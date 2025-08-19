Best crypto presales: Bitcoin Penguins grab eyeballs as ETH sees increased ETP inflows

  • If Ethereum’s inflows are signalling the start of an altcoin boom, projects like Bitcoin Penguins may be the ones that ride the strongest tailwinds.
  • With a $10 million hard cap and $3.7 million raised so far, BPENGU’s traction is undeniable.
  • With less than 10 days remaining in its fixed 30-day presale, BPENGU is already gaining momentum.

Bitcoin has cooled slightly after an incredible summer run, slipping around 6% from its August 14 all-time high but still holding strong after surging from the $97,000 range in late May.

For many traders, this is being seen less as a correction and more as a healthy breather before the next leg up.

Meanwhile, Ethereum has stolen the spotlight with a record-breaking $2.83 billion in inflows over the past month, according to SoSoValue data.

CoinShares’ latest report shows year-to-date Ethereum inflows hitting $11 billion—double Bitcoin’s $5.3 billion—reflecting growing confidence as investors anticipate approval for ETH staking ETFs.

The renewed enthusiasm around Ethereum has reignited hopes for a broader “altseason,” where capital rotates into high-upside altcoins.

This shift could be a major catalyst for new entrants like Bitcoin Penguins (BPENGU), which is quickly emerging as the next evolution of the penguin meta.

BPENGU combines Bitcoin’s established credibility with meme-fueled cultural power, positioning itself perfectly for the coming wave of retail and institutional attention toward altcoins.

With less than 10 days remaining in its fixed 30-day presale, BPENGU is already gaining momentum.

The price is set to increase every 48 hours, giving early backers a rare opportunity to secure allocations before the token enters the open market.

If Ethereum’s inflows are signalling the start of an altcoin boom, projects like Bitcoin Penguins may be the ones that ride the strongest tailwinds.

Bitcoin may see some profit-taking

Bitcoin slipped 1% on Monday as traders trimmed positions ahead of a key policy signal from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium later this week.

Analysts at QCP Capital said in a note that the stronger-than-expected US Producer Price Index (PPI) data released Thursday has “complicated the Fed’s policy framework,” adding to investor uncertainty.

They noted that Powell’s remarks at the annual gathering—widely seen as the most influential monetary policy forum of the year—are being closely watched for clues on the Fed’s stance ahead of its September meeting.

The pullback in Bitcoin, they said, also reflected broader risk aversion as traders “de-risk” positions in the run-up to the event.

“With spot still in the middle of the range, we could potentially see more profit-taking at these levels before the event,” QCP analysts wrote.

At the same time, a cooling in Bitcoin often creates room for altcoins to shine.

Many traders view this type of consolidation as the spark for altseason, where capital rotates into higher-growth tokens.

The presale nears its end

The Bitcoin Penguins (BPENGU) presale is racing toward its finale, and investors are scrambling to lock in their share of what’s quickly becoming a full-fledged Penguin mania.

Set to list on September 2, the token offers early backers a clear roadmap and growing confidence in its potential for explosive returns.

BPENGU is aiming to seize that momentum, blending Bitcoin’s “digital gold” credibility with the viral power of penguin culture to carve out its place as the next major force in the meme coin space.

Penguin-themed tokens have already defined this cycle’s narrative, with PENGU soaring sevenfold in just three months.

BPENGU is positioned to build on that wave, fueled by surging Ethereum whale activity and strong retail appetite for novelty-driven assets.

Its innovative 15-stage presale model — where prices rise 5% at each stage — has created a sense of urgency among investors.

Those who got in at Stage 1 are already looking at gains of more than 75% by launch, underscoring the powerful incentive to act quickly.

With a $10 million hard cap and $3.7 million raised so far, BPENGU’s traction is undeniable.

As the presale window ticks down, excitement is reaching fever pitch — and all signs point to the September 2 launch being one of the defining events of this altseason.

