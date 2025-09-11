Best Crypto to Buy as Vietnam Begins 5-Year Crypto Experiment

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 00:46
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0999-1.32%
Movement
MOVE$0.128+3.05%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01407+9.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016732+3.92%
Crypto News
  • 10 September 2025
  • |
  • 17:35

As Vietnam launches its five-year crypto pilot, we dive into the best crypto to buy now, with bold projects like PepeNode, Snorter Token, and Pudgy Penguins standing out today.

Vietnam is setting up a new five-year pilot program for trading crypto. The move formally acknowledges a market that’s already booming in the country, despite no official rules.

The trial period will give regulators time to study the market and decide how to handle crypto going forwards. In the meantime, you can get ahead of the curve with our roundup of the best crypto to buy right now.

Balancing Tight Controls with Bold Economic Ambitions

Vietnam’s crypto pilot creates a tightly controlled environment for digital assets, showing that the government is being extra cautious despite recognizing the importance of the tech.

The pilot dictates that only Vietnamese companies can run trading platforms, and all transactions and payments must be settled in the local dong.

What’s more, only domestic firms can issue new tokens, and they can only sell them to foreign investors. Even so, it’s a big step forward for the country’s fast-growing digital economy, especially as an estimated 17M Vietnamese already own a staggering $100B in crypto assets.

A High Bar to Clear for Crypto Exchanges

The new rules set a high standard for any exchange hoping to enter Vietnam’s crypto market. To start, an exchange needs to have at least 10T dong (about $379M) in capital, with a big chunk of that, at least 65%, coming from institutional investors.

And to ensure the platforms stay under local control, foreign ownership is capped at 49%. These strict measures are meant to limit risk and keep the market stable.

Source: X

The pilot program builds on recent legal and tech developments, like the new Law on Digital Technology Industry and the launch of NDAChain, a national blockchain. The new law is a first for the country, providing definitions for digital assets.

By bringing together new regulations and a national tech infrastructure, Vietnam is attempting to balance the needs for both innovation and control.

If it’s innovation you’re after, you’ll find loads of inspiration in the best crypto to buy now: PepeNode ($PEPENODE), Snorter Token ($SNORT), and Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU).

1. See the Coin, Mine the Coin with PepeNode ($PEPENODE)

PepeNode ($PEPENODE) is changing the rules of the game as the world’s first ‘mine-to-earn’ meme coin. Instead of buying and hoping for the best, you play a mining game to earn rewards.

You can build your own server room and buy and upgrade different miner nodes right from your browser.

This isn’t just a simple clicker game; it’s a strategic experience where your choices directly affect how much you earn.

Source: PepeNode

The best part is you can start playing even in the presale stage. The more presale participants play, the better for the token’s value, as 70% of the tokens bought for upgrades will get burned forever, reducing the supply over time. This unique deflationary mechanic sets PepeNode apart from other meme coins.

With over $950K raised in its presale and staking rewards as high as 1445%, PepeNode is quickly becoming the go-to for investors who want more than just a quick pump.

Buy your PepeNode ($PEPENODE) now for $0.0010533 from its official presale webpage. 

2. Snipe Like a Pro with Snorter Token ($SNORT)

Sometimes it can feel like you’ll never get in on a trending meme token before it pumps and dumps. But not when you have Snorter Token ($SNORT).

The utility token for Snorter Bot, an AI trading bot on Telegram, $SNORT gives small-scale investors a real edge when it comes to hunting meme coins on Solana. The bot automatically snipes new tokens, meaning you always get there before the whales. It also lets you make advanced copy trades and spot potential scams before you get caught in them.

Being built directly into Telegram, Snorter Bot aims to bring advanced trading tools to millions.

Source: Snorter Token

$SNORT powers the bot and comes with a reduced rate on trading fees (0.85%) and access to staking rewards, currently sitting at 122%.

Avoid copycats – Get your $SNORT for $0.1039 from the official presale site. 

3. Beyond JPEGs: The Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU) Universe

You’ve probably seen the kawaii Pudgy Penguins NFTs, but they’ve evolved beyond cute pictures into their own expanding full-blown ecosystem.

At the center of the pudgy world is its token, Pudgy Penguins ($PENGU), connecting the famous NFT brand with its community in a whole new way. While the original 888 unique penguins on the Ethereum blockchain have a strong following, the new $PENGU token lets you get a piece of the brand’s next chapter.

Source: Pudgy Penguins

The team behind Pudgy Penguins has proven that NFTs can be more than just digital art. They’ve launched a line of plush toys in major retailers like Walmart and Target, each tagged with a QR code that unlocks an adorable digital experience.

They’re also moving into the gaming world with ‘Pudgy Party’ and even teaming up with NASCAR.

Pudgy Penguins is becoming a global phenomenon, and the $PENGU token is your ticket to the party.

Buy your $PENGU from reputable exchanges for around $0.03444.

Your Journey Into What’s Next

From Vietnam’s small steps to giant leaps in innovation like PepeNode ($PEPENODE) and Pudgy Penguins, the digital universe is expanding at light speed.

Investor attention is shifting from simple meme coins to projects with utility, tangible products, and strategic partnerships. The future of crypto is about digital assets blending seamlessly into our daily lives. The best cryptos to buy now are those projects that are brave enough to innovate and lead.

But remember to do your own research, and that this isn’t financial advice.

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories



Next article

Source: https://coindoo.com/best-crypto-to-buy-as-vietnam-starts-crypto-experiment/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security The world of cryptocurrency is buzzing with exciting news: Bitcoin’s hashrate has just shattered all previous records, soaring to an unprecedented all-time high. This remarkable achievement, as reported by Bitcoin Magazine, signals a pivotal moment for the network. But what exactly does this mean for the future of the world’s leading digital currency? What Does an All-Time High Bitcoin Hashrate Truly Signify? To understand the significance of this milestone, let’s first clarify what the Bitcoin hashrate actually represents. In simple terms, it is the total combined computational power that all miners are dedicating to securing the Bitcoin blockchain. Think of it as the collective “muscle” of the network, working tirelessly to process transactions and create new blocks. Enhanced Security: A higher hashrate makes the network exponentially more secure. It becomes incredibly difficult and expensive for any single entity to launch a 51% attack, where they control enough computing power to manipulate transactions. Robust Decentralization: While not a direct measure, a high hashrate often indicates a broad distribution of mining power across many participants, further strengthening decentralization. Miner Confidence: Miners invest significant capital in hardware and electricity. A surging hashrate suggests a strong belief in Bitcoin’s long-term value and profitability, encouraging more participants to join. Why is the Bitcoin Hashrate Experiencing Such a Powerful Surge? Several factors are contributing to this incredible growth in Bitcoin hashrate. It is not just a random occurrence but a reflection of evolving market dynamics and technological advancements. Understanding these drivers provides valuable insight into the network’s health. Technological Advancements: The continuous development of more efficient Application-Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) miners means that existing operations can produce more hashes per unit of energy, and new miners can enter the market with more powerful equipment. Market Recovery and Price Stability: Following periods of market volatility, Bitcoin’s price has shown resilience. This stability makes mining more predictable and attractive, encouraging miners to expand their operations. Geographical Shifts: The global distribution of mining operations has diversified significantly. New mining hubs have emerged in regions with favorable energy costs and regulatory environments, contributing to the overall increase in network power. What are the Key Implications for Bitcoin Holders and the Ecosystem? For anyone holding Bitcoin or involved in the broader crypto ecosystem, the record-breaking Bitcoin hashrate carries significant implications. It speaks volumes about the underlying strength and future potential of the network. Increased Network Reliability: A more secure network translates directly into greater reliability for users. Transactions are processed consistently, and the integrity of the blockchain remains uncompromised. Long-Term Confidence: The sustained growth in hashrate reinforces the narrative of Bitcoin as a robust and enduring store of value. It signals institutional and individual confidence in its fundamental security model. Potential for Innovation: A strong and secure base layer allows for further innovation on top of the Bitcoin network, fostering new applications and services within the ecosystem. However, it is also important to acknowledge potential challenges. The increasing energy consumption associated with a higher hashrate remains a point of discussion, prompting ongoing efforts towards more sustainable mining practices. The Future is Secure: A Concluding Look at Bitcoin Hashrate The monumental surge in Bitcoin’s hashrate to an all-time high is more than just a statistic; it is a powerful testament to the network’s enduring strength, security, and the unwavering commitment of its global mining community. This achievement solidifies Bitcoin’s position as a truly resilient and decentralized digital asset, paving the way for a more secure and robust future for the entire cryptocurrency space. As the network continues to evolve, this fundamental indicator will remain a crucial benchmark for its health and vitality. Frequently Asked Questions about Bitcoin Hashrate Here are some common questions about Bitcoin’s hashrate and its significance: Q1: What is Bitcoin hashrate? A1: Bitcoin hashrate is the total computational power contributed by all miners globally to process transactions and secure the Bitcoin blockchain. It measures how many calculations per second the network is performing. Q2: Why is a high Bitcoin hashrate important? A2: A high hashrate significantly enhances the security of the Bitcoin network, making it extremely difficult for malicious actors to compromise the system. It also indicates strong miner confidence and network health. Q3: Does a higher hashrate affect Bitcoin’s price? A3: While not a direct correlation, a consistently high and growing hashrate often signals strong underlying network fundamentals and investor confidence, which can indirectly contribute to a positive price sentiment over the long term. Q4: What are the environmental concerns related to Bitcoin hashrate? A4: The energy consumption of Bitcoin mining, especially with a high hashrate, is a frequently discussed topic. However, there’s a growing trend towards using renewable energy sources for mining, and innovations are continually improving energy efficiency. Q5: How can I track the Bitcoin hashrate? A5: Various online platforms and blockchain explorers provide real-time data on Bitcoin’s hashrate, allowing you to monitor the network’s computational power. Did you find this insight into Bitcoin’s record-breaking hashrate fascinating? Share this article with your friends and followers on social media to spread awareness about the incredible strength and security of the Bitcoin network! To learn more about the latest Bitcoin trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin’s institutional adoption. This post Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
RealLink
REAL$0.06227+2.43%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01717+2.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10003-0.90%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 01:30
Partager
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
RealLink
REAL$0.06227+2.43%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003634+3.38%
NFT
NFT$0.000000442-0.74%
Partager
PANews2022/11/17 17:12
Partager
Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

Russia will continue taking measures to encourage crypto mining businesses to register with the tax authority, including imposing bigger penalties for violations.
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 19:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

Russia says 70% of crypto miners remain unregistered despite new laws

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases