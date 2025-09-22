Best Crypto To Buy Now Is New Altcoin Remittix Over Ethereum & Solana In September

Ethereum and Solana stay strong, but Remittix’s $26.3M raise, CertiK audit, CEX listings, and real-world remittance utility make RTX the best crypto to buy now.Ethereum and Solana stay strong, but Remittix’s $26.3M raise, CertiK audit, CEX listings, and real-world remittance utility make RTX the best crypto to buy now.

ethereum73 main

Ethereum and Solana continue to be core assets of the cryptocurrency space, gaining attention among the best crypto to buy now. Ethereum tops at around $4467, gaining back some ground after recent corrections, and Solana has climbed into the $239 zone amidst growing institutional demand and chain enhancements.

But Remittix enters the scene differently. It is emerging as a contender for the best crypto to buy now thanks to its utility focus, security credentials, and reward-gear ecosystem. In comparing Remittix with Ethereum and Solana, some recent developments show why it is turning heads as the best crypto to buy now.

remittix

Ethereum’s Strengths And Limits

Ethereum remains strong in smart contract deployment, with its robust DeFi ecosystem, and the upcoming Fusaka upgrade is expected to enhance performance and reduce fees. Analysts are forecasting that Ethereum could rise toward $6,000 if demand from staking and DeFi continues to build.

chart315135 2 6

Still, Ethereum faces challenges. Its large market cap makes exponential upside harder compared to newer altcoins. Furthermore, some traders see risk from increased regulation, scaling delays, or competition from chains promising lower fees.

Solana’s Upside Potential With Resistance

Solana has enjoyed strong momentum recently. It has broken past resistance around $210, and now trades at $239, approaching the $250 psychological level. Solana’s network upgrades and DeFi and institutional flows are helping its case. Some analysts are placing long-term targets near $500 for Solana.

chart315135 1 6

However, Solana’s high valuation already reflects many expectations, which may limit upside compared to newer but riskier projects. 

Why Remittix Looks Like The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Remittix

Compared with Ethereum and Solana, Remittix (RTX) offers a mix of utility-led design, investor rewards, and early-stage growth that currently outpaces what is expected from the larger tokens for many participants. While Ethereum brings security and DeFi depth, and Solana adds speed and scale, Remittix adds features that deliver both rewards and real-world payment usability.

The Remittix team is now fully verified by CertiK, ranked number one on CertiK for pre-launch tokens, which gives credibility not always present in newer projects. Beta testing of the Remittix wallet is live with community users. 

There is a 15% USDT referral program that can be claimed every 24 hours through the Remittix dashboard. Remittix has secured two CEX listings after passing $20 million and $22 million milestones, and a third listing is in view. It has sold over 667 million tokens, is priced at $0.1130, and has raised over $26.3 million in funding.

Here are some reasons why investors are comparing Remittix favorably to ETH and SOL this month:

  • Solving a real-world $19 trillion payments problem
  • Direct crypto to bank transfers in 30+ countries
  • Audited by CertiK, built with trust and transparency
  • Mass market appeal beyond just the crypto crowd
  • Ideal for freelancers, remitters, and global earners

After considering those features, the Remittix proposition starts to look far more than speculative. Its metrics around token sales, referral incentives, verified security, and wallet beta show that Remittix is not just aiming to ride the wave of hype but build infrastructure.

Why Remittix Might Be The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Remittix may offer the rare combination of upside, practicality, and credibility that Ethereum and Solana struggle to match this month. If one seeks a token that rewards early participation, offers real payment utility, and has security credentials, Remittix stands out. 

As Solana and Ethereum consolidate, Remittix may turn out to be the best crypto to buy now in September for those willing to accept higher risk in exchange for greater potential return.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix   

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

