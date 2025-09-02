Best Crypto To Buy Now As Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prints A Dangerous Pattern

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02
Shiba Inu price has been under pressure falling over 70 percent since its November high. SHIB is currently trading at around $0.00001220, and it is in a bearish pennant formation that indicates that it will lose even more in the future.

The token is struggling below key technical levels, and its fundamentals have weakened. 

As a result, investors are asking what is the best crypto to buy now, especially as attention is shifting toward projects offering stronger utility and clearer growth prospects. Mutuum Finance (MUTM) already demonstrates a strong momentum in its presale, which makes it a shining star at the time.

Shiba Inu Printing Bearish Signals

Alongside its technical decline, SHIB’s fundamentals have deteriorated. Daily trading volume has fallen to just $288 million, trailing smaller crypto coins like Bonk and Pepe. Furthermore, futures open interest has dropped to $176 million from over $500 million earlier this year, a clear signal of declining demand.

The funding rate has also turned negative, showing that traders expect lower crypto prices ahead. The highly anticipated layer-2 Shibarium is grappling with less than 2 million of total value locked, and no circulating stablecoins. 

This performance is not up to the mark and leaves investors wondering whether SHIB remains a good crypto investment. Moreover, there are no major institutions that are sponsoring the token, and no SHIB-backed crypto ETF application has been submitted in 2025.

These changes are causing some concern among traders which are asking why crypto is falling today and why some altcoins are not performing as well as new tokens.

Mutuum Finance Presale Progress

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is currently in Phase 6 of its presale, where the token price has climbed to $0.035, a 250% increase from its opening phase at $0.01. So far, $15,220,000 has been raised, and the total number of holders stands at 15,880. 

Phase 6 is selling out quickly, and once it ends, Phase 7 will open at $0.04, reflecting a 14.3% rise. The project will launch at $0.06, meaning current buyers are positioned for a 300% to 500% return post-launch.

The rapid demand highlights growing investor confidence. Mutuum Finance has introduced a dashboard leaderboard where the top 50 holders are set to earn bonus tokens if they maintain their ranking. This gamified incentive system is strengthening community loyalty and token holding behavior.

Mutuum Finance Lending Model And Utility

Mutuum Finance has finalized a CertiK audit, achieving a 95.00 score. The report confirmed no vulnerabilities in the smart contracts and no incidents in the past 90 days. To reinforce its security, the team has also launched a $50,000 bug bounty program with CertiK.

The platform is preparing to launch a dual lending system. Through Peer-to-Contract lending, investors can deposit assets such as BTC, ETH, and LINK to generate steady APY returns through mtTokens. Peer-to-peer lending will enable lenders and borrowers to negotiate the terms directly.

Mutuum Finance has also announced a $100,000 giveaway. Qualification requires investors to provide a valid wallet address, complete all participation quests, and invest at least $50 in the presale.

Why Mutuum Finance Is Standing Out Now

While SHIB is weakening under bearish technicals and fading fundamentals, Mutuum Finance is pushing forward with momentum. The project has raised millions, secured its audit, and introduced innovative use cases that offer real financial application.

Investors who are tracking crypto prices today and asking what crypto to buy now are seeing Mutuum Finance emerge as a strong option. The project is not only raising significant capital but also preparing for long-term adoption.

Mutuum Finance is proving to be one of the best cryptos to buy now as SHIB’s decline signals risk ahead. 

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/best-crypto-to-buy-now-as-shiba-inu-shib-price-prints-a-dangerous-pattern/

