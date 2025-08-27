Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr’s 1789 Capital Invests in Polymarket

2025/08/27
OFFICIAL TRUMP
Best Crypto to Buy as Trump Jr’s 1789 Capital Invests in Polymarket.

Trump Jr adding legitimacy to Polymarket could further strengthen the company’s position as an essential financial tool for gauging market sentiment.

This should also boost investor confidence in other tools that let you find the best crypto to buy, such as Best Wallet Token ($BEST) and Snorter Token ($SNORT).

Trump Jr Joins Polymarket Board, Could Signal US Return

Venture Capital firm 1789 has invested ‘tens of millions of dollars’ in Polymarket, a platform that allows users to bet on outcomes of real-world events like elections.

Snippet of the Polymarket website.

Joining the company is the US president’s son, Donald Trump Jr, who will take on the role of strategic advisor. Investors speculate that this could lead to a softer stance on companies like Polymarket, which has been seen as a mere gambling platform.

Polymarket could also return to the US after its recent acquisition of CTFC-licensed derivatives exchange and clearinghouse, QCEX, according to Reuters.

In 2022, the CFTC fined the company $1.4M and ordered it to close down non-compliant markets, which essentially blocked out its US customers. But with QCEX under it and Trump Jr as its advisor, Polymarket is likely back in the good books.

With positive news for a platform that essentially gives you the pulse of the market on trending issues, the spotlight is on similar products, including:

1. Snorter Token ($SNORT) – Find the Next Big Crypto with a Few Taps

If you’re a crypto trader, you know how difficult it is to research new cryptocurrencies before they blow up. You have to jump from one platform to another, and it’s a race against time to grab tokens ahead of bots and whales.

This is where Snorter Token ($SNORT) comes in. This project aims to develop Snorter Bot, a crypto trading bot for Telegram. 

Snorter Bot competitors.

When launched, Snorter Bot will facilitate how you do your trades. You’ll be able to manage your portfolio, copy trades, and even snipe and swap, all within the Telegram messaging app.

What’s more, it has a rugpull and honeypot detection feature, which helps vet tokens so you can stay away from scams.

When you hold its native $SNORT token, you’ll be able to enjoy perks with Snorter Bot, including lower transaction fees, unlimited snipes, and governance rights.

For now, you can buy $SNORT tokens for $0.1025 each, which you’ll be able to claim once the presale ends. Alternatively, you can stake your tokens and enjoy rewards at 130% p.a.

Check out our guide on how to buy Snorter Token to get started.

2. Best Wallet Token ($BEST) – Catch the Latest Presales via the Token Launchpad

Crypto wallets are a dime a dozen, but some offer more than just a place to store your digital assets. Take Best Wallet, a top non-custodial, multi-chain, hot crypto wallet.

Aside from letting you store, swap, and trade crypto, Best Wallet features a Token Launchpad. Here, you’ll be able to access the best presales before they’re launched in exchanges. This lets you invest in promising projects while they’re still cheap.

Token launchpad information.

Holding its native Best Wallet Token ($BEST) gives you additional benefits, including early-bird access to the presales in the Token Launchpad. That means you’ll be able to grab upcoming tokens before anyone else.

To buy $BEST, go to the official presale page or via Best Wallet, enter how many tokens you want to buy, and pay with your credit/debit card or crypto. 

Each one costs $0.025535, and you’ll be able to stake it immediately after purchasing. Best Wallet Token’s staking rewards are at 88% p.a., though this can still change depending on how many people lock in their tokens in the staking pool.

Buy Best Wallet Token today.

3. Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) – Create the Next Generation of Meme Coins

Frog-themed tokens are almost always a hit, and Little Pepe ($LILPEPE) is no exception. Having already raised over $23.4M, you don’t need a crystal ball to know it’s hot, hot, hot.

More than just a token, it’s a fundraiser to build an Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain that will enable cheap and lightning-fast transactions.

Snippet of the Little Pepe website.

Built into this L2 is an anti-sniper protection feature that will help make launches fair. Launching coins will be much easier, too, thanks to its meme coin launchpad.

In other words, Little Pepe isn’t just another meme coin, but an entire ecosystem built for developers and degens alike.

Priced at $0.0021, the $LILPEPE token is already available at the official Little Pepe website. To get started, simply connect your crypto wallet like Best Wallet and buy tokens with your credit/debit card or crypto.

Read the Little Pepe whitepaper.

The Market is Evolving Rapidly—Don’t Get Left Behind

With Polymarket’s potential return to US soil, we can see how quickly the market is evolving. The emergence of prediction platforms like this makes it easier to get the scoop on current issues in the market.

The same goes for crypto presales like Best Wallet Token ($BEST) and Snorter Token ($SNORT), which both have top trading and alpha tools in their respective arsenals. Get in early and be the first to discover the next big thing before it blows.

