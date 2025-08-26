Best Crypto To Buy Now Before September: Cardano, Pi Network Coin, HBAR and Layer Brett

The search for the best crypto to buy now is intensifying as the market steadies ahead of September. Bitcoin has kept its ground, but traders are increasingly shifting focus to altcoins that could deliver bigger gains. Among the projects drawing strong attention are Cardano (ADA), Pi Network Coin (PI), Hedera (HBAR), and the meme-powered yet utility-driven Layer Brett ($LBRETT). Each offers a different approach, whether it’s trusted scalability, community growth, or early presale momentum, making them worth a closer look.

Cardano’s steady progress

Cardano (ADA) is still one of the best-known altcoins, backed by years of careful development. The project has built its reputation on research, strong security, and a focus on sustainability, which has helped it attract a loyal investor base. Over time, Cardano has added features like smart contracts and decentralized apps, giving the network more depth and utility.

That said, the Cardano price has moved slowly compared to faster-moving rivals, which has tested the patience of short-term traders. Updates such as Hydra are designed to boost speed and scalability, but the results have yet to spark a breakout. Even so, many see ADA as a reliable long-term play. For investors looking at the best crypto to buy now, Cardano’s combination of credibility, steady upgrades, and strong community support makes it a project that continues to deserve attention.

Pi Network Coin’s growing buzz

Pi Network Coin (PI) is very different from projects like Cardano. Its biggest draw is accessibility, anyone with a smartphone can mine tokens through the Pi app. This mobile-first approach has brought millions of people into crypto who might otherwise never have joined.

The community is now waiting for the full mainnet launch, which is expected to be a decisive step in giving Pi real market value. If PI gains listings on major exchanges and starts to deliver new use cases, it could surprise many with its potential upside. The project’s ability to turn casual users into active participants makes Pi one of the more unique altcoins to watch as September approaches.

Hedera’s enterprise focus

Hedera (HBAR) has carved out its space by targeting enterprise adoption. Its hashgraph technology allows for quick, inexpensive transactions, setting it apart from traditional blockchains. With global corporations sitting on its governing council, Hedera has credibility and partnerships that many other projects lack. The technology is being tested across supply chains, tokenization efforts, and payment systems, which gives it real-world appeal. For investors who want exposure to blockchain projects beyond just speculation, HBAR continues to be a strong candidate.

Layer Brett’s explosive presale momentum

The new entrant on everyone’s radar is Layer Brett ($LBRETT), which combines the viral pull of a meme coin with the utility of Ethereum Layer 2. Unlike most meme tokens that rely solely on hype, Layer Brett has practical features baked in from launch, fast transactions, low fees, and scalability during busy market conditions.

The presale has already attracted strong demand, with tokens offered at early-stage prices and staking rewards that have reached staggering levels for first movers. The roadmap includes NFT integrations, gamified staking, and cross-chain compatibility, giving the project a much deeper ecosystem than typical meme plays. With a fixed supply of 10 billion tokens, many traders believe $LBRETT has the potential to be one of the best meme coins of the next cycle.

Final thoughts

For those weighing the best crypto to buy now, these four projects represent very different strengths. Cardano continues to push forward with careful, research-driven upgrades. Pi Network Coin is building one of the largest grassroots communities through its mobile-first model. Hedera offers enterprise-grade adoption and credibility. And Layer Brett delivers meme-fueled excitement backed by real Layer 2 utility. With September on the horizon, traders looking for both stability and big upside will likely have their eyes on this mix.

