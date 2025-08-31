Crypto in 2025 is shifting away from hype and toward projects proving they can last. Token2049, Asia’s largest Web3 conference, has once again placed a spotlight on projects with staying power. While Ethereum, Hedera, and Solana remain central to the conversation, BlockDAG is generating buzz for a different reason: its timing. By tying its presale bonus to Token2049, it has transformed a fundraising event into global validation. Here’s why BlockDAG is the best crypto to buy now, followed by key updates on ETH, HBAR, and SOL.

BlockDAG (BDAG): Token2049 Bonus Turns Presale Into a Global Stage

BlockDAG has rewritten the rules of presales by aligning its 2049% bonus with Token2049 Singapore. Unlike projects that simply appear at conferences for visibility, BlockDAG designed its largest incentive to go live during the event, ensuring its presale ends on a global stage where 25,000+ attendees and 7,000 companies gather. This move signals ambition and execution, not just marketing.

The presale stats underline the traction. BlockDAG has already raised $387 million, sold 25.6 billion BDAG coins, and is currently in Batch 30 at $0.03. From the starting price of $0.001 in Batch 1, early participants have already secured a 2,900% ROI. With a listing price set at $0.05, the upside remains attractive for latecomers

But what makes BlockDAG one of the best cryptos to buy now isn’t just its numbers. Its DAG-based Proof-of-Work model enables faster, more scalable transactions, while EVM compatibility allows developers to migrate and launch dApps with ease. Add to this a gamified ecosystem, including features like the Buyer Battles leaderboard, and BlockDAG is proving that community growth is part of its core design.

By choosing Token2049 as the backdrop, BlockDAG has made clear its intent: not to fade quietly but to close its presale with urgency, visibility, and scale. This deliberate timing, coupled with proven results, is why BlockDAG tops the list of cryptos worth watching as the next cycle builds.

Ethereum (ETH): Steady Progress and Layer 2 Growth

Ethereum remains a cornerstone of the market. Trading at around $3,170 in August 2025, ETH is benefiting from growth in Layer 2 scaling solutions such as zkSync, Base, and Optimism. These networks reduce costs, speed up transactions, and expand Ethereum’s reach to new applications.

Institutional adoption continues to strengthen, with ETFs and tokenised assets increasingly anchored to Ethereum’s network. While newer blockchains may outpace it in speed, Ethereum’s unmatched developer base and broad ecosystem still make it one of the best cryptos to buy now for long-term stability and growth.

Hedera (HBAR): Enterprise Adoption Finally Gains Traction

Hedera is gaining relevance as real-world adoption expands. Partnerships with global firms such as IBM, Google, and Avery Dennison are evolving into practical deployments. In August 2025, HBAR trades near $0.19, showing stability even as other altcoins struggle.

With its hashgraph consensus, Hedera offers speed and low energy usage, making it attractive for enterprises and governments. Its growing role in stablecoin pilots and supply chain tracking demonstrates how it’s carving out real-world use cases. These factors secure Hedera’s place among the best cryptos to buy now for those focused on compliance and institutional adoption.

Solana (SOL): Performance and Ecosystem Expansion

Solana has rebounded strongly, trading around $114 in August 2025, supported by improvements in reliability and throughput. The launch of the Firedancer validator client has eased network congestion, boosting confidence in its ability to handle large-scale usage.

NFT activity has also surged, with Solana surpassing Ethereum in weekly mint volume at times. The release of Solana Mobile’s second device has expanded its reach in consumer adoption, while developers are actively building in gaming, DePIN, and social apps. These factors reinforce Solana as one of the best cryptos to buy now for those betting on high-performance blockchains.

Final Word: Four Picks, One Clear Leader

Ethereum keeps its throne, Hedera is proving its enterprise value, and Solana continues to impress with speed and adoption. Yet BlockDAG has done something different, linking presale urgency to Token2049’s global spotlight and backing it with hard numbers: $387M raised, 25.6B coins sold, Batch 30 price $0.03, and 2,900% ROI since launch.

For anyone asking what the best crypto to buy now is, BlockDAG’s mix of execution, scale, and timing makes it the standout candidate in 2025.

Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post Best Crypto to Buy Now? BlockDAG, Ethereum, Hedera, and Solana Gain Momentum appeared first on 36Crypto.