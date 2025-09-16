Best Crypto To Buy Now Lists Expand As Rollblock Takes Center Stage Among New Altcoin Investors

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/16 04:55
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0,000575-5,44%
Stage
STAGE$0,0000425+4,16%
Nowchain
NOW$0,006+2,91%

rocket46533-1 Rollblock 315316 2

The best crypto to buy now isn’t always the biggest name. 

Sometimes it’s the one that catches fire with regular people before Wall Street even knows what’s happening. Analysts are convinced that the GambleFi protocol Rollblock still in presale could rally up to 50x this year, with both gamers and savvy investors already piling in.

Rollblock (RBLK): Where Retail Interest Meets Web3 Gaming

Rollblock (RBLK) is like getting in early on a company stock that suddenly becomes a household name. Think Netflix before streaming took off or Apple before the iPhone. Ordinary investors are now realizing that this GambleFi project isn’t just another new crypto coin, it’s a full ecosystem already alive and running.

Rollblock 315316 1

The platform hosts over 12,000 immersive games, live poker, blackjack and even a sports prediction league where thousands are already playing. Every bet, win, and payout is tracked on the blockchain for transparency, creating a trust layer missing from old-school gaming. With fiat deposits through Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Mastercard, Rollblock bridges web3 crypto trading with mainstream adoption.

  • RBLK holders earn weekly rewards through a revenue-share model
  • Up to 30% of platform revenue goes into buybacks, with 60% permanently burned from the supply
  • Staking offers up to 30% APY, making it one of the top DeFi tokens in circulation
  • Licensed, audited, and fully cross-chain crypto ready
  • Over $15 million in bets already placed, proving real demand

RBLK Tokenomics: A Deflationary Engine For Growth

Rollblock’s unique tokenomics are what separate it from undervalued crypto competitors. 

With a hard cap of one billion tokens, the supply can never be inflated. Each week, 30% of the platform’s revenue buys back RBLK, and 60% of those tokens are burned, while 40% is redistributed back to the community through staking rewards.

Over 85% of tokens are already now sold at a price of $0.068. The presale has raised $11.7 million and offers an impressive 20% bonus on all buys for a limited time. With major exchange listings expected later in 2025, the future looks bright for this low-cap gaming play.

Rollblock 315316 3

Rollblock’s team recently dropped its first official tutorial, making onboarding easier than ever and showing a clear focus on user experience. 

For an even deeper dive, Freddie Finance has unpacked the project in a sharp YouTube review, pointing out why retail and gamer adoption makes RBLK one of the top crypto projects this cycle.

https://youtu.be/qztj3p8uy_c?si=U1TVQ94C6Anvi6Vp

Multiples On The Table: RBLK vs Bitcoin

MetricRollblock (RBLK)Bitcoin (BTC)
Current Price$0.068$115,292
Total Supply1B21M
Market Cap Raised$11.7M$2.29T
Revenue Share30% buyback/burnNone
Potential Upside20x–50x1.5x–2x

RBLK Remains The Clear Winner For Retail

Bitcoin is steady, safe, and will likely remain dominant in the crypto space. But Rollblock is alive with energy, catching on with both retail and gamers in ways older tokens can’t replicate. 

As top altcoins compete for mindshare, Rollblock stands out as the best crypto to invest in for those who want both utility and upside. For investors searching the best crypto to buy now in 2025, Rollblock is the one rewriting the rulebook.

Discover the Exciting Opportunities of the Rollblock (RBLK) Presale Today!

Website: https://presale.rollblock.io/

Socials: https://linktr.ee/rollblockcasino 

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, Project Eleven, a development company focusing on post-quantum cryptography, has completed a $6 million financing, led by Variant Fund and quantum
FUND
FUND$0,0238--%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0,0861+2,74%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:47
Partager
Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1,1334-3,42%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0,12005+500,25%
FORM
FORM$2,1548-5,20%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Partager
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0012837-17,38%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01354-7,38%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01854-10,21%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Project Eleven raises $6 million to develop tools to protect Bitcoin from quantum attacks

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery