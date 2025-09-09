Best Crypto to Buy Now as Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Gear Up for an October Pump

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 23:00
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003744-1.05%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,997.26-1.29%
Alttown
TOWN$0.005069-26.15%
READY
READY$0.003286+0.12%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.00467-3.90%
BULLS
BULLS$536.38+0.56%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00643-3.30%

As Bitcoin (BTC) bulls ready themselves for a potential October pump, everyone is searching for fresh potential in the crypto market. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is fast turning into the talk of the town. Mutuum Finance has already completed 5 rounds of presale with the sixth underway at $0.035. Individuals who will be accumulating their coins while this phase still runs will make more than 500% when the token will go live. So far, the presale has been in a position to gain the backing of 16150 members and has been able to raise more than $15.5 million of capital. With its innovative approach to decentralized finance (DeFi) and the growing number of early supporters, Mutuum Finance is leading the pack in this new wave of momentum.

Bitcoin Defies as October Rally Stacks Up

Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $110,707, with intraday variations between $110,017 and $110,991. As October becomes a large looming presence, Bitcoin is filled with new-found optimism with strong ETF inflows, positive macro indicators, and growing institutional backing. Latest figures show BTC rising past the $110K level toward $118K by the end of September, setting the stage for what strategists call a compelling run in the fourth quarter. Technical and cycle themes corroborate: Cooper Research estimates predicted potential profit to $140K–$150K, and long-term cycle fractals suggest a potential peak of about $150K in October. Under such circumstances, new decentralized finance narratives, such as for Mutuum Finance, are beginning to take on increasingly central positions alongside the trajectory of Bitcoin.

Mutuum Finance Bug Bounty Program valued at $50,000

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) recently launched a Bug Bounty Program in partnership with CertiK. It is for white-hat hackers, security researchers, and developers to find and report bugs. Rewards range from the severity of the bug with various payments for small-scale and critical bugs. The maximum reward amount is $50,000 USDT. It makes the platform more secure, ensures user funds are safe, and boosts investor confidence.

Mutuum Finance is also organizing a $100,000 giveaway to incentivize early investors, to attract more users, and to increase community engagement. Ten winners will receive $10,000 worth of MUTM each.

How Mutuum Finance manages Market Risk, Volatility and Liquidity

Mutuum Finance uses caps and liquidation parameters in scaling exposure and incentivizing liquidators in the case of illiquidity as a means of stabilizing the system. The volatility of an asset directly affects how conservative or aggressive the lending-to-value (LTV) and liquidation limits are. More volatility means a more aggressive approach, while less volatility leads to a more cautious one. Risk ratings also control reserve factors to ensure the protocol remains as secure and realistic as possible.

Community Oriented Development and Security

Mutuum Finance desires not only to develop a secure and scalable DeFi protocol but attempt to establish a community where token holders, investors, and users can all benefit from its security features and community initiatives. Since kickstarting its presale, MUTM has rolled out new initiatives to reward and grow its user base as well as maintain project stability. 

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is gaining momentum as Bitcoin (BTC) is about to rebound in October. Stage 6 presale tokens retail for $0.035, and early investors can expect to grow their investment 500%+ on listing. The project has raised $15.5M and has 16,150 contributors, with strong interest. Risk-managed DeFi infrastructure, a $50K CertiK bug bounty, and a $100K community giveaway put MUTM in front of an early investor high-growth opportunity. Scoop up your tokens at Stage 6 now before it goes up to $0.04 in the upcoming round.

For more information about Mutuum Finance (MUTM) visit the links below:

Website: https://mutuum.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

PANews reported on June 19 that Microsoft (MSFT.O) is ready to abandon high-stakes negotiations with OpenAI on the future of its alliance, according to the Financial Times. The report quoted
READY
READY$0.003286+0.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-14.49%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12145-16.29%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:31
Partager
UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

PANews reported on June 19 that according to CoinDesk, David Bailey, executive director of prudential policy at the Bank of England, said that the UK plans to introduce stricter regulatory
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0832-14.49%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06613+2.09%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 07:54
Partager
Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

The cryptocurrency market is closely watching Dogecoin this week as Nate Geraci, chairman and president of The ETF Store, says the first Dogecoin ETF could launch very soon, possibly within days. Meanwhile, market analyst Javon Marks predicts that the memecoin could be on the edge of a massive rally, which may bring huge gains of more than 860 percent for holders.  First Dogecoin ETF Could Arrive This Week Nate Geraci shared his view on X that the first Dogecoin ETF appears likely to launch this week. He pointed to the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, which will trade under the ticker symbol $DOJE. Geraci told followers to “get ready,” and he added that he thinks the next two months for crypto ETFs will be “wild.” His words suggest that not only Dogecoin but also other crypto funds could be part of a very active period in the ETF space. Related Reading: Ethereum Price To Clear $5,000 If This Level Is Broken ETF provider REX Shares also confirmed the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF. The company announced that $DOJE is coming soon and will be the first ETF to give investors direct exposure to Dogecoin’s performance. For fans of the iconic memecoin, this means there will be a new and regulated way to invest in DOGE without holding the coin directly. The ETF filing with the U.S. SEC, which includes a prospectus for the offering, confirms that the plan is official and already moving forward, making Geraci’s comments about an ETF launch this week more realistic. If it goes live, the Dogecoin ETF will join the growing list of crypto ETFs already on the market, but it will stand out as the first dedicated to DOGE. Analyst Predicts A 860% Surge In The Dogecoin Price While news about a Dogecoin ETF is making waves, market analyst Javon Marks has put forward an even more dramatic outlook for the coin’s price. Based on his review, he believes the coin could rise more than 860% from its current levels. His price target is about $2.28, though he added that the move could even go much higher. Related Reading: Chainlink Integration Brings Shiba Inu Into New Crosschain Market — What You Should Know Marks explained that Dogecoin’s earlier cycles have shown a pattern of big rallies, and the current setup is similar. That is why he thinks a near 10X rally could be looming in the future. In the past, the memecoin often spent long stretches moving sideways and building strength before breaking out into significant gains. Marks sees the same type of structure now, which is why he believes another large rally may be starting. With the possibility of the first Dogecoin ETF launching this week and a well-known analyst suggesting massive price growth, the coin is once again at the center of attention in the crypto market. Investors are now watching both the ETF decision and the price charts to see if these bold calls will become reality. Featured image from DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NEAR
NEAR$2.652+3.55%
Union
U$0.00986-1.89%
Waves
WAVES$1.1156-0.73%
Partager
NewsBTC2025/09/09 23:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Microsoft reportedly ready to abandon high-stakes talks with OpenAI

UK to introduce restrictive banking crypto asset regulation rules

Could A Dogecoin ETF Be Launched This Week? This Expert Thinks So

James Wynn displaced as Hyperliquid’s biggest loser

Strategic Bitcoin Purchase: Hong Kong’s Boyaa Interactive Commits $50.7M