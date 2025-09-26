Best Crypto to Buy Now: 3 Low-Cap Coins to Outperform XRP and Solana

XRP and Solana are still popular investment options, but something has shifted. XRP can’t stay above $3, even with all the rumors of a spot ETF being approved next month, and Solana’s on-chain buzz has definitely cooled from the frenzy of late 2024.

Of course, these are still solid crypto projects with genuine use cases. But for traders seeking truly life-changing returns, XRP and SOL simply cannot compete with the upside offered by newer tokens.

These smaller tokens don’t require billions in new money to double or triple; they just need the right catalyst. The risk is much higher, but the flip side is that modest capital inflows can trigger explosive price action when all the factors align.

Right now, three low-cap projects are starting to make a name for themselves: Maxi Doge (MAXI), LayerZero (ZRO), and SUBBD (SUBBD). Let’s take a closer look at why they might be the best cryptos to buy today.

1. Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge (MAXI) is one of the most interesting meme coins to be launched this year. The key difference here is that it features a mascot that no other meme coin has – a gym-bro “Doge” character who can’t stop chugging Red Bull.

The presale numbers highlight how well MAXI is doing. Over $2.5 million has been raised so far, with several whale-sized investments flowing in recently. Right now, early investors can buy tokens for just $0.000259 each.

But there’s more to MAXI than just a low presale price – the team’s planning to roll out weekly trading competitions with crypto prizes. And since Maxi Doge already has a live staking protocol (offering 133% yields), there are multiple ways to generate crypto income.

Several well-known YouTubers have begun to back the project. For example, Borch Crypto – who has over 92,000 subscribers – recently said that MAXI might be the “next big meme coin.”

Given that MAXI’s market cap will be a fraction of XRP and Solana’s when it goes live, it won’t take much fresh capital to move the needle. That makes it one of the best cryptos to buy if you’re looking for 10x (or even higher) gains. Visit Maxi Doge Presale.

2. LayerZero (ZRO)

LayerZero (ZRO) has quietly become a protocol that many developers are building on top of. It connects over 80 different blockchains without sketchy bridge protocols that are vulnerable to hacks.

The native ZRO token launched in June and immediately became central to how the ecosystem functions. Holders use it to cover transaction fees, access staking, and participate in governance decisions.

After a $52 million token unlock last week that could have tanked the ZRO price, the team stepped in with a massive $95 million buyback. That kind of commitment to price stability helped ZRO rebound over 20% and cement itself above the $2 level.

Ultimately, with the interoperability race heating up, LayerZero’s head start and developer backing give it a leg up over its rivals. If the team can continue to secure integrations, ZRO could be another low-cap coin worth adding to your portfolio.

3. SUBBD (SUBBD)

SUBBD (SUBBD) is tackling something that feels inevitable but hasn’t been done well yet: giving content creators a Web3 platform where they can monetize their work without being crushed by fees. They’re also offering AI tools that could change how creators operate at scale.

These tools include automated video editing, AI chatbots that can interact with fans, and eventually AI-generated content that creators can use to expand their output. It’s ambitious – but the early traction suggests people are buying into SUBBD’s vision.

The SUBBD presale has just crossed the $1.2 million mark, with tokens currently available for just $0.056525 each. That price will rise every few days as new presale stages are launched.

What’s really exciting is the backing SUBBD has secured. Influencers with hundreds of millions of combined followers are already promoting the project, which gives it a built-in audience that most small-cap coins can only dream of.If you’re looking for the best crypto to buy that combines cultural relevance with utility, SUBBD is an excellent option. Its AI angle taps into one of the hottest trends in crypto, and the low presale price leaves plenty of room for explosive upside. Visit SUBBD Presale.