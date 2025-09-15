Best Crypto Staking Platforms Expand as XRP Tundra Launches Revolutionary XRP Staking Service

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/15 00:54
XRP
XRP$3.0365-2.54%
xrp-tundra (1)

The post Best Crypto Staking Platforms Expand as XRP Tundra Launches Revolutionary XRP Staking Service appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

For years, XRP has been one of the leading assets in global payments, known for its fast settlement times and low fees. Yet one thing has always been missing: the ability to earn yield. While other networks rolled out staking programs that turned static holdings into income streams, XRP owners had no such option. Their tokens remained idle, waiting on price appreciation.

XRP Tundra changes that. The project introduces a native staking protocol built on the XRP Ledger, finally allowing holders to put their XRP to work. Through Cryo Vaults, investors can lock their assets, earn rewards in TUNDRA tokens, and still retain the security of XRPL’s infrastructure. It’s the first time XRP holders can generate passive income without leaving the ecosystem they already trust.

XRP Finally Joins the Staking Era

The system is designed to be simple and accessible. Users choose how long to commit their XRP — anywhere from 7 to 90 days — and at the end of that period, their original tokens are automatically returned together with staking rewards. There are no complex smart contracts to manage, no cross-chain bridges, and no risky third-party lending. If you can send XRP, you can stake XRP with Tundra.

This straightforward approach is what makes Tundra such a milestone. For the first time, long-term XRP believers can move beyond passive holding. They can actively grow their portfolio while keeping full custody of their assets on the XRP Ledger. It means XRP is no longer just a payments asset — it has become a productive one.

Presale Advantage: Two Tokens for the Price of One

Beyond staking, XRP Tundra offers one of the most unusual presale structures in the market today. Participants receive two separate tokens for every purchase — one deployed on Solana (TUNDRA-S) and one native to the XRP Ledger (TUNDRA-X).

Each token serves a distinct role:

  • TUNDRA-S on Solana operates as the utility and reward engine, powering yield generation through Solana’s fast and cost-effective DeFi ecosystem.
  • TUNDRA-X on XRPL functions as the governance and reserve token, providing long-term stability, community voting rights, and a foundation for future developments like the planned GlacierChain Layer-2 network.

This dual-token design is rare in the industry. It allows early buyers to gain exposure to both ecosystems at once, combining Solana’s DeFi capabilities with the XRP Ledger’s proven reliability. Importantly, presale participants secure both allocations without additional cost — effectively doubling their stake in the future of the platform.

Security, Transparency, and Trust

Whenever a new protocol introduces yield opportunities, security is the first concern for investors. XRP Tundra has addressed this directly. Unlike many DeFi platforms that lend out assets or rely on third-party custody, XRP Tundra ensures that XRP never leaves the Ledger. Tokens remain within XRPL’s native framework, protected by its fast consensus mechanism and transparent public records.

To reinforce this commitment, the project has undergone multiple independent audits and completed a full KYC process:

  • Cyberscope Audit
  • Solidproof Audit
  • Freshcoins Audit
  • Vital Block KYC Certificate

These verifications provide external assurance that the protocol’s contracts, tokenomics, and team meet rigorous industry standards.

A New Path for Long-Term XRP Investors

XRP Tundra introduces staking that has never been available to XRP holders before. The protocol brings a long-awaited yield mechanism into the XRP ecosystem, allowing users to earn without leaving the security of the Ledger. The project combines a straightforward staking model with a dual-token presale, giving investors both immediate utility and long-term growth potential.

This combination changes how XRP can be used. Instead of holding tokens passively, the community now has a direct path to generate ongoing rewards. At the same time, presale participants secure allocations on both Solana and XRPL, placing themselves at the center of two expanding networks.

Conclusion

The rise of staking has reshaped the cryptocurrency landscape, but until now, XRP holders were excluded. XRP Tundra changes that by offering a secure, transparent staking solution while rewarding early supporters with a unique two-for-one presale.

In a market where trust and utility matter more than ever, XRP Tundra delivers both. For long-term believers in XRP, this project provides the long-missing bridge between holding and earning — and it could become one of the most important additions to the XRP ecosystem in years.

Learn more and join the community:

  • Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
  • Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
  • Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
  • X: https://x.com/Xrptundra
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,418.79-0.17%
MANTRA
OM$0.2164-2.25%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 14:15
Partager
“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

The post “Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Fox News host Brian Kilmeade apologized Sunday for suggesting the government should “just kill” homeless people who refuse government resources, after he was blasted over the comments he made this week in a “Fox & Friends” discussion surrounding the ongoing controversy over the killing of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska. Brian Kilmeade was discussing the aftermath of the murder of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina. Getty Images Key Facts Kilmeade said Sunday his remarks were “extremely callous” and he “wrongly said they should get lethal injections” during his “Fox & Friends” segment aired on Wednesday. “I’m obviously aware that not all mentally ill homeless people act as the perpetrator did in North Carolina, and that so many homeless people deserve our empathy and compassion,” Kilmeade said Sunday. Zarutska’s murder has become a major culture war issue for conservatives highlighting crime in major cities, as the Trump administration prepares to target Memphis, Tennessee, with federal resources for another crackdown on crime. Kilmeade’s comments blew up on social media over the weekend drawing criticism from lawmakers and commentators—former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., called the comments “sick,” while Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., and California Gov. Gavin Newsom both referenced Bible passages. What Did Kilmeade Say Last Week? Kilmeade, one of the hosts of Fox News’ morning show “Fox & Friends,” discussed Zarutka’s murder last Wednesday alongside hosts Lawrence Jones and Ainsley Earhardt. “Put them in a mental institution. Put them in a jail. You got to figure it out,” Jones said, referring to mentally ill homeless people like Zarutska’s suspected killer Decarlos Brown Jr. Later, Jones claimed “a lot of them don’t want to take the programs. A lot of them don’t want to get the help that is necessary. You can’t give them a choice, either you take the resources…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03583-5.83%
MemeCore
M$2.56297+4.98%
Threshold
T$0.01666-0.77%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/15 01:42
Partager
Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

Top crypto presales 2025: BlockchainFX heads to $0.05 launch, Mutuum Finance expands DeFi, and Pepescape fuels meme coin hype with passive income.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.5-0.54%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001768+0.56%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/15 01:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

“Fox & Friends’ Brian Kilmeade Apologizes After ‘Just Kill Them’ Remarks About Some Homeless

Top Crypto Coins to Watch in 2025: BlockchainFX on Track for $0.05 Launch, Mutuum Finance DeFi Growth, Pepescape Meme Rally

BlockchainFX Selling At $0.023 Right Now: Investors Think It’s The Best Buy In The Crypto Market

Google AI Summaries: Penske Media’s Landmark Lawsuit Challenges Digital Content Rights