Best Crypto to Buy as ChatGPT Predicts Bitcoin Will Explode After Rate Cuts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 01:15

















































Aidan Weeks, a Master’s graduate in Mechanical Engineering, has thrived as a content writer for over four years. Specializing in crypto, tech, engineering, AI, and B2B sectors, Aidan adeptly crafts web copy, blog posts, buying guides, manuals, product pages, and more, making complex concepts accessible and engaging. His transition from academia to full-time writing reflects his passion for bridging technical expertise with clear, informative content.
Since joining Bitcoinist, Aidan has written extensively about DeFi, dApps, AI, and meme coins, solidifying his grasp on emerging blockchain technologies. An early adopter, he began investing in Solana in 2020, further deepening his insights into crypto markets and innovation. Today, he combines hands-on experience with a sharp editorial instinct to help readers cut through hype, spot real trends, and make sense of a fast-moving space.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-chatgpt-bitcoin-rate-cuts/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04738+0.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Partager
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013858+1.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08847+1.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.15657-0.75%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Partager
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, hitting highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02554+0.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001936+2.00%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 21:47
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support