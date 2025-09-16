Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now, September 2025

As Bitcoin continues its bull run, the entire crypto industry is in a boom, maturing the ecosystem with innovative projects, regulatory clarity, institutional adoption, and providing substantial returns to the investors. This structured approach has resulted in the early participation of users in promising projects, with some embryonic networks offering 10x or even 100x gains through presales.

This article will delve into three of the highly potent crypto presales that offer unique benefits to early participants beyond price discounts. Also, we will provide a buying guide for each presale coin. Without further ado, let’s get started.

Best Crypto Presales to Participate Now: Overview

After extensive research, we have chosen the campaigns of Best Wallet Token, Maxi Doge, and Bitcoin Hyper as the best ongoing crypto presales of September 2025.

Sl. No Token Current Presale Price Funds Raised Buying Method 1 Best Wallet Token 1 $BEST = $0.025645 $15,866,497.4 Card & Crypto 2 Maxi Doge 1 $MAXI = $0.0002575 $2,201,317.81 Crypto & Card 3 Bitcoin Hyper 1 $HYPER = $0.012925 $16,174,475.74 Crypto & Card

Best Crypto Presales of September 2025: Detailed Guide

Let’s get into a comprehensive guide that includes basic details of the tokens and purchasing guides.

Best Wallet Token: Worthy Asset for Long-Term Hodlers

Ticker $BEST Chain TBA Total Supply 10,000,000,000

Best Wallet’s presale campaign has been live for a while, attracting investors looking for a solid network with futuristic potential. As a Bitcoin and crypto wallet provider that integrates Onramper, users expect the lowest processing fees while buying or selling crypto through Best Wallet.

The presale began in November 2024, with an initial price of $0.0225 per token and is currently at a price of $0.025645. It has secured $15,866,497.4 so far, and the event is expected to conclude on December 31, 2025, although it may end earlier if the allocated 450 million tokens are sold out.

How to Buy the Best Wallet Token (BEST)?

Investors can purchase BEST tokens using ETH, USDT, BNB, or USDC, or using fiat methods, and the tokens will be credited to the buyer’s wallet after the conclusion of the presale. To buy, you can either access the official presale page through a web browser or via the Best Wallet extension or mobile app.

Access the Best Wallet Token’s presale interface.

Navigate to the top-right corner and tap “Connect Wallet.”

Access the presale widget and tap “Buy With Card” or “Buy With Crypto.”

Input the desired amount and tap “Buy.”

Approve the authentication requests to complete the purchase.

Maxi Doge: Meme + Utility Token With a Strong Community Support

Ticker $MAXI Total Supply 150,240,000,000 Blockchain Ethereum blockchain

Maxi Doge has surpassed $2.2 million in presale funding as of today, and the current price is $0.0002575. Begun on July 30th, 2025, the event is expected to conclude by late October 2025, after completing all 50 stages. According to the allocation details, around 40% of the total supply is fully reserved for the presale.

Maxi Doge is a meme coin plus utility token that aims to build a fun-filled online community. According to various blockchain experts, it is one of the best meme coins that can deliver unexpected gains similar to the prominent assets inside the niche, primarily due to the hype it is getting.

How to Buy Maxi Doge?

You can access Maxi Doge’s official presale page and purchase it using ETH, USDT, USDC, or BNB. A main attraction is that the presale comes with a staking feature, offering rewards with an initial APY of 669%.

Visit the official website of Maxi Doge and tap “Connect Wallet.”

After connecting the wallet, access the presale widget.

Enter the desired amount of MAXI and choose the buying option.

Purchase the tokens by tapping “Buy.”

Bitcoin Hyper: High-Speed Layer 2 Solution for Bitcoin

Ticker $HYPER Blockchain Solana Blockchain Total Supply 21,000,000,000 HYPER

The Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) presale has raised over $16 million as of today, and the event is in its last stages, expected to conclude in Q3 or Q4 2025. Launched through the Solana blockchain, Bitcoin Hyper is a utility token plus meme coin that facilitates high-speed Layer 2 solutions for Bitcoin, which is the core reason why investors are attracted to it.

Bitcoin Hyper, along with its speed, brings smart contracts to Bitcoin using the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) technology, allowing BTC-based developers to build DeFi applications and games. Many blockchain experts consider Bitcoin Hyper as one of the most important catalysts in Bitcoin’s future growth.

How to Buy Bitcoin Hyper?

If you wish to purchase $HYPER with crypto, you can access the presale page by funding your wallet with ETH (ERC-20), USDT (ERC-20 and BEP-20), or BNB (BEP-20). Or else, you can buy it with a credit/debit card.

Visit Bitcoin Hyper’s official website and navigate to the presale widget.

Connect your wallet by clicking “Connect Wallet.”

Choose your desired crypto and input the amount.

If everything is fine, tap “Buy” and approve the extension requests.

Concluding Thoughts: Things to Consider Before Participating in Crypto Presale

While we have selected the above-listed presales based on various criteria such as innovation, community support, potential for adoption, popularity, and lower market capitalization, it is important to do your own research before participating. Access the whitepaper, community discussions, social media data, and other materials on each token to learn as much as you can.

The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy Now, September 2025 appeared first on BiteMyCoin.