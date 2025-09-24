Best Crypto Presales to Buy as Tether Aims for Half a Trillion Valuation

If the deal goes through, Tether Holdings would reach a valuation of half a trillion, placing it alongside Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Sam Altman’s OpenAI.

Tether is the issuer of $USDT, the largest stablecoin with a market cap of over $173B. For context, Circle’s $USDC is about $100B behind it.

Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CEO, took to X to say that the company is looking to raise capital from a ‘selected group of high-profile key investors.’

Read on as we explore what this could mean for Tether and the broader crypto markets. We’ll also suggest the best crypto presales you can buy to capitalize on this opportunity.

Tether’s Focus on Domestic Strategy

Ardoino noted that the company is now focusing on a domestic strategy for US markets. Tether recently launched USA₮, a US-regulated dollar-backed stablecoin that fulfills the conditions and regulations of the GENIUS Act.

To the uninitiated, the GENIUS Act was passed in July 2025 and establishes a federal regulatory framework for dollar-pegged stablecoins.

USA₮ will be backed by transparent reserves, setting a new benchmark for compliance and accessibility in the US stablecoin industry.

It’ll be issued by Anchorage Digital, the only federally regulated crypto bank, and built on Tether’s proprietary Hadron technology.

In addition, Tether has appointed Bo Hines, former executive director of the President’s Council of Advisers on Digital Assets, as its CEO-designate. Hines brings a unique blend of legal, business, and policy expertise to support Tether’s goal of becoming more US-focused.

Fresh capital infusion, combined with a strong compliance intent, are big positives for Tether and the stablecoin industry as a whole.

Stablecoins serve as on/off ramps for millions of crypto users, offering a safe way to hold assets amid dynamic market conditions. Naturally, strengthening stablecoins builds greater confidence and paves the way for broader crypto adoption.

This then makes it one of the best times to accumulate promising cryptocurrencies that can deliver lucrative returns as crypto gains more legal foothold.

If you’re looking for ideas, here are some under-the-radar, high-upside coins you should not miss out on.

