Dogecoin and SHIB remain popular, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and Layer 2 speed make it the top 100x meme coin pick and best crypto presale now.Dogecoin and SHIB remain popular, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and Layer 2 speed make it the top 100x meme coin pick and best crypto presale now.

Best Crypto Presale To Buy Now: This New Meme Is Creating More Hype Than Early DOGE & SHIB

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/21 19:33
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001293+0.07%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$52.71-4.51%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08815+1.97%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5246-0.71%
DOGE
DOGE$0.26721+0.98%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002642+2.32%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00561-4.26%

doge4358989453 main LBR

Altcoins show massive potential this season, and investors constantly look for the next big token. Established memecoins like Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are still mentioned in many circles. However, the crypto market is turning to Layer Brett (LBRETT), a memecoin pushing the boundaries of DeFi and Web3 with utility value.

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is not just a meme coin; the presale is currently on fire, having raised nearly $3.8 million! More than SHIB and DOGE, this new meme, LBRETT, is creating a massive hype that you don’t want to miss out on!

Mixed Dogecoin news could send the price higher.

The biggest news in the Dogecoin ecosystem is about ETFs. Grayscale wants to convert its Dogecoin Trust into an ETF. The company recently filed for a Dogecoin Spot ETF on NYSE Arca, a move expected to improve accessibility and legitimacy. 

However, while they await SEC approval, Res-Osprey officially launched its DOGE ETF, DOJE, marking the first Dogecoin ETF. The ETF saw a record-setting $6 million trading volume in the first hour, and expands access to institutions and retirement portfolios. Although this historic milestone failed to rally the DOGE price immediately, analysts expect the price to go higher after hitting the $0.26 support level.

SHIB price prediction: more sales expected

The Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has fallen 9.88% over the last 12 months, bringing the price to around $0.00001292. With SHIB at key support levels of $0.00001129 and $0.00001218, analysts expect more sell orders before buyers enter. Yet, some positive news could see a short-term rally towards $0.0000155.

Unstable leadership, low transaction volume on Shibarium, and security concerns are piling pressure on SHIB. There is also the problem of waning Shiba Inu community hype, especially as investors look for the best crypto presale to buy now.

lbrett banner

LBRETT: best crypto presale to buy now

Layer Brett (LBRETT) is an ERC-20 token built on the Ethereum Layer 2 protocol. LBRETT is the latest meme coin in the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem, creating more hype than traditional meme coins. As one of the trending cryptocurrencies in 2025, LBRETT is bringing attention to tech-backed utilities in the crypto space.

The Layer Brett ecosystem brings the full benefits of Layer 2 to traders and developers. The Ethereum Layer 1 is known for being costly, with gas fees reaching up to $20 when congested. But with LBRETT, traders can make lightning-fast, ultra-low-cost transactions secured by Ethereum’s protocols.

LBRETT is here to dominate the DeFi world with crypto governance, staking, and scalable smart contracts. With LBRETT, early buyers can earn up to 670% APY in staking rewards, at the current price of $0.0058. The purchase is simple; swap ETH or USDT for LBRETT using MetaMask or TrustWallet.

One primary reason LBRETT is creating more hype than SHIB and DOGE is its strong memecoin community. The token also has real-world utility for governance, staking, and interoperability for seamless transactions on any chain. Unlike traditional memecoins, Layer Brett does not rely only on virality but has laid out rewards and incentives for community engagement.

LBRETT holders can participate in community contests, including the $1 million giveaway. And with only 10 billion tokens, LBRETT will become one of the best meme coins to invest in.

lbr

Conclusion

Join the best crypto prescale and tap into the hype of this new tech-backed memecoin that analysts are calling the next 100x token! BUY LBRETT for $0.0058 before the price increases!

Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain

Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett

X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

On CNBC, Eric Trump stated that Bitcoin has "taken the role of gold in today’s world," elevating crypto to the status of a strategic safe haven asset. This media appearance coincides with the launch of American Bitcoin, a mining and BTC holding company he is close to. Far from a mere announcement, this statement fits within a dynamic where publicly traded companies are beginning to integrate bitcoin at the heart of their reserve strategy. L’article Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.391-0.81%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,703.67-0.12%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4221+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 14:32
Partager
NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

NBA player Kevin Durant purchased Bitcoin in 2016 and lost his Coinbase password. During the time in jail, the coins increased exponentially. NBA star Kevin Durant invested in Bitcoin almost ten years ago. The investment has risen to an astronomical value.  Nevertheless, Durant and his agent lost the password to their Coinbase account. This scenario […] The post NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02027+15.43%
Starpower
STAR$0.12187+0.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00559-4.60%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/21 19:30
Partager
Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

ETH, XRP, and SOL offer 1.5–3x gains, but Layer Brett’s $0.0058 presale, 670% APY staking, and viral momentum give it 1000x upside potential, making it 2025’s top meme coin bet.
1
1$0.009669+61.12%
Solana
SOL$239.53+0.82%
XRP
XRP$2.9799-0.14%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/21 18:50
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trump Backs Bitcoin As New Safe Haven

NBA Star Lost Bitcoin Password, Wallet Now Worth Millions

Crypto Price Predictions: ETH, XRP, SOL And A Potential 1000x Meme Coin Going Viral

Ethereum ETFs Register $557 Million Inflows As BlackRock Leads the Charge

Crypto.com Suffered an Unreported Data Breach from Scattered Spider Hackers, Bloomberg Reports