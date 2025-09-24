Best Crypto to Buy Now After $162 Billion September Market Crash

The cryptocurrency market has entered its own version of “that time of the year again.” Bearish charts are being painted all over, and the choice for the best crypto to buy now is getting narrower.

High-cap cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana have faced a major drop-off in an event that has been called “Red September.” This has caused a massive $162 billion worth of sell-off, leading to the total crypto market cap shrinking to $3.8 trillion.

Will the market pick back up? If not, which assets should be considered the top picks under these circumstances?

Macroeconomic Headwinds Pushing the Cryptocurrency Market Down

While the reasons for a cryptocurrency’s price drop have often been linked to community sentiment, this may not purely be the case this time. Cryptocurrency has gone more mainstream now, and policymakers have started taking it seriously.

However, taking it seriously does not translate to proper regulations, and regulatory uncertainty has been one of the core factors pushing cryptocurrency prices down. Additionally, recent Federal policies focused on cutting the Fed rate have strengthened the dollar, making volatile assets such as cryptocurrencies less attractive.

Rising geopolitical tension is another reason. The Israel-Iran conflict pushed people towards the dollar. Furthermore, large liquidations of leveraged long crypto positions wiped out $1.65 billion from the market.

Donald Trump’s new tariffs on imports from Canada, India, Taiwan, and the EU have also weakened confidence in cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin, Solana and Ethereum Face Massive Price Drops

Bitcoin, Solana, and Ethereum, often called the three main public-facing cryptocurrencies, have gone through major price drops since last week.

Bitcoin has dropped 4% in the last 7 days and is currently trading just above the $111K level after losing its support at $112K.

Solana’s weekly decline has been in double digits, and the “people’s cryptocurrency” has dropped by over 11%, currently trading just above $208.

The Ethereum price has also seen a major decline. It is trading just above the $4.1K mark and has crashed by more than 8%.

In the case of Ethereum, analyst Ali Martinez has stated that if the world’s largest altcoin holds its position above $4K, it could surge to $4.4K.

The price drops for these major cryptos have led the market to look for the best crypto to buy now among better alternatives. ICOs offer the best options in this regard.

Best Crypto to Buy Now as High Cap Assets Become Unappealing

As cryptocurrencies with a high market cap have become less appealing, better options could be found among crypto presales. The following options are unique and offer both short- and long-term upsides.

Bitcoin Hyper

Bitcoin’s recent downturn highlights a long-standing issue: apart from being viewed as a store of value, BTC lacks inherent utility. This limitation has left many investors cautious, especially during volatile market conditions. Bitcoin Hyper positions itself as the answer to this gap, bringing innovation and practical use cases into a Bitcoin-inspired ecosystem.

Unlike BTC’s static role, Bitcoin Hyper is designed to support payments, dApps, and a scalable network that pushes Bitcoin beyond speculation. By combining meme coin virality with real-world applications, it creates an asset that could serve both short-term traders and long-term holders. This dual identity is what makes the project stand out in the current landscape.

The presale has been strong, with Bitcoin Hyper already raising close to $18 million, underscoring investor demand. The developers are also keeping the community engaged with regular technical updates, publishing blogs that detail the progress on scalability solutions and rollup technology.

Analysts have noted the pace of adoption and believe the presale could end soon as momentum continues to build. With its mix of utility and meme-driven appeal, Bitcoin Hyper is being positioned as one of the top crypto contenders for 2025.

Pepenode

Pepenode introduces an innovative way to experience Bitcoin-like mining, but with a virtual and gamified approach. Instead of dealing with the technical and costly barriers of traditional mining, the project provides a Mine-to-Earn ecosystem where users can participate in simplified mining through digital assets.

At the heart of Pepenode is its engaging imagery of a hardworking Pepe miner, which blends meme culture with the idea of accessible mining. Within the platform, investors can purchase meme nodes and build virtual mining rigs that generate rewards. The design is straightforward yet immersive, with mechanics that resemble popular strategy games such as RollerCoaster Tycoon, giving the project an appealing gamified edge.

Presale investors enjoy added perks, including bonuses paid out in PEPE tokens, creating an incentive for early participation. On top of that, Pepenode currently offers staking rewards of up to 940%, providing another attractive option for those looking to maximize returns during its presale phase.

Snorter

Snorter has already proven itself to be a presale success, raising over $4 million to date. With the presale now close to its end and the official listing set for October 20th, investor attention is quickly shifting toward this Solana-based meme coin project.

At its core, Snorter functions as a trading bot designed to help users capture the best opportunities in Solana meme coins. Its features include fast swaps, honeypot and rug-pull protection, automated sniping, limit orders, and social trading options. This comprehensive suite makes it not just another meme coin, but a utility-driven tool for navigating the fast-paced Solana ecosystem.

Beyond its utility, Snorter’s imagery is iconic, featuring its distinct aardvark theme. This sets it apart from the usual cats, dogs, and frogs that dominate meme coin culture. The unique branding positions Snorter to potentially become as recognizable and influential as high-cap meme tokens while offering its own quirky, fresh aesthetic.

The project has a strong presale momentum and a clear identity, which could help Snorter become a top meme coin pick in the current market.

Maxi Doge

Maxi Doge is a Dogecoin-inspired meme coin presale that has already raised over $2.04 million, showing strong community interest before launch. The project embraces a buff Doge aesthetic, portraying a stronger, edgier version of the original meme coin. Its imagery reflects a cultural push toward “fitter” and more daring versions of familiar icons, which resonates strongly with younger investors.

One of the standout visions for Maxi Doge is its plan to introduce leverage trading, giving degens the chance to amplify returns and lean into high-risk plays. Combined with its GenZ-driven lingo, Maxi Doge positions itself as a meme coin that balances internet culture with speculative fun.

While it does not lean heavily on traditional utility, Maxi Doge is still carving value into its ecosystem. Staking options, contests, and partner-driven events, such as gamified tournaments, are all part of its roadmap. These features build engagement while keeping the degen spirit alive, which makes it an appealing pick for traders seeking both entertainment and potential upside.

Conclusion

Due to the current levels of volatility in the cryptocurrency market, the best crypto to buy now may not be found among the high-cap picks. Instead, investors should focus on crypto ICOs. Bitcoin Hyper’s utility-driven appeal suits long-term investors, while Pepenode’s upbeat gamified mining approach makes it a reliable investment.

Snorter’s Solana-driven appeal and Maxi Doge’s memetic style also have high potential upsides. All of these cryptos have different attributes, which makes them strong picks.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.