Best Crypto to Buy Now? Bitcoin Hyper Smashes $16M in Presale While BTC Price Stalls at $115K

Par : The Cryptonomist
2025/09/16 13:11
Bitcoin
BTC$115.503,88+%0,53
Hyperlane
HYPER$0,30388-%0,78
Capverse
CAP$0,1545+%0,35
Wink
LIKE$0,010213+%2,39
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,02044-%0,58
Nowchain
NOW$0,00595+%1,36

People who have been searching for the best crypto to buy now have diverted their attention to low-cap picks like Bitcoin Hyper. The Bitcoin-inspired crypto has raised upwards of $16 million already, while the Bitcoin price has stalled at $115K.

Will users have to wait for the BTC price to explode in the coming days, or should their focus be only on Bitcoin Hyper?

Bitcoin Hyper Raises Upwards of $16 Million So Far

Bitcoin Hyper has raised upwards of $16 million already and is available at a discount price of $0.01295 presently. The “Bitcoin-adjacent” meme coin has been the talk of the token among presale investors who have been enamored by the platform’s sharp approach toward creating a utility-centric economy that does not rely on speculation alone.

The mascot of the project is a Pepe in a superhero costume, highlighting the speed of the Bitcoin Hyper ecosystem thanks to Lightning Network integration. Since the goal is also to make the project smart-contract-enabled, the Solana Virtual Machine has been integrated, and interoperability is enforced through the canonical bridge.

In the end, users get access to the world’s first robust L2 solution for Bitcoin, which could have massive implications in the long term.

Analysts at 99Bitcoins have noted that whales are going in on Bitcoin Hyper, which could lead to it becoming the next 10x crypto.

Bitcoin Price Action

The Bitcoin price hasn’t been very active recently, with the value of the world’s apex crypto stalling just above $115K for the last four days. At the time of writing, the BTC price is just above $115.5K, and its immediate resistance is around $116K. Failure to cross this threshold could mean prolonged consolidation around this level.

What could be the reason behind the current price action? The answer lies in major inactivity in the market. There haven’t been many big market movers on the regulatory or institutional front, especially not from the US, which is on the brink of another culture war following the death of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

The movement regarding crypto in the rest of the world has stagnated as well, which is why Bitcoin Hyper has become a more suitable option among those seeking the best crypto to buy now.

Bitcoin with Utility: The Bitcoin Hyper Promise

One of the core attributes that Bitcoin Hyper leverages to set itself apart from the rest is the fact that it is a project with a utility-centric core.

The developers have built this project to offer investors the world’s first Bitcoin L2 with major upside potential. The goal is to make the Bitcoin network able to handle smart contracts so that NFTs and decentralized applications can be built around it. Furthermore, the documentation on the official website clearly suggests that the developers aren’t merely using this utility as window dressing, but are aiming to provide something better with it.

The team has already been moving forward with updates and has provided robust documentation showcasing how they will implement the project’s use cases. For instance, a recent update revealed that Bitcoin Hyper has already started to run on Solana VM, mapping its parallel model to Bitcoin settlement.

Is Bitcoin Hyper the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Bitcoin’s current price action shows that those who move in now may not be at a parabolic advantage. The crypto’s price has been moving upward very slowly, and other than institutional drivers, nothing has been a contributing factor to BTC growth.

Therefore, in this instance, the best cryptos could be found among ICOs, which marks Bitcoin Hyper as a good pick. The platform is unique in the sense that it does not limit itself to capitalizing on the Bitcoin wave. Its L2 solution aims to provide real use cases, not just highlight enhanced speed.

The entire project underscores that it is trying to provide something more robust to the Bitcoin ecosystem. The addition of NFTs and decentralized applications into the mix could be very beneficial in the long term.

This mix of perks makes it a strong buy among investors looking for a crypto that focuses on the same principles as the OG picks but provides something completely new as well. In this regard, Bitcoin Hyper could easily be considered the best crypto to buy now.

Conclusion

The Bitcoin Hyper presale has surged past the $16 million mark within a few days, indicating that investors are showing massive interest in this project. So, while the Bitcoin price remains stuck, those looking for the best cryptocurrency to invest in should focus on offerings like HYPER.

This article has been provided by one of our commercial partners and does not reflect Cryptonomist’s opinion. Please be aware our commercial partners may use affiliate programs to generate revenues through the links on this article.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

PANews reported on September 16th that hybrid crypto exchange Grvt announced that its upgraded rewards program, Rewards 2.0, will officially launch on September 23, 2025. At the same time, early points from Rewards 1.0 will be locked and the final distribution ratio will be calculated. Rewards 2.0 utilizes a single points system and leaderboard mechanism. Through a fixed weekly point distribution, users can earn points through trading, holding positions, and inviting friends. Additionally, liquidation operations will earn additional points. Grvt expects to complete its Token Generation Event (TGE) in the first quarter of 2026, with total community rewards accounting for 20% of the total token supply. Earlier news, hybrid crypto exchange GRVT raised $5 million in equity financing from Further Ventures .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01356-%2,02
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:19
Partager
Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

PANews reported on September 16th that Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of Deutsche Börse, announced the launch of AnchorNote, a trading solution designed to provide institutional users with a digital asset trading solution that eliminates the need to remove assets from custody. The system integrates the BridgePort network, connecting cryptocurrency exchanges with custodians, enabling over-the-counter (OTC) settlement and supporting real-time trading across multiple trading platforms. By maintaining asset custody and allowing for immediate collateral liquidity, AnchorNote aims to improve capital efficiency and reduce counterparty risk. The service is being launched first in Switzerland, with plans to expand to other parts of Europe in the future.
RealLink
REAL$0,06299-%0,04
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,1317-%0,50
Partager
PANews2025/09/16 16:37
Partager
FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

PANews reported on June 27 that according to The Block, the FBI assisted in the capture of British citizen Kai West (also known as "IntelBroker"), who was suspected of serial
CATCH
CATCH$0,032-%1,53
PAID Network
PAID$0,02-%0,99
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0857-%1,03
Partager
PANews2025/06/27 08:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grvt will conduct TGE in Q1 2026, with the total community reward accounting for 20% of the total token supply.

Deutsche Börse's Crypto Finance Launches AnchorNote, a Digital Asset Custody and Settlement System

FBI undercover paid $250 in Bitcoin to help catch serial hacker IntelBroker

The Fall of the "Bitcoin Queen" Behind the Blue Sky Green Case: The Shocking Secret of 61,000 BTC

Top 3 Crypto to Buy During a Global Recession