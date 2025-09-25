Presales are once again the most talked-about entry in crypto, giving investors a shot at early positions before tokens hit exchanges. The year 2025 is packed with presale action, yet only a few look like serious contenders. BlockDAG is grabbing headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is owning the meme lane with staking and a […]Presales are once again the most talked-about entry in crypto, giving investors a shot at early positions before tokens hit exchanges. The year 2025 is packed with presale action, yet only a few look like serious contenders. BlockDAG is grabbing headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is owning the meme lane with staking and a […]

Best Crypto To Buy Now: BlockDAG Leads As Pepeto, Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, And Maxi Doge Build Traction

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/25 22:22
Nowchain
NOW$0.0056+0.17%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.26608-9.47%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22677-7.36%
LOOK
LOOK$0.02552-8.72%
Wink
LIKE$0.007788-2.66%
Pepeto

Presales are once again the most talked-about entry in crypto, giving investors a shot at early positions before tokens hit exchanges. The year 2025 is packed with presale action, yet only a few look like serious contenders. BlockDAG is grabbing headlines with a record raise, Pepeto is owning the meme lane with staking and a live demo exchange, while Bitcoin Hyper, Snorter, and Maxi Doge each add their own twist. Together, these names shape the shortlist for the best crypto to buy now among active presales.

BlockDAG: Record-Setting Raise That Reframes 2025

BlockDAG is rewriting how a presale can run. With nearly $410 million raised and more than 26.3 billion BDAG sold, it’s clear this project has the kind of drive most rivals only imagine. The current price is $0.0013, and it won’t sit there long. A confirmed exchange debut at $0.05 implies a projected 3,746% ROI on listing, with some analysts even floating a $1 long-term target. For buyers scanning the best crypto to buy now, those numbers are hard to ignore.

The ecosystem isn’t idle: 312,000 holders, 3 million mobile miners using the X1 app, and nearly 20,000 ASIC miners shipped worldwide. Add the Awakening Testnet, and BlockDAG is proving the stack is more than hype.

Still, while BlockDAG shows scale, Pepeto wins on access and culture. At just $0.000000155, Pepeto brings meme-powered upside, 226% staking rewards, and a storyline rooted in its rivalry with Pepe, one of crypto’s biggest meme brands, making it a standout for best crypto to buy now lists.

Bitcoin Hyper: Building On Bitcoin’s Base

Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) has raised over $15 million, with tokens at $0.012905. It pitches a high-speed Layer-2 for Bitcoin, blending zk-rollups with Solana-style throughput. Backers earn between 72–76% APY, and the roadmap highlights DeFi hooks and smart contract support, appealing to researchers of the best crypto to buy now in the Bitcoin ecosystem.

Analysts suggest Hyper could post 100x if the team delivers. But it faces heavy competition from established Layer-2s, and adoption isn’t guaranteed.

By contrast, Pepeto has shipped what Hyper hasn’t, a live demo exchange (PepetoSwap) showing zero-fee trading in action. Investors preferring working product over promises are finding Pepeto’s approach more compelling when ranking the best crypto to buy now.

Snorter: Meme Power With A Trading Edge

Snorter (SNORT) mixes humor with utility via a Telegram-based sniping bot to give traders an edge. It has raised $3.8 million at a presale price of $0.1039, with over 20 million tokens staked to reduce sell pressure. With a 500 million cap and a utility twist, Snorter appeals to risk-tolerant traders comparing the best crypto to buy now in tools-driven memes.

The question is delivery. Meme tokens that miss on execution fade fast. Pepeto, by comparison, has already shown real features through PepetoSwap and amplified its pull with a viral backstory, Pepe kept P-E-P-E (Power, Energy, Precision, Efficiency), but Pepeto claims the T for Technology and O for Opportunity. That lands harder with buyers than a bot promise from Snorter.

Maxi Doge: A Nostalgic Spin On Dogecoin’s Spark

Maxi Doge leans into Dogecoin’s legacy, aiming to revive that energy for a new run. With more than $2 million raised at $0.000257, it’s pushing marketing hard, with 40% of funds reserved for promotion to drive visibility. The plan banks on viral campaigns to capture attention among seekers of the best crypto to buy now in dog-themed plays.

But heavy marketing without clear mechanics has limits. Pepeto, though a meme token, brings actual parts, 226% APY staking, cross-chain bridge plans, and a live exchange demo. Side-by-side, investors notice Pepeto’s presale price is a fraction of Maxi Doge’s, giving it a bigger asymmetric shot than Maxi Doge.

Top Crypto Presales 2025: Is Pepeto The Best Crypto To Buy Now Or The Next Shiba Inu Or Pepe?

The presale field is heating up, but quality varies. BlockDAG posts records in adoption and fundraising, Bitcoin Hyper pushes Bitcoin scalability, Snorter blends memes with tools, and Maxi Doge plays nostalgia. Yet Pepeto stands out as the wildcard: the same 420 trillion supply as Pepe, staking that grows holdings pre-listing, and a narrative tied to Pepe’s origins.

If Pepeto even reaches Pepe’s trading zones, today’s presale buyers could see life-changing multiples, further boosted by staking. That mix of low entry, tech, and story is why many now ask if Pepeto is the best crypto to buy now among meme contenders.

