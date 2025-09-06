Best Crypto to Buy Now as Analyst Warns Ethereum Price Is Stuck In ‘No Trade Zone’

Despite a flurry of updates and recently reaching its ATH level, Ethereum may not be the best crypto to buy now. Following the Bitcoin price drop in the last 24 hours, Ethereum’s price action has followed the same route.

However, since it is the weekend, cryptocurrency analyst IamNotTheWolf warns that a bull trap is forming, which means ETH is currently inside a “no trade zone.”

This news has once again rattled the market, with investors now looking beyond the world’s biggest altcoin to find the best crypto to invest in.

Why the Current Ethereum Price Action has Been Marked as No Trade Zone?

At the time of writing, the Ethereum price is range-bound between $4.2K and $4.49K. Both are levels that have been tested multiple times in the past without a clear breakout. In the past, each attempt to move above the $4.49K mark has been met with a correction, trapping longs. Similarly, drops below the $4.2K level have often bounced back.

This has created an environment of unfavorable rewards. There is no clean setup here. Furthermore, when candles are tall and have long wicks, they suggest liquidity grabs, which is not favorable to traders who are entering without conviction.

So, what’s the smart solution? Traders should first wait for a confirmed breakout above the $4.49K level with volume to go long. Shorters should wait for a breakdown below $4.2K with continuation.

Considering the market conditions aren’t optimal, which asset should be considered the best crypto to buy now? Should investors wait for the technicals to show the desired output, or should they dive into crypto ICOs or recently launched assets?

Best Crypto to Buy Now – Smart Picks for Investors

Smart investors should focus on patience as well as dive into crypto ICOs and recently-launched assets to diversify their investments. Here are the top picks:

Best Wallet Token

Ethereum’s current bull trap could result in losses for impatient investors, which makes tools that combine market insights with investment opportunities more valuable. Best Wallet, powered by Best Wallet Token (BEST), is designed to do exactly that. One of its upcoming features is a market analysis tool, which will help users navigate volatility with better-informed decisions.

The wallet already provides several strong features, starting with its token launchpad, where users can access presales and early-moving opportunities. It also offers staking, with Ethereum currently supported through Lido and Rocket Pool, with more pools expected to be added in the future.

Recent updates have continued to expand the ecosystem, reinforcing its decentralized design and preparing it for long-term growth. Within this system, Best Wallet Token (BEST) lowers transaction fees, gives early access to presales, improves staking rewards, and unlocks upcoming ecosystem perks.

So far, Best Wallet Token has raised over $15 million in its ICO, reflecting strong community support and positioning it as one of the more versatile projects in today’s market.

Bitcoin Hyper

Ethereum’s continued consolidation within a narrow zone can be traced back to Bitcoin’s stagnation, and that stagnation exists because Bitcoin still lacks meaningful use cases. This is where Bitcoin Hyper enters the scene, aiming to push Bitcoin beyond its current limits.

The project introduces a range of unique use cases and technologies that make it more than just a meme coin. Its design incorporates advanced scaling features, including the Solana Virtual Machine, Ethereum-inspired security models, and compatibility research for Bitcoin rollup models, all working to position it as a potential game-changer. Developers are already hinting that Bitcoin Hyper could become the fastest Bitcoin Layer-2 solution.

Beyond its tech, Bitcoin Hyper also leverages Pepe-inspired imagery, giving it strong short-term viral appeal while its underlying infrastructure builds long-term relevance.

The project has already raised over $14 million, showing strong investor confidence that this Bitcoin-inspired token could deliver both speculative gains and lasting utility.

Wall Street Pepe

Wall Street Pepe is a meme coin that blends humor with a social mission, aiming to give power back to the retail investor community. The recent bull trap in Ethereum’s price chart is a strong reminder of whale manipulation, where institutions steer the market while smaller investors get left behind. Wall Street Pepe positions itself as a counter to this imbalance.

Its main utility lies in the Alpha Trading Chat, a community-driven hub that has already delivered strong results for its members by sharing actionable market insights. The project first gained recognition when it completed one of the largest meme coin presales earlier this year, cementing its status as a serious player in the meme sector.

Now, Wall Street Pepe is expanding onto the Solana blockchain, introducing a unique burn mechanic to strengthen its tokenomics. According to its official website, the Solana expansion plans are ambitious and designed to give the project long-term sustainability.

At the time of writing, Wall Street Pepe is consolidating around $0.000059 with a market capitalization above $11.2 million, showing resilience even during volatile conditions.

TOKEN6900

Ethereum’s bull trap comes and goes, and that is the beauty of the cryptocurrency market. Those who are not careful end up in the red. The problem is that many investors focus too much on fundamentals, when in reality the market often runs on pure vibes. That is the mantra behind TOKEN6900.

This no-utility meme coin stormed through its presale ahead of schedule, raising over $3.6 million. Instead of promising utility, TOKEN6900 embraces chaotic humor and community-driven momentum. Its AI-slop memes and nostalgic 90s aesthetics blended with GenZ humor have created a unique identity in the meme coin ecosystem.

By rallying a strong group of degens focused on “vibe liquidity,” TOKEN6900 positions itself as a meme coin that brands itself as the “natural peak of human thought.” Even after its launch, the token continues to trade in the green, showing that community power can sustain momentum where fundamentals do not.

To explore the TOKEN6900’s live trading chart on DEXTools, click here.

Pepenode

As the crypto market is stagnating, meme coins may be the safer bet in the short term, especially those that combine humor with real utility. Pepenode is emerging as a strong answer to this need.

The project offers a virtual meme coin mining rig, where users can spend PEPENODE tokens to buy Meme Nodes. These nodes allow players to mine meme coins in a simulated environment, which can then be upgraded into bigger facilities, adding layers of strategy and engagement.

The gamified mechanics give Pepenode the same addictive appeal as classic strategy titles like RollerCoaster Tycoon, but with a cryptocurrency twist. On top of this, the project also provides generous staking perks, offering upwards of 2000% APY at the time of writing, which boosts its attractiveness for early movers.

So far, the presale has raised over $730K, and analysts have highlighted Pepenode as a potential 1000x crypto thanks to its combination of gamified mining and payouts in blue-chip meme coins such as Pepe and Fartcoin.

Conclusion

Since analysts view Ethereum’s recent price action as a bull trap, those looking for the best crypto to buy now should consider diving into other assets. Most of the newly recommended picks are recently launched tokens or presales. Both have shown immense potential and could offer long-term upsides as well as short-term gains.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.