Best Crypto Presales: Why Traders Are Backing Maxi Doge for 10,000% Gains

2025/08/20 03:10
Crypto prices have stabilized after losses on Monday, with Bitcoin and Ethereum breaking even while XRP, BNB, and Cardano gained between 1% and 2%.

Dogecoin remains in the red with a 1% loss, but a new Dogecoin alternative called Maxi Doge ($MAXI) has experienced explosive presale growth. The presale launched three weeks ago, but Monday marked its first day with $100,000 inflows – a significant milestone that reflects growing hype, FOMO, and investor appetite.

Usually, a $100,000 daily gain signals a turning point for a meme coin presale. It indicates that word is spreading, investor confidence is rising, and the project is becoming a bigger part of meme culture.

The $MAXI presale has raised $1.2 million so far, which is highly impressive considering the volatility of Dogecoin and other large-cap meme coins this month. And as momentum builds, several respected analysts have noticed and backed $MAXI for substantial gains.

Top traders say $MAXI is poised for a 10,000% rally this year

Maxi Doge is the juiced-up gym bro version of Dogecoin, who loves leveraged trading and caffeine. He’s not the “do only good every day” dog coin; he’s Dogecoin’s vengeance-seeking younger cousin who was doubted, left out, and watched from the sidelines since 2017.

But now, it’s 2025, and Dogecoin is old, Shiba Inu is out of ideas, and Bonk is like a knock-off version of both. Maxi Doge is the peak of the Dogecoin lineage, the Dogecoin final boss.

He has the viral branding and initial momentum to distinguish himself from other new meme coins and attract serious attention. As a result, top analysts have shown support for the project, with several respected traders saying it could generate huge gains.

For example, RJ from Cryptonews said $MAXI could deliver 10,000% gains once it lists on exchanges, noting that the “branding and artwork” could make it “pop off.”

Similarly, analyst Umar Khan appeared on the 99Bitcoins YouTube channel and speculated that $MAXI could give 10,000% gains. The analyst hailed it as the “best ICO to buy,” pointing to its growing presale momentum as a key indicator of its growth potential.

Dogecoin falls 14% while Maxi Doge investors secure profits

If you bought Dogecoin a month ago, you’d be sitting on a 14% loss today, yet Maxi Doge traders have still managed to make profits during that time.

That’s because the $MAXI presale price steadily increases throughout the campaign, and there’s also a staking mechanism that allows investors to earn passive rewards. Staking currently offers an impressive 233% APY, providing additional profits beyond those from price appreciation. 

With Dogecoin declining this month and Maxi Doge introducing new branding, a lower valuation, and potential for steady gains even during the presale, it’s no surprise that the ICO is performing so well.

How to buy the $MAXI presale

The Maxi Doge presale uses a multi-tiered pricing system, with each new round presenting a higher price. This encourages investors to act early to secure the most upside potential.

According to its website, the next price increase will happen in just two days. But for those wanting to buy before then, joining the presale is simple: visit the project’s website, connect your wallet, swap ETH, BNB, USDT, or USDC for $MAXI, or pay with a bank card. 

Once you purchase tokens, you’ll also have the option to stake them and earn passive rewards. Presale participants will be able to claim their tokens once the campaign ends, while stakers are expected to be able to pull theirs one week later.

Despite the dip in Dogecoin, Maxi Doge’s presale has started gaining significant momentum this week, with its largest-ever day of inflows on Monday. This signals a clear shifting dynamic in the meme coin market, with investors favoring a newer, fresher alternative with more growth potential.

It’s still uncertain whether $MAXI will reach the 10,000% price gain targets set by RJ and Umar Khan, but all current indicators point to a bright future ahead. However, with price increases baked into the presale, potential buyers should not wait to join.

Visit Maxi Doge Presale

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