How To Buy Pepeto Now

Connect your MetaMask or Trust Wallet

Visit the official site: pepeto.io

Choose payment with USDT, ETH, BNB, or credit card

Buy at the current presale price of $0.000000155

Stake for 226% APY and hold as the project grows

Website: https://pepeto.io  

Telegram: https://t.me/pepeto_channel 

X: https://x.com/Pepetocoin 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Blockstream CEO Adam Back took to X to send an important notice to critics of the Bitcoin P2P node system. The post Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics appeared first on Coinspeaker.
NODE
NODE$0.06056-8.17%
Suilend
SEND$0.4507-7.92%
Partager
Coinspeaker2025/09/25 23:09
Partager
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

Highlights: Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support level A push through this support could see BTC drop to $100k in the short term Fears that markets are overextended could trigger such a correction  Bitcoin (BTC) is in the red today, down by 0.54% to trade at $111,949.68. This reflects the correction across the broader market in the last 24 hours. A surge has followed the price correction in trading volumes. They are up by 5.74% to trade at $51.54 billion. This could indicate that holders are liquidating their holdings in the short term. It aligns with the growing sentiment that the market could be headed for a correction after an overextended rally.  The ongoing minor selloff in BTC is also reflected in the number of liquidations in the last 24 hours. In this period, total cryptocurrency market liquidations have shot up to $1.8 billion, with Bitcoin taking up 17% of these liquidations. September has a reputation for pain in crypto, and this year is proving no different. A sudden cascade of liquidations has rattled both majors and alts. Let’s see the details on-chain 1. 𝐋𝐢𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 $1.8BThe crypto market witnessed one of its biggest… pic.twitter.com/d6OnRR2P7F — Donnie (@Donnie100x) September 25, 2025 Analysts Point to Short-Term Profit-Taking as Driver of Correction Analysts attribute this correction to short-term profit-taking rather than a change in fundamentals. One analyst has noted that the correction in the price of Bitcoin is due to an unwinding of leverage in the market. At the same time, long traders are not taking new positions in the market. This is because Bitcoin is trending towards support, and many are waiting to see if the support holds. If the support fails and traders expect the price to drop below $100k, then short sellers could get bolder, further triggering a downside cascade in Bitcoin price. Such sentiment could be driven by recent remarks by the Fed Chairman that assets are overvalued. Essentially, bulls have less incentive to take long positions than short positions. FED Chair Jerome Powell admitted today that equity prices are “fairly highly valued!”– Interesting choice of words, "the most overvalued ever" = “fairly highly valued!” pic.twitter.com/q0qSQNthvh — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) September 23, 2025 Start of Monetary Easing Cycle Could Send BTC Higher However, in the long term, Bitcoin will likely continue going higher. The fundamentals and the broader macro environment support long-term upside momentum. Starting with the macro environment, the Federal Reserve recently cut interest rates by 0.25 basis points. While it is small and unclear when the next rate hike will take place, the move has strong significance. JUST ANNOUNCED: The Federal Reserve has just CUT RATES by 0.25%. Thanks, President Trump! #BullMarket Fed Chair Jerome Powell: "Today, the Federal Open Market Committee decided to lower our policy interest rate by 1/4 percentage point." THE GOLDEN AGE OF AMERICA BEGINS RIGHT… pic.twitter.com/2Y6HImPR4q — AJ Huber (@Huberton) September 17, 2025 It indicates that the monetary easing cycle has started overall and that interest rates will keep going lower into 2026. The result is that in the near future, liquidity will keep flowing into risk-on assets such as stocks and cryptocurrencies. As the number one cryptocurrency, BTC could see its value increase significantly in the short to medium term as liquidity flows into the market.  Government Policy Increasingly Favors Bitcoin Growth There is also the fact that governments are now increasingly pro-cryptocurrencies. The US recently had a roundtable of cryptocurrency industry leaders to discuss anchoring a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve into law. In many other countries, regulations are getting clearer and favor cryptocurrency investments, particularly Bitcoin. Michael Saylor just went live on CNBC calling for the USA to buy 1 million Bitcoin. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Digital gold for a digital nation. #Bitcoin #BTC #Crypto pic.twitter.com/QsXtz5TjF0 — Michczy (@czy_mich) September 23, 2025 This is a big deal as it incentivizes institutional money to continue investing in Bitcoin in the future. This could see Bitcoin rally to new highs in the future. The growing inflows into ETFs further add to the underlying demand for Bitcoin in the future. It makes the case for rally to prices above $130k in the short term.  Technical Analysis – BTC Trading at Critical Support After the correction in the last 24 hours, Bitcoin is trading at the $111,534 support. If bears push Bitcoin through this support, a correction to prices as low as $100k could follow. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if there is a rebound off the $111,534 support, then a rally to $113,822 resistance could follow. A strong rebound through this resistance could pave the way for a rally to $116,093 in the short term. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,946.14-2.41%
EPNS
PUSH$0.02876-5.39%
RedStone
RED$0.4783-8.66%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 22:31
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

PANews reported on September 25th that Coinglass data showed that over the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market saw $586 million in liquidated contracts across the network, including $63.09 million in long positions and $522 million in short positions. The total liquidation amount for BTC was $91.17 million, and for ETH, $226 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$110,946.14-2.41%
Ethereum
ETH$3,935.97-5.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/25 23:30
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Blockstream CEO Adam Back Sends Important Message to Bitcoin P2P Node Critics

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Could Drop to $100K If Support Gives Way

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$586 million, mainly due to the short position

Honeycomb Protocol has acquired GameShift from Solana Labs

BetFury is at SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth in Focus