoins outperformed…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03476-0.05%
Threshold
T$0.01662-0.41%
Solana
SOL$238.2+0.64%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 01:43
Partager
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.00028+1.81%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.528--%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Partager
New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Climbing to the top of the meme coin charts takes more than a viral mascot or celebrity tweets. Hype may spark attention, but only momentum, utility, and adaptability keep it alive. That’s why the latest debate among crypto enthusiasts is catching attention. While Dogecoin remains a household name, a new player has entered the arena […] The post New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.19-2.98%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08831+4.84%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 00:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

3 Paradoxes of Altcoin Season in September

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

New Crypto Investors Are Backing Layer Brett Over Dogecoin After Topping The Meme Coin Charts This Month

Interest rate cuts are coming – investors can expect a 200% increase in returns through Goldenmining

Best Altcoins to Watch as BitGo’s IPO Signals a New Era for Crypto Infrastructure