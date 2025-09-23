Key Takeaways Presales are always attractive to investors as they offer early access to new crypto tokens at discounted prices. Additionally, the platforms offer rewards and incentives for early investors. Some of the top ongoing crypto presales are those of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Nexchain AI (NEX), Maxi Doge ($MAXI), and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE). These projects have ... Read more The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now: Bitcoin Hyper, Nexchain AI appeared first on BiteMyCoin.Key Takeaways Presales are always attractive to investors as they offer early access to new crypto tokens at discounted prices. Additionally, the platforms offer rewards and incentives for early investors. Some of the top ongoing crypto presales are those of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Nexchain AI (NEX), Maxi Doge ($MAXI), and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE). These projects have ... Read more The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now: Bitcoin Hyper, Nexchain AI appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now: Bitcoin Hyper, Nexchain AI

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/09/23 21:45
Key Takeaways

  • Presales are attractive to investors as they offer early access to new crypto tokens at discounted prices.
  • Some of the top ongoing crypto presales are those of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Nexchain AI (NEX), Maxi Doge ($MAXI), and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE).
  • Despite the benefits, the presale projects are risky.
  • The crypto experts advise due diligence before investing

    Presales are always attractive to investors as they offer early access to new crypto tokens at discounted prices. Additionally, the platforms offer rewards and incentives for early investors. Some of the top ongoing crypto presales are those of Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER), Nexchain AI (NEX), Maxi Doge ($MAXI), and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE). These projects have a unique market position and have attracted substantial investments.

    Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER): The Layer 2 Token has Raised $17.66 Million So Far

    The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is getting a lot of investor attention as it is a Layer 2 token designed for faster and cheaper transactions compared to BTC. The network is expected to provide SOLANA’s speed and Bitcoin’s security. If successful, the Bitcoin Hyper could effectively address the long-standing complaints regarding the BTC network. So far, the project has raised about $17.66 million. According to the official website, the 25% token is allocated for business activities, 20% for marketing, 15% for rewards, 10% for listing, and 30% for further development. The presale currently has more than 45000 users. They offer high-stakes rewards, incentivizing the early investors.

    Nexchain AI (NEX): The AI-Powered Platform Claims to Offer Unprecedented Transaction Speed

    The Nexchain AI (NEX) has already garnered around $10 million. According to the developers, the platform is powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) and could offer unprecedented transaction speed. The Nexchain AI (NEX) is the native token of the network with utility functions such as paying gas fees and purchasing the network’s services. The presale is expected to end at the end of the year or early 2026. The company claims a transaction speed of 400,000 TPS and positions itself as a sustainable and environmentally friendly solution in a lucrative crypto market. Currently, it’s priced at $0.108. Its $5M Airdrop makes the project more attractive. 

    Maxi Doge ($MAXI) and PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) Rides on Memecoin Popularity 

    The Maxi Doge ($MAXI), a lifestyle-based memecoin, blends the fitness and animal themes. It taps into the much-loved canine theme with a playful twist. So far, the project has raised about $2.43M. The presale price of the token is $0.0002585. The coin is built on the Ethereum blockchain. The tokenomics involves 25% for the platform development, 40% for marketing, 15% for liquidity, 15% for development, and 5% for staking. The presale has more than 13000 participants. 

    The PEPENODE ($PEPENODE) so far has raised $35.62 K in the presale. The token price is $0.001004. The platform lets you build your own virtual nodes for mining. Users could upgrade their nodes and earn meme coins. The number of participants has exceeded 9000. 

    Along with these four, some of the other ongoing presales are of SUBBD, Snorter ($SNORT), and Aureal One ($DLUME). Despite the advantages, the presale is not risk-free. Crypto experts suggest due diligence before making your bet on the newer entrants.

    Why Do Investors Need to Be Extra Cautious While Participating in Presales?

    The presale projects are high-risk investments due to several reasons. The key issue is that numerous pre-sale projects do not have any working projects. Rather, they rely on the buzz created around the presale frenzy. Certain tokens may fail to do the listing, or their value may go down drastically after the Initial Public Offering (IPO). Most of the presale coins are yet to demonstrate their promised technological advancements. Nevertheless, the presale offers early access for investors at discounted prices, rewards, and aids in positioning the involved investors as important stakeholders in the new crypto ecosystem. The crypto experts suggest doing due diligence before investing. Research about the team, community, tokenomics, and the project roadmap to understand the purpose and the mechanics of the project.

    Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

    Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

    In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.
    Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
    IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

    IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

    Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG's upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that's already proving itself on the ground? That's where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG's upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn't just a demo; it's a live rollout where the chain's base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges.
    BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

    Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

    The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most
    Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
