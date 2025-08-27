Best Crypto to Buy as US Publishes Key Economic Data on Crypto

US data on a US blockchain for the first US crypto president.

That’s the vision US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick unveiled during a recent White House cabinet meeting. Speaking to President Trump, Lutnick said, ‘You’re the crypto president,’ and publishing crucial economic data would be a way to reinforce Trump’s vision for America First in crypto.

Blockchain, Government, and Global Precedents

The move would begin with GDP, the key metric for measuring economic growth. Gross Domestic Product data is updated quarterly and can be found on the US government website. Lutnick’s plan would also include publishing this data directly on the blockchain.

The initiative is not entirely unproven, but other governments worldwide have already adopted blockchain for secure public administration.

Estonia employs Guardtime’s KSI blockchain to safeguard over a million patient records

The European Union rolled out the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure (EBSI) in 2018

Singapore and Australia piloted blockchain for cross-border trade documentation

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles digitized some 42M car titles using the Avalanche blockchain

Blockchain clearly has the ability to improve data integrity, authentication, and accessibility in public administration. Will Trump follow through with his GDP promise? And how much data will his government actually publish?

Why Publish GDP on Blockchain?

Behind the new initiative lies a growing wave of skepticism about official economic numbers. The Trump administration, in particular, often questions data reliability. Publishing GDP on-chain could reinforce verifiability and auditability and help to reduce concerns about retroactive edits or tampering.

That said, while blockchain can protect how data is managed, it cannot ensure the accuracy of the data itself. That depends on verifying how data is collected, not ledger security.

After addressing technical considerations, Lutnick’s plan aims to start with GDP. Any framework could then be expanded to include other economic indicators and federal agencies.

While no blockchain has been officially chosen, there may be interest in US-based platforms like Solana, XRP Ledger, or Aptos, reflecting the administration’s ‘America-First’ approach.

Legislative Momentum and Institutional Strategy

Both Lutnick and Trump failed to specify a timeline.

Lutnick clearly attributed the move to publish GDP on the blockchain to Trump’s crypto-forward approach. However, the move would also fit in with current legislative action.

The Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025 has passed the House and now awaits Senate action. It aims to formalize a national blockchain initiative: creating deployment programs, advisory panels, and support structures to integrate distributed ledger technologies into federal operations.

The bill would require the Department of Commerce (under Lutnick) to ‘support the leadership of the United States in the use of blockchain technology and other distributed ledger technology, tokens, and tokenization.’

Publishing national GDP data on-chain would certainly fit the contours of the bill.

After days of mixed trading, the markets seemed to respond positively to the news, with the top-ten cryptos mostly showing green across the board.

Included on that top-ten list are several blockchains, like Solana and XRP, which could be natural US-based candidates to publish GDP data.

Public Data, Public Blockchain

Trump’s move to have the Commerce Department publish GDP data could, if successful, establish a new precedent for public data.

And it might go a long way towards demonstrating a 'practical' aspect to public administration via the blockchain.

As always, do your own research. Crypto is volatile, and this isn’t financial advice.