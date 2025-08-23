Best Crypto to Buy Now as FED Chair Jerome Powell Hints at September Rate Cut

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/23 21:06
READY
READY$0.003208-0.86%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022163+1.83%
Sign
SIGN$0.07285+5.21%
Wink
LIKE$0.012863+7.29%
Cookie DAO
COOKIE$0.14186+2.24%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00708-2.47%



















































As a crypto writer, Bogdan’s responsibilities are split between researching and writing articles and entertaining the team with his humor bordering on the politically incorrect, an aspiring Bill Burr, if you will.

Thanks to his 12+ years of writing experience in just as many fields, including tech, cybersecurity, modelling, fitness, crypto, and other topics-that-shall-not-be-named, he’s become a genuine asset to the team.

While his position as a senior writer at PrivacyAffairs thought him valuable lessons about the power of self-management, his entire writing career was and is an exercise in self-improvement.

Now, he’s ready to sink his teeth into crypto and teach people how to take control of their own money on the blockchain. With fiat as an eternally devaluing currency, Bitcoin and altcoins seem like the best-fitting alternative for Bogdan.

Bogdan’s biggest professional accomplishment, aside from securing a position as a main writer for Bitcoinist, was his 5-year run as a writing manager at Blackwood Productions, where he coordinated a team of four writers.

During that time, he learned the value of teamwork and that of creating a working environment that breeds efficiency, positivity, and friendship.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree


Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-to-buy-as-fed-chair-jerome-powell-hints-september-rate-cut/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

The post ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: ETHZilla amends securities sales agreement for $10 million. Focus on expanding Ethereum treasury. Signifies a growing trend among companies leveraging cryptocurrency. ETHZilla, a Nasdaq-listed Ethereum treasury company, has amended its securities sales agreement, enabling the sale of up to $10 million in common stock to bolster Ethereum purchases. This move signifies ETHZilla’s commitment to solidifying its Ethereum holdings, impacting market dynamics through strategic capital allocation and on-chain yield generation initiatives. ETHZilla’s $10M Move to Boost Ethereum Holdings ETHZilla Corporation, formerly 180 Life Sciences Corp., amended a securities sales agreement to raise up to $10 million through common stock sales. This action is aimed at expanding ETHZilla’s Ethereum treasury, underpinning its broader on-chain yield program. Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill emphasized the significance of utilizing ETH reserves to benefit shareholders through enhanced cash flow opportunities. “At ETHZilla we have put over $350 million in capital to work since the PIPE transaction we completed last week, and have executed on our strategy to rapidly build a differentiated Ethereum treasury vehicle. Importantly, we believe that this reserve of ETH will unlock cash flow for our shareholders as we seek to deliver on our on-chain yield generation program through our external asset manager Electric Capital.“ – Citation URL In the broader market, the amendment signifies a growing trend among traditional companies leveraging cryptocurrency to enhance their balance sheets. Though it is primarily a strategic financial move, market participants may closely watch for any shifts in Ethereum’s availability and potential liquidity changes within the trading ecosystem. Responses from industry leaders, or from key governmental or regulatory bodies, have not been documented specifically regarding this initiative. However, McAndrew Rudisill and CEO Blair Jordan emphasize the company’s alignment with regulatory compliance and shareholder value creation. Ethereum Price Surge Amid Institutional Crypto Strategies Did you know? ETHZilla’s…
Movement
MOVE$0.1324+0.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022165+1.69%
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00004396-4.66%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/23 21:40
Partager
What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

When Bitcoin (BTC) first surfaced, only a few analysts dared to predict its rise while most dismissed it as a fad. Those same early voices that identified BTC’s potential are now drawing attention to Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a DeFi protocol that blends real-world lending mechanics, stablecoin innovation, and a presale track record that is already [...] The post What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.05606+2.78%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,740.95-1.63%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001738-0.17%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/08/23 20:50
Partager
Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

Kyrgyz-issued stablecoin A7A5 lost its peg to the Russian ruble after it was targeted with sweeping new sanctions by the U.S. and the U.K.
Sidekick
K$0.2106-2.81%
U
U$0.0145-1.89%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/23 21:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

ETHZilla Amends Sales Agreement for $10M ETH Acquisition

What’s the Best Crypto to Buy in 2025? Right Early BTC Predictors Favor a New DeFi Crypto Over Top Projects Now

Stablecoin A7A5 loses Ruble peg after U.S. and the U.K. sanctions

SkyBridge Capital Founder Predicts Solana to Surpass Ethereum

ETHZilla plans to raise $10 billion through a rights offering to support continued ETH purchases