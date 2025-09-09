Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Gear Up for an October Pump

As Bitcoin (BTC) bulls ready themselves for a potential October pump, everyone is searching for fresh potential in the crypto market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is fast turning into the talk of the town. Mutuum Finance has already completed 5 rounds of presale with the sixth underway at $0.035. Individuals who will be accumulating their coins while this phase still runs will make more than 500% when the token will go live. So far, the presale has been in a position to gain the backing of 16150 members and has been able to raise more than $15.5 million of capital. With its innovative approach to decentralized finance (DeFi) and the growing number of early supporters, Mutuum Finance is leading the pack in this new wave of momentum.

Bitcoin Defies as October Rally Stacks Up

Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $110,707, with intraday variations between $110,017 and $110,991. As October becomes a large looming presence, Bitcoin is filled with new-found optimism with strong ETF inflows, positive macro indicators, and growing institutional backing. Latest figures show BTC rising past the $110K level toward $118K by the end of September, setting the stage for what strategists call a compelling run in the fourth quarter. Technical and cycle themes corroborate: Cooper Research estimates predicted potential profit to $140K–$150K, and long-term cycle fractals suggest a potential peak of about $150K in October. Under such circumstances, new decentralized finance narratives, such as for Mutuum Finance, are beginning to take on increasingly central positions alongside the trajectory of Bitcoin.

Mutuum Finance Bug Bounty Program valued at $50,000

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently launched a Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. It is for white-hat hackers, security researchers, and developers to find and report bugs. Rewards range from the severity of the bug with various payments for small-scale and critical bugs. The maximum reward amount is $50,000 USDT. It makes the platform more secure, ensures user funds are safe, and boosts investor confidence.

Mutuum Finance is also organizing a $100,000 giveaway to incentivize early investors, to attract more users, and to increase community engagement. Ten winners will receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each.

How Mutuum Finance manages Market Risk, Volatility and Liquidity

Mutuum Finance uses caps and liquidation parameters in scaling exposure and incentivizing liquidators in the case of illiquidity as a means of stabilizing the system. The volatility of an asset directly affects how conservative or aggressive the lending-to-value (LTV) and liquidation limits are. More volatility means a more aggressive approach, while less volatility leads to a more cautious one. Risk ratings also control reserve factors to ensure the protocol remains as secure and realistic as possible.

Community Oriented Development and Security

Mutuum Finance desires not only to develop a secure and scalable DeFi protocol but attempt to establish a community where token holders, investors, and users can all benefit from its security features and community initiatives. Since kickstarting its presale, MUTM has rolled out new initiatives to reward and grow its user base as well as maintain project stability.

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum as Bitcoin (BTC) is about to rebound in October. Stage 6 presale tokens retail for $0.035, and early investors can expect to grow their investment 500%+ on listing. The project has raised $15.5M and has 16,150 contributors, with strong interest. Risk-managed DeFi infrastructure, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and a $100K community giveaway put MUTM in front of an early investor high-growth opportunity. Scoop up your tokens at Stage 6 now before it goes up to $0.04 in the upcoming round.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance